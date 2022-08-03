Read on foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Wes Moore promise partnership in crime fight
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says it's going to take a better relationship with state leaders to help bring crime under control in the city. He believes leading democratic candidate for governor Wes Moore is the one to help get the job done. Moore was at city...
More heat, humidity, and storms this weekend in Baltimore
WBFF (BALTIMORE)-- Updated 8 a.m. August 6 — Hot, humid and stormy weather continues over the weekend. The steamy weather continues Saturday with highs temperatures near 90 degrees and heat indices closer to 100. There will be another chance for storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. The weekend will end...
Maryland casino generate $181.5 million in July, setting new state record
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland casino generated $181.5 million last month, setting a new state record, the Maryland Lottery said Friday. MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County earned the most revenue with $77,236,753. It was a 6.8% increase from July 2021. Maryland Live! in Hanover placed second with $61,571,273....
Your 2022-2023 Back to School Guide!
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's almost time to head back to school and we have your guide for everything you need to know. School doors in both Baltimore City and County are set to open August 29th for the 2022-2023 school year. Heading back to a Baltimore City school? Prepare...
WEATHER ALERT | Tracking more heat, humidity, storms, and flooding in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11 a.m. August 5 — More heat, humidity, storms, and flooding in Maryland this weekend. The Baltimore area is included in a flood watch starting at 3 p.m. through 11 p.m. due to the potential for heavy rain and flooding. Friday is another hot and...
Powerful storm causes significant damage in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE - At least 895 active outages affected 19,222 customers were still in effect as of Friday morning. We reached out to BGE for an estimated update on repairs but have not heard back. Severe storms caused significant damage across the Baltimore area and knocked out...
BMA Jazz in the Sculpture Garden
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Museum of Art's popular Jazz in the Sculpture Garden series is closing out with Baltimore-based Composer, Bandleader, and Bass Clarinetist Todd Marcus. Marcus shares more about the upcoming concert.
Maryland Most Wanted | Federal agents join search for accused rapist
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The US Marshals Service has joined the search for a Baltimore man accused of raping a 12-year-old child. Alex Bennett, 26, is wanted on nearly a dozen charges including 1st-degree rape, and has been on the run for more than a year and a half.
Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
Contractor killed after being struck by lightning in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WBFF) — A contractor was struck by lightning and died during Thursday's severe storms in Nottingham, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. Elise Armacost, a Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman, said the incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the 8800 block of Walther Boulevard. Armacost said...
Police searching for details after anti-Semitic graffiti spray painted in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are investigating several incidents of anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed in locations around Baltimore County that also invoked the Republican nominee for governor’s name. Swastikas and ‘Cox’ was spray painted on a mailbox on the 10800 block of Greenspring Avenue on Aug. 4....
Officer once charged in Freddie Gray case, wife of slain off. promoted to captain Friday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lt. Alicia White who is one of the six officers cleared of charges in the Freddie Gray case in 2015 and Officer, Lt. Lekeshia Blue, the wife of James Blue III who was killed by a teen in January, were both promoted to the rank of captain in a ceremony on Friday.
Police arrested juvenile in connection to delivery carjacking in Baltimore city
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Police arrested a juvenile in connection to the delivery carjacking that occurred on the 3700 block of Beech Avenue on Saturday. The family said that single mother Chelsea Nicolette was delivering packages for Amazon during her second job. The juvenile suspect used the vehicle to strike...
Man wounded outside Park Heights shopping center, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded Friday at a shopping center in the city's Park Heights section, Baltimore police said. Officers were called to the 2700 block of West Cold Spring Lane around 11 a.m. after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 42-year-old man who had been shot in his right hand. He was taken to a hospital where he was expected to recover.
Anne Arundel County police searching for man accused of vandalizing a church
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is searching for a man accused of vandalizing an Annapolis church. According to police, Wednesday at about 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the scene at Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills, Maryland. The location was familiar to officers because of past targeted incidents, police said.
Exciting surprises at Crumbl Cookies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — August 4 is National Cookie Day. Kole Powell, Regional Operations Manager of Crumbl Cookies helped us with our cookie craze.
A taste of the Caribbean in Harford County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — August is Black-Owned Business Month. Celebrate and shop with local businesses in your area. We're getting a taste of the Caribbean with Chef Jazz Tucker from Island Spice Grille in Harford County.
Motive not yet determined in shooting of No Shoot Zone activist
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Investigators with the Baltimore Police Department are still working to determine what led up to the shooting of a local community activist. Tyree Moorehead, 46, was shot near the corner of east monument and north rose streets in east Baltimore at approximately 9:40 a.m. August 3.
Baltimore man says his property was damaged during demolition of vacant homes
A Baltimore man is demanding answers after he says his property was damaged Friday during the demolition of neighboring vacant homes. “The whole roof had collapsed in and the whole side of the wall was knocked down,” he said. Patterson says he found his property crumbling after the vacant...
Juvenile charged with death of 8-year-old girl in Towson shooting
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say a juvenile was charged with the death of an 8-year-old girl in Towson. Officers responded to the 6300 block of Sherwood Road around 9:25pm Wednesday night, where they found the young girl shot in the basement of a home. The girl...
