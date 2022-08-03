ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

More heat, humidity, and storms this weekend in Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE)-- Updated 8 a.m. August 6 — Hot, humid and stormy weather continues over the weekend. The steamy weather continues Saturday with highs temperatures near 90 degrees and heat indices closer to 100. There will be another chance for storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. The weekend will end...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland casino generate $181.5 million in July, setting new state record

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland casino generated $181.5 million last month, setting a new state record, the Maryland Lottery said Friday. MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County earned the most revenue with $77,236,753. It was a 6.8% increase from July 2021. Maryland Live! in Hanover placed second with $61,571,273....
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Your 2022-2023 Back to School Guide!

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's almost time to head back to school and we have your guide for everything you need to know. School doors in both Baltimore City and County are set to open August 29th for the 2022-2023 school year. Heading back to a Baltimore City school? Prepare...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Park, MD
College Sports
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
State
Maryland State
College Park, MD
Football
City
College Park, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
foxbaltimore.com

Powerful storm causes significant damage in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE - At least 895 active outages affected 19,222 customers were still in effect as of Friday morning. We reached out to BGE for an estimated update on repairs but have not heard back. Severe storms caused significant damage across the Baltimore area and knocked out...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

BMA Jazz in the Sculpture Garden

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Museum of Art's popular Jazz in the Sculpture Garden series is closing out with Baltimore-based Composer, Bandleader, and Bass Clarinetist Todd Marcus. Marcus shares more about the upcoming concert.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Locksley
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Contractor killed after being struck by lightning in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WBFF) — A contractor was struck by lightning and died during Thursday's severe storms in Nottingham, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. Elise Armacost, a Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman, said the incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the 8800 block of Walther Boulevard. Armacost said...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Tbia#Rol
foxbaltimore.com

Man wounded outside Park Heights shopping center, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded Friday at a shopping center in the city's Park Heights section, Baltimore police said. Officers were called to the 2700 block of West Cold Spring Lane around 11 a.m. after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 42-year-old man who had been shot in his right hand. He was taken to a hospital where he was expected to recover.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
foxbaltimore.com

A taste of the Caribbean in Harford County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — August is Black-Owned Business Month. Celebrate and shop with local businesses in your area. We're getting a taste of the Caribbean with Chef Jazz Tucker from Island Spice Grille in Harford County.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Motive not yet determined in shooting of No Shoot Zone activist

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Investigators with the Baltimore Police Department are still working to determine what led up to the shooting of a local community activist. Tyree Moorehead, 46, was shot near the corner of east monument and north rose streets in east Baltimore at approximately 9:40 a.m. August 3.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Juvenile charged with death of 8-year-old girl in Towson shooting

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say a juvenile was charged with the death of an 8-year-old girl in Towson. Officers responded to the 6300 block of Sherwood Road around 9:25pm Wednesday night, where they found the young girl shot in the basement of a home. The girl...
TOWSON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy