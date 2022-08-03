ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

2 shot outside Providence food mart

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after two people were shot outside a Providence store Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened outside Tom’s Food Mart on Chalkstone Avenue.

Police tell 12 News both victims suffered injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

It’s unclear whether police have anyone in custody.

