Woman who police say was wearing GPS tracker when deadly Port Arthur shooting occurred indicted for murder

MySanAntonio
GPS contradicts story of woman accused of killing Port Arthur senior
A Port Arthur woman, who claimed she found a senior citizen dead in his home, could now face court for his alleged murder, but that doesn't appear to be all of her legal trouble. Lace Skyler Christian, 24, on Wednesday was indicted for murder by a Jefferson County grand jury....
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Man jailed on Aggravated Kidnapping/Aggravated Assault Family Violence warrants
BEAUMONT — Update: Johnson has been taken into custody. Beaumont Police Department - BPD Family Violence Detectives are looking for 24 year old Aaron Jamal Johnson who has two outstanding warrants for Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault- Family Violence. He also has a Motion to Revoke Probation drug warrant along with a Terroristic Threat warrant.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur man bonds out of jail following drugs, gun and cash raid
A Port Arthur man who was the target of a police raid has bonded out of jail. Johnathan Granger, 32, was arrested Thursday on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was arraigned Friday morning with bond set at $40,000 and was released on bond at approximately 10 a.m., according to jail personnel.
cw39.com
Man arrested, charged in stabbing death in Dickinson
DICKINSON, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating a stabbing death that happened in Dickinson on Thursday night and have arrested a man in connection with the incident. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a 911 call at the 400 block of Deats Road, where a man was found with stab wounds. The unidentified victim was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur raid leads to arrest, cocaine and crack seizure plus confiscation of guns
The Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit, along with members of the SWAT team, executed a Thursday search warrant at 1950 10th St. Authorities said the operation was for the possible discovery of crack cocaine. During the search, police said they located 15.96 grams of powder cocaine and 5.10...
Orange Leader
1 arrest, numerous code violations as Sheriff’s Office drops in on 2 game rooms Thursday
Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks on Thursday. The first was at The Getaway Game Room, 2610 N. Main St. in Vidor, and the second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles officer arrested for stalking, malfeasance in office
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An officer with the Lake Charles Police Department has been arrested for stalking and malfeasance in office. Sgt. Harold Nevels was arrested around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of an ongoing investigation, according to Police Chief Shawn Caldwell. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $49,500. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and released on bond.
12newsnow.com
Man arrested after narcotics, guns seized from Port Arthur home
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A search warrant was executed Thursday which led to the arrest of one man in Port Arthur. The Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit along with members of the SWAT team executed the warrant at 1950 10th Street, for the possible discovery of crack cocaine, according to a Facebook post from the Port Arthur Police Department.
Jefferson County correctional officer arrested, charged with drug possession
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County correctional officer was arrested Wednesday on drug possession charges stemming from an accusation that he may have been bringing drugs into the jail. Dylan Michael Moore, 24, was arrested Wednesday, August 3 and booked just after 5 p.m. on a charge of possession...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur man acquitted for 2019 shooting at Louis Manor Apartments
A Port Arthur man was acquitted of a July 2019 shooting that took place at a local apartment complex. Sean Flythe was found not guilty by a jury Wednesday in Judge Raquel West’ 252nd District Court, according to information from the court. The trial began Monday, and attorney Brittanie...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Jefferson County Correctional Officer accused of bringing drugs into jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY — KFDM/Fox 4 News has learned a Jefferson County correctional officer is accused of bringing drugs into the jail. Sheriff Zena Stephens tells us the officer is Dylan Michael Moore, 24. She says he was arrested Wednesday and has bonded out of jail. He was hired in April and is from Groves.
Port Arthur News
Family concerned for Port Arthur man missing since July 24
The Port Arthur Police Department requested the media’s help Thursday afternoon to create public awareness for a missing person. Port Arthur Newsmedia shared news of the local man’s status on July 30 when first notified of his case. According to authorities, Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, left his home...
Orange Leader
Stolen skid steer located in Orange County originated from Jefferson County
A stolen digging, grading and leveling machine worth tens of thousands of dollars has been discovered, but authorities in Jefferson County and Orange County are working to make an arrest. Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division detectives went to 408 Waddell St. in Vidor July 29 after receiving information...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/05/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-05-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-02-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
'You will be put in jail' | City officials, victim advocates push to decrease alarming trend of drunk driving in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — There’s a new push to fight drunk driving in Southeast Texas after the fallout of these crimes has been seen a lot in the region in recent weeks. Just last month, a jury convicted and sentenced Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell’s killer and Jefferson County Deputy Jim Lee was hit and killed while mowing his grass, by an alleged drunk driver.
KFDM-TV
Jefferson County grand jury indicts woman on charge of abandoning a child
BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted LaShonda Elam, 36, of Beaumont, on the charge of abandoning a child August 3, 2022. If convicted, Elam could face up to two years in state jail. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, Beaumont PD responded to a call of a...
'I'm not going to stop' | Mother of man shot, killed by Port Neches Police speaks out after grand jury clears officers of charges
PORT NECHES, Texas — A heartbroken mother is speaking out after a Jefferson County grand jury "no-billed" a pair of Port Neches officers involved in a shooting that left her 21-year-old son dead in early July. Neither officer will face charges in the shooting death of Trevon Darion Hull....
kjas.com
Orange County Constable tries to save a life
A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
