Nashville Fire Department contains fire at recycling center

ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- A three-car crash in Antioch left one person dead.A deadly accident occurred on Bell Road near Hickory Highlands Drive just before 8 p.m. Friday when the driver of an Nissan Altima crossed into a lane hitting a Toyota Prius, then returned to its lane and hit a Toyota Venza, according to Metro Nashville police.The driver of the Altima died after being taken to the hospital. The medical examiner is working to identify him.The driver of the Prius went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, say police. The occupants of the Venza were uninjured.Toxicology tests are being conducted on the driver of the Altima to determine if impairment is a factor in the crash. Police say there were no signs of intoxication on part of the other parties involved.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO