Nashville Fire Department contains fire at recycling center

Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Construction crew tries to save victim trapped in crashed car in Murfreesboro
When most drivers see a crash, they might look and just keep going. But not one team of workers heading home after a shift.
Decomposing body found in Watertown, investigation underway
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in Watertown.
fox17.com
Investigation into body found underway in Wilson County
WATERTOWN, Tenn. -- A body is found off a roadway in a Wilson County town. On Saturday morning, a decomposed body was located off Trammel Lane. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is on scene. No information on the victim can be given at this time. The investigation is in the...
fox17.com
Man shot in car, pushed to the pavement at Nashville apartment complex where he dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A man is dead after being shot at a Nashville apartment complex, and the gunman is on the loose.Metro Nashville police responded to a shooting call at the Knollcrest Apartments on Creekwood Drive just after 6:15 p.m. Friday. Officers found 33-year-old Timothy Hodge in the parking lot outside building K.Hodge died at the scene after being shot in a parked car and pushed to the ground, police report. They say he did not live at the apartments.The vehicle with the gunman left the scene. There is no description of the car or shooter at this time.Detectives are following leads.
fox17.com
Driver dies after colliding with two other moving vehicles in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- A three-car crash in Antioch left one person dead.A deadly accident occurred on Bell Road near Hickory Highlands Drive just before 8 p.m. Friday when the driver of an Nissan Altima crossed into a lane hitting a Toyota Prius, then returned to its lane and hit a Toyota Venza, according to Metro Nashville police.The driver of the Altima died after being taken to the hospital. The medical examiner is working to identify him.The driver of the Prius went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, say police. The occupants of the Venza were uninjured.Toxicology tests are being conducted on the driver of the Altima to determine if impairment is a factor in the crash. Police say there were no signs of intoxication on part of the other parties involved.
WSMV
One dead in three vehicle car crash in Antioch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle car crash Friday evening. Metro Nashville Police said the three vehicles crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Friday in the 600 block of Bell Road. Another person involved in the crash was reportedly injured in addition to the...
1 Student Killed In A Fatal Crash In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
The Murfreesboro Police was called after a fatal crash led to the killing of one student from Rutherford County Schools. The incident occurred on Friday morning. According to the Murfreesboro Police, the incident occurred on [..]
WSMV
Police: Man fatally shot and left in apartment complex parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Homicide Unit detectives are investigating leads into the fatal shooting of a man Friday evening. MNPD told 33-year-old Timothy M. Hodge, who was killed in the parking lot outside the K building of Knollcrest Apartments, 3301 Creekwood Drive. The incident was reported at 6:17...
WSMV
1 dead, 1 injured in muli-vehicle crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was killed Friday in a multi-vehicle crash on Bell Road near Hickory Highlands Drive. According to Metro Police, a red Nissan Altima traveling south crossed into the continuous left turn lane and struck a Toyota Prius. The Altima then returned to its travel lane and struck a Toyota Venza.
whopam.com
Man caught in concrete mixer flown to Nashville hospital after
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital Wednesday after he became caught in a concrete mixer at a business on Vine Street. He had already been extricated by personnel at the business by the time crews arrived, according to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers, who says the victim had severe lower extremity injuries and was taken by EMS to an Air Evac helicopter to be flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville.
fox17.com
Nine dogs rescued from 'deplorable conditions' in Hendersonville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nine dogs have been rescued from what police are calling "deplorable conditions" amid an animal cruelty investigation in Middle Tennessee. Hendersonville Police began the investigation Wednesday and executed a search warrant on Savely Drive. Detectives called a local veterinarian and the Animal Rescue Corp to immediately intervene. Nine dogs were rescued and placed with the Animal Rescue Corps for aid, recovery and future placement.
Nashville Bar Evacuated After Deck Partially Collapses
No injuries were reported after a deck at a popular Midtown bar buckled.
Horse rescued from Williamson County pool
The horse's owners called for help after "Tonto" refused to come out of the pool.
WSMV
Interstate shooting investigation underway in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on an interstate in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police, two people fired at each other’s cars while driving on I-65 North around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The two men may know each other. Detectives closed Trinity Lane exit ramp for the investigation.
One killed, another injured in three-vehicle crash in Nashville on Bell Road
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle collision Friday evening on Bell Road in Nashville.
Rutherford County student killed in auto vs. pedestrian accident
A Rutherford County student has died after being hit by a vehicle on the first day of school in Murfreesboro.
fox17.com
Rutherford County Schools' student dies near bus stop after pedestrian, vehicle accident
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Rutherford County Schools' student died Friday morning around 10:30 a.m. after being involved in a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident near a bus stop. Rutherford County Schools' said the accident happened after the bus left the area. There was no school bus involved in...
Murfreesboro police search for missing woman
Murfreesboro Police are asking the public to help them find a missing 22-year-old, Mya Christine Fuller.
36-Year-Old Cora Lynn Hammond Killed In A Fatal Accident In Hendersonville (Hendersonville, TN)
According to the officials, a fatal crash occurred on Friday night which killed Cora Lynn Hammond, 36. The officials stated that two vehicles were travelling southwest on Airport road. One of the vehicles passed improperly and the vehicle behind it [..]
2 men dead after Robertson County crash
The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Union Hill Road near Highway 31 W.
