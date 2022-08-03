World of Warcraft Mobile Game Shelved, Report Says

Read on www.cnet.com
No more Overwatch 2 betas, Blizzard confirms
Some fans were hoping for a third crack at Overwatch 2 before it launches, but Blizzard wants to focus on other things.
Activision Blizzard earned more on mobile games last quarter than PC and consoles combined
More than half of the company's revenues in its most recent quarter came from mobile.
The state of the tech economy: Takeaways from Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet
This week on the GeekWire Podcast, we play highlights and offer our thoughts on the recent earnings calls of Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet, seeking to better understand what’s next for the tech economy. A few of my thoughts after listening to all of the calls last week:
The Verge
Valve is working on Joy-Con support for Steam
Valve is working to add support for the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers in Steam. As part of the the newest Steam beta, Joy-Cons will be supported either individually or as a matched pair, similar to how you can use them either way for Switch games. If you want to try the feature out, you can opt into the Steam beta — Valve has helpful instructions on the Steam website — though fingers crossed that your Joy-Cons aren’t experiencing any drift.
CNET
Tesla Will Be the Latest Big Company to Split Its Stock
Tesla announced the final details of its stock split plan Friday afternoon, after shareholders voted to approve the plan at the annual shareholders meeting in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. Tesla will be the latest large publicly traded company to split its stock, following Google and GameStop, which both completed stock splits in July.
CNET
Verizon Joins T-Mobile in Layoffs as Wireless Players Feel the Pressure
Verizon has followed rival T-Mobile in laying off staff, CNET has learned. The wireless carrier would not disclose the exact number of employees it's cutting but did confirm the move had occurred. "Throughout the year, our company makes adjustments to our headcount depending upon the needs of the business," a...
CNET
DuckDuckGo Will Block More Microsoft Tracking Scripts
DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine, announced on Aug. 5 that it will start blocking third-party Microsoft tracking scripts in its browsing apps and browser extensions in the next week. DuckDuckGo said its beta apps will also start blocking these third-party tracking scripts in the next month. : DuckDuckGo Launches Its...
CNET
Meta Expanding Instagram Support for NFTs to More Than 100 Countries
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said Instagram support for NFTs is expanding to more than 100 countries. The feature will let artists, businesses and others across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas share NFTs on Instagram, Meta said in a blog post. Instagram began testing NFTs in...
CNET
HP Envy 34 All-in-One PC Review: One Size Fits Some
Apple abdicated the high-end all-in-one market once dominated by its 27-inch iMac, but no one's rushed in to fill the gap. Even Microsoft discontinued its 32-inch touchscreen Surface Studio 2. The trend isn't surprising, given that both the price and size of 24-inch models tends to make them more attractive than the larger models for the type of buyer considering an all-in-one, where speed is usually pretty far down the list of requirements. And if you do want a 27-inch model, there are numerous midrange offerings in Dell's Inspiron and HP's Pavilion lines. As the lone remaining premium big-screen option (as far as I can tell), the HP Envy 34 AIO becomes the best choice in that class by default.
15 years into development, Beyond Good and Evil 2 gets a new lead writer
For many reasons, we included Beyond Good and Evil 2 in our list of ten games we can't believe are still technically in development (opens in new tab). In fact, we led with it: That piggy in the picture at the top of the list is Pey'j, the mentor and adoptive uncle of lead character Jade.
CNET
9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: VPNs, Marvel, Dark Matter and More
There are a lot of reasons to use a VPN, even if your internet habits aren't the type to trigger government surveillance. Maybe you want to watch geoblocked sports or avoid run-of-the-mill Wi-Fi snooping. Your privacy concerns count, too. But VPN tech can be tricky to sort through, and VPN...
Billboard
HYBE’s Revenues Soared in Q2, But That Doesn’t Account for BTS Break
With BTS on a break since June and its members pursuing solo projects, HYBE’s solid second-quarter earnings release was as much about what happens next than what already happened. HYBE’s total revenue improved 83.8% to 512.2 billion KRW ($397.7 million) from April to June. Most growth came from the...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Gilead Sciences, CVS, Electronic Arts and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Gilead Sciences — Shares of the biopharma company rose 6.6% after quarterly revenue of $6.26 billion smashed a FactSet estimate of $5.86 billion. Full-year revenue guidance of $24.5 billion also came in better than expected. CVS Health — The...
CNET
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Rumors: Faster Charger, Updated Design
Samsung's next Unpacked event on Aug. 10 could bring us the successor to the Galaxy Watch 4. A rumored Galaxy Watch 5 may be on its way, and with it the newest version of the Wear OS software that Samsung and Google created together. But if the rumors are turn...
TechCrunch
Binance says it doesn’t own Indian exchange WazirX, years after acquisition announcement
Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive of Binance, said in a series of tweets that the company has been “trying to conclude the deal for the past few years,” but hasn’t completed the transaction yet citing “a few issues” that he declined to elaborate. Binance...
Motley Fool
Flow Token Pumps 45% as Meta Uses It to Enable Instagram NFTs
Meta has announced that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) can now be posted to Instagram across 100 countries using the Flow blockchain. On Thursday, Instagram's parent company Meta announced that users of that social media site are now able to post NFTs on that platform using the Flow blockchain. Flow blockchain was...
Warner Bros. Discovery stock drops after disappointing forecast
Shares of the media and entertainment giant slipped 15% in midday trading after a lackluster earnings report.
CNET
Samsung One UI 5.0 Beta Goes Live For Some Galaxy S22 Owners
Samsung's giving early adopters a first look of its next operating system update with the One UI 5.0 beta, but it's only available in Germany so far, according to reports. What's more, only owners of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series released earlier this year can access the One UI 5.0 beta, as SamMobile reported, stymying older Samsung handset owners.
CNBC
Atlassian says customers unlikely to reduce spending as the software maker surpasses revenue expectations
Atlassian's revenue beat expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter, while earnings were in line. The software company's CEOs gave a rosy view on the company's prospects in a worsening economy. Atlassian shares rose as much as 12% after the collaboration software maker disclosed more quarterly revenue than analysts had expected,...
