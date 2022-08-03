ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

World of Warcraft Mobile Game Shelved, Report Says

By Corinne Reichert
CNET
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Valve is working on Joy-Con support for Steam

Valve is working to add support for the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers in Steam. As part of the the newest Steam beta, Joy-Cons will be supported either individually or as a matched pair, similar to how you can use them either way for Switch games. If you want to try the feature out, you can opt into the Steam beta — Valve has helpful instructions on the Steam website — though fingers crossed that your Joy-Cons aren’t experiencing any drift.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Game Development#Game Developers#Video Game#Netease#Mmorpg
CNET

Tesla Will Be the Latest Big Company to Split Its Stock

Tesla announced the final details of its stock split plan Friday afternoon, after shareholders voted to approve the plan at the annual shareholders meeting in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. Tesla will be the latest large publicly traded company to split its stock, following Google and GameStop, which both completed stock splits in July.
STOCKS
CNET

Verizon Joins T-Mobile in Layoffs as Wireless Players Feel the Pressure

Verizon has followed rival T-Mobile in laying off staff, CNET has learned. The wireless carrier would not disclose the exact number of employees it's cutting but did confirm the move had occurred. "Throughout the year, our company makes adjustments to our headcount depending upon the needs of the business," a...
BUSINESS
CNET

DuckDuckGo Will Block More Microsoft Tracking Scripts

DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine, announced on Aug. 5 that it will start blocking third-party Microsoft tracking scripts in its browsing apps and browser extensions in the next week. DuckDuckGo said its beta apps will also start blocking these third-party tracking scripts in the next month. : DuckDuckGo Launches Its...
INTERNET
CNET

Meta Expanding Instagram Support for NFTs to More Than 100 Countries

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said Instagram support for NFTs is expanding to more than 100 countries. The feature will let artists, businesses and others across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas share NFTs on Instagram, Meta said in a blog post. Instagram began testing NFTs in...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
CNET

HP Envy 34 All-in-One PC Review: One Size Fits Some

Apple abdicated the high-end all-in-one market once dominated by its 27-inch iMac, but no one's rushed in to fill the gap. Even Microsoft discontinued its 32-inch touchscreen Surface Studio 2. The trend isn't surprising, given that both the price and size of 24-inch models tends to make them more attractive than the larger models for the type of buyer considering an all-in-one, where speed is usually pretty far down the list of requirements. And if you do want a 27-inch model, there are numerous midrange offerings in Dell's Inspiron and HP's Pavilion lines. As the lone remaining premium big-screen option (as far as I can tell), the HP Envy 34 AIO becomes the best choice in that class by default.
COMPUTERS
CNET

9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: VPNs, Marvel, Dark Matter and More

There are a lot of reasons to use a VPN, even if your internet habits aren't the type to trigger government surveillance. Maybe you want to watch geoblocked sports or avoid run-of-the-mill Wi-Fi snooping. Your privacy concerns count, too. But VPN tech can be tricky to sort through, and VPN...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Rumors: Faster Charger, Updated Design

Samsung's next Unpacked event on Aug. 10 could bring us the successor to the Galaxy Watch 4. A rumored Galaxy Watch 5 may be on its way, and with it the newest version of the Wear OS software that Samsung and Google created together. But if the rumors are turn...
ELECTRONICS
Motley Fool

Flow Token Pumps 45% as Meta Uses It to Enable Instagram NFTs

Meta has announced that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) can now be posted to Instagram across 100 countries using the Flow blockchain. On Thursday, Instagram's parent company Meta announced that users of that social media site are now able to post NFTs on that platform using the Flow blockchain. Flow blockchain was...
NFL
CNET

Samsung One UI 5.0 Beta Goes Live For Some Galaxy S22 Owners

Samsung's giving early adopters a first look of its next operating system update with the One UI 5.0 beta, but it's only available in Germany so far, according to reports. What's more, only owners of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series released earlier this year can access the One UI 5.0 beta, as SamMobile reported, stymying older Samsung handset owners.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy