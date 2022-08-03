Read on alerts.weather.gov
WAND TV
Taylorville house fire under investigation
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to an early Saturday morning house fire. According to the Taylorville Fire Department, at 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning the department responded to a possible house fire. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the attic on the rear of the house. Crews...
freedom929.com
LOCAL / AREA COVID-19 UPDATE
(SPRINGFIELD) In the latest update from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there was a 9% increase in new COVID-19 cases in Illinois last week over the previous week. While the counties in the High Community Level increased last week to 66, up from 58 the week before, the number of counties in the Medium Community Level last week dropped to 31, down from 36 the previous week. The remaining 8 counties are in the Low Community Level. All but one of our fifteen area downstate counties are on the High Level list, White County is on the Medium List. Everyone is urged to stay diligent in taking precautions to fight all coronavirus variants. For more on all numbers and details, go to cdc.org website.
WAND TV
Firefighter sentenced for gas theft
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) – A former firefighter in Edgar County was recently sentenced for using a department credit card to purchase gas for his personal vehicle. Dale Colter served as a volunteer firefighter for the Paris Community Fire Protection District in the town of Vermilion. He was caught on surveillance video at a local gas station filling up his personal truck. He was recorded doing so more than 50 times in 2019.
WAND TV
Coroner: Paris High School student killed in crash
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Paris High School student was killed in a crash. According to Edgar County Coroner, Brody F. Sanders, 16, died in a Saturday morning single vehicle crash in the 600 block of East Court Street in Paris. According to the coroner, the crash happened on...
wamwamfm.com
Knox Co. Authorities Investigating Child’s Death
Authorities are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hart Street in reference to a medical incident involving a small child. Police say the child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and...
southernillinoisnow.com
Prosecutors file three new felony charges in Marion County Court
Three new felony charges were filed in Marion County Court on Friday. 39-year-old Steven Cody of South Pine in Centralia was charged with burglary. He was arrested by Centralia Police for allegedly entering a dwelling in the 600 block of North Cherry Street in Centralia on August fourth with intent to commit a theft. Cody will make his first appearance in court on Monday when bond will be set.
southernillinoisnow.com
Four face new felony charges in Marion County Court
New felony charges have been filed against four people in Marion County Court. 56-year-old Robbie Dabney of Howard Street of Centralia was charged with criminal trespass to a residence to a home in the 600 block of Robinet Street knowing one or more people were present. The incident occurred on June 2nd. Dabney later posted $3,600 bond and was released. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
WTVW
Illinois back to school tax holiday takes effect
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The state of Illinois has began it’s a back to school tax holiday which will decrease taxes on school supplies. The state sales tax on school supplies will drop 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent between August 5-14th. This is the first time the state has done this in over a decade.
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for possession of meth in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — Troy W. Huddleston is facing meth charges after police were searching his house Friday morning. Charleton Police were called at 4:37 a.m. to respond to a burglary in the 1300 Block of Davis Street. Before the police arrived, officers say they spoke with Huddleston who...
IL Department of Revenue investigating local business
ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) is part of an ongoing investigation into an Albion business. ECSD says the State Police and the Treasury Department are currently conducting an operation at a Phillips 66 in Albion. ECSD says this is an operation that involves the State Police and Treasury Department. ECSD […]
wrul.com
Criminal Damage to Property Reported out of Burnt Prairie
The White County Sheriff’s Department received a report of Criminal Damage to Property on Monday, August 1st from a Burnt Prairie resident. Amber Walkenbach reported to the department that she had been a victim of an intended criminal damage to property offense. She showed the Reporting Officer a plastic bag of nails and homemade nail spikes that she had picked up out of the driveway of where she was staying. This incident is still under investigation.
wrul.com
Wease Arrested on Multiple Charges
A Carmi woman was arrested Wednesday evening on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Use of Property at Wal-Mart. 40 year old Maryanne Wease was arrested at around 6pm Wednesday night by the Carmi Police Department. She was then transported to the White County Jail, she is currently being held without bond.
WTHI
Police, DCS investigate death of a small child in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes are investigating the death of a young child. On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a Hart Street home for a medical situation. Police said it involved a small child, but their age was not immediately available. The small child later died at...
vincennespbs.org
Suspicious death of a child in Vincennes
Local police are investigating the death of a child. Vincennes Police report that at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon they were called to a home in the 500 block of Hart Street. A small child was having a medical incident and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and died. The investigation is...
Vincennes students will be fed twice daily for free
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Community School Corporation will be offering free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. Free meals will be made available to all children in kindergarten through 12th grade in all Vincennes Community School Corporation buildings. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and meals will be the same for […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license. Mariah McCray of Cormick Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old Mikayla Rowcliff of DeWolfe Street...
wfcnnews.com
Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet coming to Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A closeout store that touts its deals on household items, food, furniture, and even back-to-school supplies is coming to Vincennes. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will officially open its 619 Kimmell Road location Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. The building Ollie’s is moving into used to house an Office Max location and […]
wmix94.com
Centralia woman charged with fentanyl distribution
MARION COUNTY — A 21-year-old Centralia woman was formally charged Wednesday in Marion County Court with multiple drug-related offenses. Mariah McCray was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Marion County Jail. McCray was charged in court Wednesday with Class 1 felony manufacture with the intent to deliver fentanyl and Class 4 felony possession of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor driving while license suspended.
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes band gets big break
Local musicians will be opening for a nationally known act later this month. One Cause, a Christian Band based in Vincennes and also Hanna Klein will play in front of award winning Christian artists Sidewalk Prophets on August 12th. The concert dubbed Reunite US, is an event by One Cause...
