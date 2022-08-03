(SPRINGFIELD) In the latest update from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there was a 9% increase in new COVID-19 cases in Illinois last week over the previous week. While the counties in the High Community Level increased last week to 66, up from 58 the week before, the number of counties in the Medium Community Level last week dropped to 31, down from 36 the previous week. The remaining 8 counties are in the Low Community Level. All but one of our fifteen area downstate counties are on the High Level list, White County is on the Medium List. Everyone is urged to stay diligent in taking precautions to fight all coronavirus variants. For more on all numbers and details, go to cdc.org website.

OLNEY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO