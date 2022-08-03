Afra Rafeeq: India teen who died but raised millions to save her brother

Read on www.bbc.com
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
A toddler has refused to eat food since he was 14 months, baffling doctors. He is now tube-fed and finally gaining weight.
Toddler Harley Paige, who is 2 and a half, began refusing food at 14 months old. He is now being fed through a feeding tube after he lost an alarming amount of weight. Doctors have so far been unable to come up with a diagnosis.
I only realised I was pregnant when I saw two feet in a toilet – I thought it was tummy ache
A WOMAN has revealed she gave birth after rushing to the loo thinking she had a stomach ache - and she didn't even know she was pregnant. Lucy Jones put her mystery illness down to an upset stomach, only to realise she was pregnant after she saw two little feet sticking out of the toilet.
Wife Says Husband Recorded Videos of Her Dead Parents After Killing Them
The wife of a Florida man who was arrested for allegedly murdering her parents told ABC News 4 that her husband tried to show her videos of her dead parents. Gabriela Lagos said her husband, Guillermo Silva, was taking care of her parents while she was out of town. “He said, ‘turn the camera on, turn the camera on, I want to show you something.’ He recorded videos for me, to see my parents dead. I can’t believe it. He’s a monster, that he can do that to two older people,” Lagos told ABC News 4. Silva, 57, is accused of brutally murdering the elderly couple on July 2, but told arresting officers he doesn’t remember killing them. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies found the pair dead after Lagos’ oldest son discovered the bodies when dropping by the house to give money to his grandparents. The 80-year-old man had suffered blunt force trauma to his face, and his 79-year-old wife was found “positioned on the bed nude on her knees with severe blunt force trauma on her torso, arms and face,” the sheriff’s office said. Lagos said she hasn’t seen the videos.
'The only word I know to call it is hell': Turpin sisters share the details of their family's house of horror
Jordan Turpin was 17 years old when she found herself crawling out of a window of her family's home, hoping to save the lives of her 12 siblings.
Parents sue TikTok after daughter dies attempting 'blackout' social media challenge
A Wisconsin family is suing TikTok after their 9-year-old daughter died attempting the so-called "blackout challenge" popularized on social media. Arriani Jaileen Arroyo died by asphyxiation on Feb. 26, 2021. Now, her family, along with the parents of 8-year-old Lalani Walton of Texas, who also died of asphyxiation by strangulation on July 15, 2021, have come together with the Social Media Victims Law Center to file a lawsuit against TikTok on behalf of their daughters.
Baby girl birthed on road emerges unscathed after mother is crushed by truck in India
A baby girl was delivered on a road in northern India during an accident which the infant miraculously survived. The baby’s mother was crushed by a truck and died just minutes after she gave birth. The incident occurred near Firozabad city in Uttar Pradesh state on Wednesday when eight-month...
Archie Battersbee case: a timeline of key events
The 12-year-old has died after his life support was withdrawn, following a four-month legal fight
Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
My Husband Is A Parent Too — But You'd Never Know It Based On What People Say To Us
In early 2017, my husband and I sat in the OB-GYN’s office to confirm that we were pregnant with our first child. The room was littered with literature for new moms on birthing and breastfeeding classes, hospital tours and registration, and pamphlets on how to recognize postpartum depression. As we sat waiting for our ultrasound, my husband pointed out the lack of resources for men transitioning to life as new dads.
Wonderful life turned into a nightmare, suicide pact husband told court
Graham Mansfield and his wife Dyanne had a “wonderful life” together until doctors told her she was terminally ill with cancer, his murder trial heard.The 73-year-old retired baggage handler at Manchester Airport slit her throat at the bottom of their sprawling, well-kept garden in Hale, Greater Manchester, in March last year and then tried to kill himself.He said they had agreed to a suicide pact when “things got bad” for Mrs Mansfield.The 71-year-old import/export clerk had been diagnosed with bladder cancer in 1999 which led to the removal of a kidney in 2004.Years of uninterrupted good health followed, Manchester Crown...
A school said it protected student who was killed by ex. After admitting missteps, parents feel ‘betrayed.’
The family of Zhifan Dong, a Chinese student at the University of Utah who was killed allegedly by an ex-boyfriend and fellow student, is speaking out after the school released a pile of public records that appear to show a multitude of failures to heed her calls for help. Dong’s...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
CCTV shows the heart-stopping moment a passerby catches a toddler falling from a building
His quick action saved the little girl's life. Have you ever watched something that instantly made you sweat? Yeah, that's the response watching this heart-stopping video of a toddler falling out of a sixth floor window and being caught by a man chatting on his cellphone. The miraculous moment was caught on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) in China and was uploaded to Twitter recently by China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian.
Bride Bashed for Banning Parents From Wedding Over Giving Away Her Old Room
Her parents wanted to give the bride's old room to a child they were taking in, as the bride hadn't lived at home for years.
6-Year-Old Bodie Boring Survives Being Run Over by Bulldozer: 'Strongest Little Boy in the World'
Bodie Boring, a 6-year-old from Texas, is recovering after he survived being run over by an 18,000-pound bulldozer. According to CBS affiliate KBTX, Bodie was at a job site with his father when he was run over by the bulldozer on July 27. The young boy has since been hospitalized...
Mom Bashed for Booting Daughter from Wedding Because Fiancé Hates Her Dad
"Her mistreatment of you is so wrong and you deserve better. Don't feel guilty that she feels bad," one user commented.
Deaths of sisters in Sydney apartment "not a random crime," realtor says
The Sydney apartment where the bodies of two Saudi sisters were found in June is back on the rental market with a real estate ad advising their deaths were "not a random crime and will not be a potential risk for the community." Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and her 23-year-old...
Widow Banning Brother Meeting Newborn After He Suggested Abortion Cheered
"At the funeral, my older brother asked for a minute to talk then asked me if I really wanted to go through with my pregnancy," she said.
Internet Slams Husband for Not Supporting Wife Over 'Lazy' 28-Year-Old Son
Young adults who live at home and are highly reliant on their parents suffer from a "failure to launch" (FTL).
