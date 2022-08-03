UTPD investigating possible arson incident in Smithville

Read on www.fox7austin.com
Related
fox7austin.com
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating an early morning homicide. Police said around 2 a.m., officers heard several gun shots near the ARCH in the 700 block of 7th Street. APD also received a 911 call stating someone had been shot. When officers arrived on the...
Austin Police Association reports homicide off of Ben White Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Association (APA) was the first to report a homicide in southeast Austin on Friday. In a tweet shared Friday around 2:45 p.m., the APA said officers and detectives were investigating a shooting off of Ben White Boulevard. The tweet included a screenshot that...
fox7austin.com
ATCEMS finds 1 dead at Mount Bonnell during search for fall victim
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a report of an individual that had fallen off of a cliff at Mount Bonnell Saturday evening. While crews were searching for the fallen individual, they discovered a second person in the area who appeared to be dead. ATCEMS, Austin Fire, Austin...
fox7austin.com
Police investigate shooting in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting in southeast Austin. Police said the shooting happened in the 6200 block of East Ben White Blvd. No other information has been released at this time. If anyone has any information about this crime please contact the APD...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One dead, another injured after shooting in downtown Austin
The Austin Police Department was on the scene investigating the shooting.
UT police investigate possible arson at Bastrop County university facility
The University of Texas Police Department is investigating a possible arson that took place at one of its facilities.
KSAT 12
Police: Woman charged with murder after trying to clean up evidence
COMAL COUNTY – After self-reporting her crime, a woman has been charged with murder in Comal County. At 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman stating her boyfriend was dead due to a domestic dispute, according to CCSO. Comal County deputies,...
WCSO investigates Thursday night homicide after woman found shot near Florence
Detectives with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday an investigation was underway after a woman was shot and killed Thursday night in the 4500 block of County Road 245, outside the City of Florence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwhi.com
SMITHVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT ENDS IN CHAPPELL HILL
A Smithville woman is in Washington County custody after a high-speed chase late Wednesday night out of Harris County. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a trooper was on Highway 290 near Mason Road in the Cypress area around 11:50 p.m. when the trooper spotted a 2015 Ford Fusion driving at a high rate of speed.
fox7austin.com
Police investigate deadly incident in east Riverside
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in east Riverside. Police say that around 9:20 a.m they received multiple 911 calls about gunshots heard at the Douglas Landing Apartment Homes located in the 2300 block of Douglas Street. There were also reports of a man...
Spring Branch woman accused of cleaning up area where boyfriend was found shot, authorities say
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — A Spring Branch woman faces charges of tampering with evidence after authorities discovered she tried to clean up the area where her boyfriend was found shot dead this week, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. Eve Escobedo, 53, was also the one to call...
fox7austin.com
70-year-old woman's body found in Williamson County road
FLORENCE, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found shot to death. WCSO said around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting on County Road 245, south of Florence. When deputies arrived, they found a 70-year-old woman in the middle of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
Hays County Most Wanted fugitive arrested, charged with 17 counts of vehicle burglary
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A Most Wanted fugitive in Hays County has been captured in Austin. Jeremy Rasco, 23, was wanted on 17 counts of Vehicle Burglary, four counts or Credit Card Abuse and two counts of Theft of Firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays County Sheriff's Office in...
fox7austin.com
SWAT situation at McDonald's in North Austin, suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect has been taken into custody after a SWAT situation in North Austin. The Austin Police Department says that officers responded to a call at around 8 a.m. about a person hitting people at a McDonald's located in the 9400 block of North Lamar Boulevard. When...
CBS Austin
Hays Co. deputies arrest man wanted on 17 counts of vehicle burglary
The Hays County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested the 18th fugitive off the county Crimestoppers most wanted list. 23-year-old Jeremy Rasco is accused of 17 counts of vehicle burglary, four counts of credit card abuse, and two counts of theft of a firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for July 29-Aug. 5, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 29-Aug. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
fox7austin.com
APD looking for woman missing from North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
CBS Austin
Structure Fire in South Austin, 2 people are being evaluated
AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire was reported in South Austin on Thursday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire occurred in the 2400 block of West Slaughter Lane. The fire is out and the case is still under investigation. Two people are being evaluated for injuries by EMS.
Person airlifted after falling off cliff at Mt. Bonnell; Another body found while conducting rescue
A person was airlifted to a hospital after falling off a cliff at Mt. Bonnell Saturday evening.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for suspect involved in possible north Austin road rage incident
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are looking for a man involved in a possible road rage incident that took place last week in north Austin. According to a woman that didn’t want to be identified, she and her son were driving on Dessau Rd. when a man pulled up behind them and was honking at them to speed up.
Comments / 0