ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County Fair begins Monday

They work together to keep the tradition alive and well at the Carbon County Fair. The 22nd annual event takes place Monday through Saturday along Little Gap Road in Palmerton. It will be open from 4-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. The cost of admission is $7...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival underway

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival is happening now in the Electric City's downtown. Dozens of musicians are on the schedule to perform at more than 20 venues around the city through Sunday, including artists from around the world, the United States, and northeastern Pennsylvania. And...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Electric City Flower Show debuts

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a great day to stop and smell the roses at the first-ever Electric City Flower Show. The free show at Nay Aug Park featured gardening contests, plant sales, and a variety of vendors. There were also competitions for blooms, floral designs, arrangements, and more.
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pine Grove, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Schuylkill County, PA
City
Schuylkill Haven, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Schuylkill County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Newswatch 16

A new kind of bike show in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The inaugural Bike Weekend kicked off Friday at the Viewmont Mall with vendors from all over. Event organizer Janiece Montes is ready for people to start rolling in. "I do organize events for small businesses so they have the opportunity to meet with the community...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close

OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
OLEY, PA
Times News

MYST owner remembered as ‘class act’

The owner of a popular hibachi and sushi gastro pub in downtown Jim Thorpe died Sunday at his home in Drums. Mike Heiser, 44, opened MYST in 2019 at the site of the former Blue Mountain Sports & Wear bike shop on Susquehanna Street. Employees who worked with and for...
JIM THORPE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Farmers#American
Times News

Towamensing man donates West End dog park installation

Palmerton wanted a dog park but sought the resources necessary to make it a reality. Along came Chris Lipfert of Towamensing Township, who gave freely of his time and put a dog park up at the West End Recreation Association. Lipfert, who has owned Lipfert Lawn & Fence in Lehighton...
PALMERTON, PA
wkok.com

Growing Snyder County Dairy Business to Receive State Funding

HARRISBURG – A Snyder County business is getting a big boost in state funding for economic growth and job creation. Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday Penn Dairy, of Winfield, was approved for a 15-year, $400,000 loan at a 2.5% interest rate to construct an addition to their food production facility. Their total project cost is estimated around $900,000, with the company committing to create six new full-time positions.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County

- If you love architecture, you'll want to spend a day exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County. The early example of International Style architecture in the United States, Concrete City, was developed in 1911 as company housing for Delaware, Lackawanna, and Western Railroad coal divisions. The Concrete City in Luzerne...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Youtube
abc27 News

Efforts to help Northeastern Pa. fire victims

NESCOPECK, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — 10 people, including three children, lost their lives in a devastating house fire this morning in Luzerne County. Efforts are underway to support the victims’ families and the first responders as they suffer through the tragedy. Veteran firefighters here at the Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company tell me it’s the most heartbreaking fire […]
NESCOPECK, PA
Times News

Medical project gets $1.76M loan; St. Luke’s to create 35 jobs, retain 8 positions in 3 years

Renovations are underway at a St. Luke’s University Health Network medical facility in Jim Thorpe. Joe Bennett, of Bennett Family Properties, said the property at 1122 North St. was home to both Dean Anthony’s Banquet Hall and St. Luke’s Nephrology Associates of Carbon County. According to deed records in the Carbon County Courthouse, Jerome J. Citro Jr. sold the Dean Anthony’s property to Jim Thorpe Site LLC for $560,000 last year.
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunny Day Camp held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, state police spent the day connecting with adults and children with special needs at summer camp!. The Sunny Day Camp at Marywood University included demonstrations by the bomb squad and SERT team. People also enjoyed browsing through emergency vehicles and seeing the police...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Mehmet Oz speaks with Luzerne County veterans

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, made a campaign stop in Luzerne County Friday afternoon. Oz hosted a “Fighting for our heroes” roundtable with local veterans to hear about issues that are most important to them. Veterans and politicians gathered at VFW Post 1227 in Duryea […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy