Seven deputies were sworn in Pennington County Sheriffs Office ahead of Sturgis Rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Custer doesn’t want to be Sturgis or the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for the next nine days, but it does want to be an option. Custer Cruisin’ was established 23 years ago in the city. This year it will run from Aug. 5 to Aug. 15, the same period as the annual Sturgis Rally.

CUSTER, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO