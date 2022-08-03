ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Creator of 'no shoot zones', injured by gunfire, walks out of hospital

By Sinéad Hawkins
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago
foxbaltimore.com

Man wounded outside Park Heights shopping center, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded Friday at a shopping center in the city's Park Heights section, Baltimore police said. Officers were called to the 2700 block of West Cold Spring Lane around 11 a.m. after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 42-year-old man who had been shot in his right hand. He was taken to a hospital where he was expected to recover.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man, teenager wounded in separate shootings Friday night into Saturday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 34-year-old man and teenager were shot between Friday night and early Saturday morning. According to police, Friday just before 9 p.m., officers responded to a scene after receiving calls for discharging. Once on scene near Fenwick Avenue, officers located a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in apparent workplace shooting in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded Friday in a shooting at a warehouse in Southwest Baltimore, city police said. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday at MPI Labeling Systems in the 1200 block of Bernard Drive. On the scene, officers found a 29-year-old man who had been...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police recover body from Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A body was found in the water near the Inner Harbor Friday morning, Baltimore police said. A police spokeswoman said officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 400 block of Pratt Street after someone discovered the body floating in the water. A police unit removed...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot in Baltimore's Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello Neighborhood Friday

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Northeast Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.Officers working in the northeast side of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Fenwick Avenue right before 9 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.Medical personnel performed live-saving measures before taking the man to a local hospital, police said.His condition remains unknown.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7 LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

One man killed, one man injured in separate shooting Friday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 20-year-old man was injured and a 25-year-old man was killed in separate shootings in Baltimore city on Friday afternoon. At about 2:47 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of E. Oliver Street for a shot spotter alert. Upon arrival, officers found a crashed vehicle....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

State to investigate after man dies after being in Baltimore police custody

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Attorney General's Office is investigating after a man died after being in Baltimore police custody Thursday. Authorities said officers were called to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue in East Baltimore around 11:15 a.m. Thursday after a report of an overdose. There, officers found...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Ex-Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting at DC Special Officer Training

A retired D.C. police officer faces charges after fatally shooting a special police officer at a training session Thursday inside a public library in the Anacostia neighborhood, authorities say. The name of the woman who died was not immediately released. Jesse Porter, 58, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, the Metropolitan...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC News

Maryland family tells Lester Holt they see similarities in the death of their son and George Floyd

In September 2018, unarmed Black teenager Anton Black fled from police in Greensboro, Maryland. Black’s death was ruled an accident. One connection between George Floyd’s case and Anton Black’s was that Maryland’s former Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. David Fowler signed off on Anton’s autopsy report and also defended Derek Chauvin saying George Floyd’s cause of death was ‘undetermined.’ Now, one expert is raising the issue of in-custody police deaths and the lack of a central database to monitor how many people die in custody.Aug. 5, 2022.
GREENSBORO, MD
Daily Voice

Juvenile Charged In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore: Police (UPDATED)

A juvenile has been charged for his role in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl who was found with life-threatening injuries in a Baltimore basement, police announced. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officers from the Baltimore County Towson Precinct responded to the 6300 block of Sherwood Road, where there was a reported shooting involving a minor.
BALTIMORE, MD

