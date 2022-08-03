ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Utilities suspends late payment charges

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

Lafayette, La. ( KLFY ) – Lafayette Utilities will suspend late payments to help alleviate the strain on customers who are experiencing higher than normal utility bills.

In a news release Wednesday, Public Information Specialist Alex Antonowitsch said all late payment charges will be suspended through September 30.

He attributed the higher cost to higher temperatures, minimal rainfall and natural gas supply and pricing volatility.

“As Lafayette’s local utility, LUS has many options for making payments such as online at www.lus.org , payment by mail (P.O. Box 4024-C, Lafayette, LA 70502), or by telephone at (337) 291-8280 to keep your account up-to-date,” Antonowitsch said.

In addition to waiving late fees through Sept. 30, LUS has also educated customers about ways to conserve energy and lower usage.

KLFY News 10

