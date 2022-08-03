ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Water Levels- above drought conditions for now

By Nathan Mayer
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Hearing the words water and conservation in tandem is nothing new in San Angelo. We have been in a state of needing to conserve water for as long as we can remember.

Director of Water Utilities for the City San Angelo Allison Strube says that currently “we are at 52 months of water supply as of June 1st.”

On a daily basis, Strube says “we are at about 20 million gallons” being used in the city.

Strube says that we are not yet in a drought but that we still need to follow conservation guidelines put out by the city in order to keep us from entering drought stages 1,2, and 3.

“Our drought triggers are at 24 months, 18 months, and 12 months.”

In order to maintain our levels as much as we can, the Department of Water Utilities says water is allowed twice every 7 days with no more than 1 inch per week and there is no watering allowed between noon and 6pm.

