Scarborough volunteer firefighter honored for 65 years of service

WGME
Livermore residents complain of litter, feces left near pond
LIVERMORE (WGME) – Livermore residents are dealing with a problem that really stinks. People are complaining about litter and feces in the area of Brettuns Pond, which is only supposed to be open for residents. "Oh, it's beautiful,” Lorraine Woodard, who lives near Brettuns Pond, said. “You can see...
WGME
Lightning strike causes deadly fire in New Hampshire
SANDWICH, NH (WGME) -- A lightning strike led to a fire that killed an elderly woman in New Hampshire Thursday night. Firefighters say it happened in Sandwich just before 11 p.m. Crews say they found the home in flames when they arrived. Friday, they announced that a lightning strike was...
WGME
Lewiston schools hold hiring event, look to fill 100 positions
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Public School District is holding a hiring event, hoping to fill numerous positions before the start of the school year in just a few weeks. Superintendent Lake Langlais said last week they had about 100 openings district wide. In addition to classroom positions, they are...
WGME
SILVER ALERT | Police search for 73 year-old man last see in Cape Elizabeth
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WGME) -- The Cape Elizabeth Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Mark Hagen. The Department says Hagen was last seen Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 3:00 pm when he left his home on Breakwater Farm Rd. He is a white male, 5’11”, 172 lbs....
WGME
Missing 88-year-old Maine man with memory loss issues found
DAMARISCOTTA (WGME) -- The Damariscotta Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 88-year-old man with memory loss issues. Police say Ronald Slicer was last known to be in the Damariscotta area around noon Wednesday. He is described as a 5'11", 180 pound white male with hazel...
WGME
Large water main break shuts down part of Lewiston road
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Part of Lisbon Street in Lewiston is shut down due to a water main break. Officials say the area of I-95 on-ramp is currently closed. Residents in the are may also be without water while crews repair the break. This story will be updated as more information...
WGME
Beach to Beacon returns in-person after pandemic hiatus
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Maine's most iconic road race returns in-person after nearly three years. The TD Beach to Beacon 10k is Saturday in Cape Elizabeth. The event returns in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In 2019, almost 6,500 runners from nine countries, 42 states,...
WGME
Second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off the second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine. Dozens of businesses and farms are taking part in the festivities. Farms will welcome visitors so they can tour the facilities and pick their own blueberries. Restaurants and breweries will show off their special blueberry-themed...
WGME
Kenya's Matthew Kemili wins Beach to Beacon 10k, Standish native Durgin 2nd among women
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- More than 7,000 runners laced up their running shoes Saturday morning to compete in the Beach to Beacon 10k in Cape Elizabeth for the first time in-person since 2019. Matthew Kemili, 24, of Kenya won the men's title, finishing in 28 minutes, 39 seconds. Ethiopia's Fentyea...
WGME
Wild Blueberry Weekend aims to celebrate all things blueberry
PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine, celebrating all things blueberry. It's happening at wild blueberry farms all over the state on both Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine. The goal is to get people to enjoy Maine's smaller, wild blueberries rather than the larger,...
WGME
Beach to Beacon holds first ever 'Beacon Walk, Run, Roll' to kick off weekend
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Excitement is building for the Beach to Beacon 10K Saturday morning. The festivities started Friday evening with the "Beacon Walk, Run, Roll." Its short course started at the race's finish line at Fort Williams Park. Friday night, participants of all abilities will follow the course in...
WGME
'It's feeling great:' Beach to Beacon welcomes world-class runners to Maine
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) – Saturday morning, some of the top runners from around the world will gather in Cape Elizabeth for the 24th annual TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race. Activities are already underway ahead of the race. Friday was the first "Beacon Walk, Run, Roll." It's a...
WGME
Geese near Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland euthanized following complaints
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Wildlife officials euthanized a group of geese that were hanging around Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland due to patient complaints and concerns about the avian flu. The geese were euthanized on June 21. Mercy released the following statement about the situation:. “As a hospital, our focus...
WGME
On Your Side: With temperatures across Maine in the 90s, here's how to stay safe and cool
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- When temperatures get as high as they did this week, it can take a toll on anyone who's outside for long periods of time. If you're working outside or don't have air conditioning, it could lead to heat exhaustion, or even worse, heat stroke. Warning signs of...
WGME
Portland 9-10 All Stars beat Vermont in Eastern Regional Little League Tournament
CRANSTON, RI (WGME) -- The Portland 9-and 10-year-old Little League All Stars beat Vermont in four innings at the Eastern Regional Tournament in Cranston, Rhode Island. Portland advances to play New Hampshire on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
WGME
Sea Dogs fall to SeaWolves 3-1
Portland, Maine – Stephen Scott blasted a ninth-inning solo home run and Thaddeus Ward tossed 3.2 scoreless innings in his 2022 Portland Sea Dogs (47-52, 17-13) as they fell 3-1 to the Erie SeaWolves (59-39, 20-9) on Thursday at Hadlock Field. Ward worked through 3.2 scoreless innings, walking five...
