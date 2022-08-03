‘We’re a circus.’ City Council vote leaves Livingston without a police chief. What now?

Read on www.sanluisobispo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mercedcountytimes.com
Concern grows over Livingston PD status
The Livingston City Council meeting on Tuesday night was marked by heated exchanges and no real progress to improve the city’s Police Department that is suffering from low staffing, threatened walk-offs, and a long, ongoing recruitment process that has failed to bring on an new chief. City Manager Vanessa...
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Results in Methamphetamines Arrest After Probation Search
At about 2:27 am Thursday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Latif’s Restaurant, 111 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with and identified the vehicle’s driver, Shannon Callahan, 31, of...
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested Month After Target Shoplifting Incident
At about 12:08 am Thursday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Starbucks, 824 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, made contact with a man which he recognized and knew to be wanted for a recent shoplifting incident. The officer had his dispatcher run the man, Dexter Olson, 31, of Denair, and...
Oakdale officer hit by a vehicle while conducting traffic control
OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — While directing traffic on Wednesday night a Oakdale Police Sergeant was struck by a vehicle and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Oakdale Police Department. Police said that officers got a call around 8:17 p.m. of a two vehicle collision in the 1300 block of West F Street. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested in Merced for Kidnapping, Burglary and Domestic Violence
Originally shared via official Facebook page of Merced PD. Merced – On July 31, 2022, Merced PD Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of W. 14th St. in the city of Merced, to a report of an altercation between a male and female. Merced PD officers arrived on scene and found suspect RJ Blueford, broke into a residence where victim Destiny Gregory was located. Blueford assaulted Gregory and took her from the residence by force. MPD Officers searched various locations for both Blueford and Gregory and have not been able to locate them.
Madera Tribune
Attempted murder in Courthouse Park
The zoo in Courthouse Park, shown here, was almost the scene of a murder in 1917. It was Sunday, and Maderans living near the Courthouse Park were enjoying a sunny May morning. William King Heiskell was out surveying his handiwork; after all, he more than any other person, was responsible...
KMJ
Man Wanted on Several Felony Charges in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding a man they say is wanted and faces several felony charges. According to deputies, Daniel Reynoso is wanted on felony possession of a controlled substance armed with a...
turlockcitynews.com
Disturbance Leads to Ten Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests
At about 4:52 pm Monday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported disturbance in progress at Boardwalk Apartments, 950 West Zeering Road, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they were flagged down and pointed towards two men who were involved in the disturbance. Officers made contact with...
RELATED PEOPLE
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop for DUI Investigation Leads to Arrest of Passenger for Weapon Charge
Traffic Stop for DUI Investigation Leads to Arrest of Passenger for Weapon Charge. At about 1:50 am Sunday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of A Street and S Broadway, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The...
Strep zoo outbreak halts intake of animals at Stanislaus County shelter
MODESTO, Calif. — An outbreak of a "highly infectious respiratory disease" has prompted officials with the Stanislaus County Animal Services Agency to halt intake of dogs and cats at the county's Modesto shelter. Saturday morning, a notice appeared on the agency's website saying that the shelter has confirmed the...
KMPH.com
61-year-old man reported missing out of Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 61-year-old man now considered missing. According to Merced Police, Cal Lee was last seen on Thursday August 4th, leaving the La Sierra Care Facility at 2424 M Street. Lee was a...
1 dead after shooting in Manteca
MANTECA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Manteca Friday morning. The scene was along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn't appear to be random. No suspect information has been released at this point.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GV Wire
Oakhurst Man Headed to Prison for Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
An Oakhurst man and self-professed “Proud Boys” member was sentenced today to two years in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. Ricky Christopher Willden, 41, was sentenced in the District of Columbia. “His actions and the actions of others disrupted a...
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Results in Two Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests
At about 12:34 am Tuesday morning, a Turlock Police sergeant in the 1200 block of North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The sergeant made contact with and identified the vehicle’s driver and his passenger, Ralph...
Police searching for robbery suspect at Atwater Target
Atwater police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at Target.
Fresno County student seriously injured in game at high school rally, lawsuit claims
Fun and games at a rally at Tranquillity High School turned into serious injuries for a student whose new lawsuit says the Fresno County school put him in danger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested After Stolen Laptop Discovered During Traffic Stop
At about 1:42 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Walmart, 2111 Fulkerth Road, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Sean Olson, 43, of San Jose, who admitted to having...
turlockcitynews.com
ONE SUFFERS MINOR INJURIES IN VEHICLE COLLISION EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING
On Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022, at 4:37 am, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of W Main St and southbound State Route 99, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found two vehicles...
Officials identify man killed in San Joaquin County shooting Friday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Stockton man has been identified as the victim in a Friday homicide that was investigated in an agricultural area of San Joaquin County just east of the city of Stockton. Jaime Acevedo Vega Jr., 25, was identified Thursday by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's...
Where is the real center of California?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
Comments / 0