Livingston, CA

‘We’re a circus.’ City Council vote leaves Livingston without a police chief. What now?

By Abbie Lauten-Scrivner
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago
mercedcountytimes.com

Concern grows over Livingston PD status

The Livingston City Council meeting on Tuesday night was marked by heated exchanges and no real progress to improve the city’s Police Department that is suffering from low staffing, threatened walk-offs, and a long, ongoing recruitment process that has failed to bring on an new chief. City Manager Vanessa...
LIVINGSTON, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Traffic Stop Results in Methamphetamines Arrest After Probation Search

At about 2:27 am Thursday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Latif’s Restaurant, 111 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with and identified the vehicle’s driver, Shannon Callahan, 31, of...
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested Month After Target Shoplifting Incident

At about 12:08 am Thursday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Starbucks, 824 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, made contact with a man which he recognized and knew to be wanted for a recent shoplifting incident. The officer had his dispatcher run the man, Dexter Olson, 31, of Denair, and...
TURLOCK, CA
FOX40

Oakdale officer hit by a vehicle while conducting traffic control

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — While directing traffic on Wednesday night a Oakdale Police Sergeant was struck by a vehicle and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Oakdale Police Department. Police said that officers got a call around 8:17 p.m. of a two vehicle collision in the 1300 block of West F Street. […]
OAKDALE, CA
Merced County, CA
Livingston, CA
Livingston, CA
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
California Crime & Safety
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested in Merced for Kidnapping, Burglary and Domestic Violence

Originally shared via official Facebook page of Merced PD. Merced – On July 31, 2022, Merced PD Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of W. 14th St. in the city of Merced, to a report of an altercation between a male and female. Merced PD officers arrived on scene and found suspect RJ Blueford, broke into a residence where victim Destiny Gregory was located. Blueford assaulted Gregory and took her from the residence by force. MPD Officers searched various locations for both Blueford and Gregory and have not been able to locate them.
MERCED, CA
Madera Tribune

Attempted murder in Courthouse Park

The zoo in Courthouse Park, shown here, was almost the scene of a murder in 1917. It was Sunday, and Maderans living near the Courthouse Park were enjoying a sunny May morning. William King Heiskell was out surveying his handiwork; after all, he more than any other person, was responsible...
MADERA, CA
KMJ

Man Wanted on Several Felony Charges in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding a man they say is wanted and faces several felony charges. According to deputies, Daniel Reynoso is wanted on felony possession of a controlled substance armed with a...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Disturbance Leads to Ten Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests

At about 4:52 pm Monday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported disturbance in progress at Boardwalk Apartments, 950 West Zeering Road, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they were flagged down and pointed towards two men who were involved in the disturbance. Officers made contact with...
TURLOCK, CA
Juan Aguilar
KMPH.com

61-year-old man reported missing out of Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 61-year-old man now considered missing. According to Merced Police, Cal Lee was last seen on Thursday August 4th, leaving the La Sierra Care Facility at 2424 M Street. Lee was a...
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead after shooting in Manteca

MANTECA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Manteca Friday morning. The scene was along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn't appear to be random. No suspect information has been released at this point. 
MANTECA, CA
GV Wire

Oakhurst Man Headed to Prison for Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

An Oakhurst man and self-professed “Proud Boys” member was sentenced today to two years in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. Ricky Christopher Willden, 41, was sentenced in the District of Columbia. “His actions and the actions of others disrupted a...
OAKHURST, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Traffic Stop Results in Two Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests

At about 12:34 am Tuesday morning, a Turlock Police sergeant in the 1200 block of North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The sergeant made contact with and identified the vehicle’s driver and his passenger, Ralph...
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested After Stolen Laptop Discovered During Traffic Stop

At about 1:42 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Walmart, 2111 Fulkerth Road, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Sean Olson, 43, of San Jose, who admitted to having...
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

ONE SUFFERS MINOR INJURIES IN VEHICLE COLLISION EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING

On Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022, at 4:37 am, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of W Main St and southbound State Route 99, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found two vehicles...
TURLOCK, CA
KGET

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

