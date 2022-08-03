North Bergen residents in serious condition after head-on collision

Read on hudsonreporter.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Firefighters Extricate Driver In Three-SUV Elmwood Park Crash
Elmwood Park firefighters extricated a driver from an SUV that landed on its side after hitting two parked vehicles. Her rescuers worked in tandem to cut open the Honda CR-V after the early-morning crash Saturday outside the Elmwood Village apartments on Mola Boulevard off Broadway. She was taken to St....
Elderly Couple Dead in Fire at $2 Million North Jersey Estate
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ – An elderly couple was killed during a fire that destroyed their...
Three Injured in Early Morning Crash in North Bergen
NORTH BERGEN, NJ – Police in North Bergen are continuing their investigation into a multi-car...
North Bergen crash leaves two women in critical condition
Two North Bergen women are in critical condition Thursday morning after a two-car crash on River Road in North Bergen early Wednesday morning. The 31-year-old driver of a 2015 Mercedes Benz CLA and the 21-year-old passenger in a 2020 Honda Accord were taken to nearby Palisades Medical Center after the 2 a.m. crash at River and Bulls Ferry roads, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teenager found dead on NJ Transit tracks, authorities say
Detectives with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy found dead Thursday night on train tracks in Plainfield, authorities said. The teenager, whose name was not released, was found about 8 p.m. on the tracks at West Second Street and Central Avenue, according...
Good Samaritan among 2 seriously injured after being hit on N.J. Turnpike following earlier crash
A teenaged Good Samaritan standing on the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County was among two people seriously injured early Friday after a tractor-trailer hit a stalled vehicle following an earlier crash, authorities said. The Good Samaritan, a 17-year-old from Scarsdale, New York, was on the northbound side assisting the...
Pedestrian, 64, Hospitalized In Morris County Hit-And-Run, Police Say
A 64-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a car that left the scene in Morris County, authorities said. The female victim was struck on Main Street near Waverly Place in Madison around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, local police said in a release. The victim was taken...
Police Respond to Shooting in Passaic, No Victims Identified
PASSAIC, NJ – Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrnjradio.com
1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Warren County
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – New Jersey State police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning in Warren County. The crash happened at around 10:50 a.m. on County Route 521 near Dogwood Drive in Hope Township, New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry said. A...
Fire At Lodi Auto Body Shop Quickly Doused
An early Friday evening fire damaged a Lodi auto body shop. The blaze ignited at Speed Auto Body on Rennie Place off Union Street shortly after the shop closed at 5 p.m. It quickly went to two alarms, but firefighters had it knocked down in a little over 20 minutes, preventing further damage. The fire was officially declared under control about an hour after the call came in.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: GSP MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at mile marker 93.3 on the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway. We have reports of a vehicle off into the woods. We have no information on injuries. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Support pours in for family of Stepinac student killed in hit-and-run crash
Police identified the driver as 46-year-old Stephen Dolan, a city Public Works employee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Couple feared dead after massive inferno rips through N.J. home, authorities say
A Morris Township husband and wife were missing and presumed dead after a fire destroyed their home early Friday, authorities said. Emergency crews rushed to the inferno shortly before 3 a.m. at the Normandy Heights Road home, according to Morris County officials. “Repeated efforts by firefighters to enter the burning...
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-195 in Mercer County
New Jersey State Police confirm one person died as a result of the single-vehicle crash.
IDs Released For 3 Killed In Fiery Northern State Parkway Crash In North Hempstead
State police have identified three people killed in a fiery Long Island crash after hitting a group of trees before the vehicle burst into flames. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday, July 24 in Nassau County on the Northern State Parkway in the area of Exit 30 in the town of North Hempstead, said Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim.
Appliance Fire Doused In Ridgewood
Firefighters doused a small kitchen blaze in Ridgewood. A toaster oven ignited the Lucille Court fire around 2 p.m. Friday, responders said. Ridgewood police and firefighters responded. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
16-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Yonkers Crash
Family, friends, and students are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old high school student who died after a hit-and-run driver in Westchester County. Christopher Jack "CJ" Hackett was killed just after midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 660 McLean Ave., in Yonkers, by a van that fled the scene, said. Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police.
Duo Nabbed In Newark Penn Station Assault-Robbery: Police
A couple from Newark was arrested in connection with an assault-robbery earlier this week, authorities said. The victim had made a purchase using a large bill at Penn Station before Khashif Williams, 34, approached him on Union Street, punched him twice and then took his wallet around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, Newark Public Safety Director Fitz Fragé said.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLE FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pole fire in the Whitesville section on Swallow Tail Court. Use caution in the area. Report if your power it out.
TWO-FER: Same Street, Different Shootings Reported 90 Minutes Apart In Paterson
Separate shootings near the same Paterson street corner sent two victims to the hospital less than 90 minutes apart. A 22-year-old city man got to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in a private vehicle after the first shooting near the corner of Godwin Avenue and Carroll Street shortly after 9:30 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a brief joint announcement.
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 0