North Bergen residents in serious condition after head-on collision

An early Friday evening fire damaged a Lodi auto body shop. The blaze ignited at Speed Auto Body on Rennie Place off Union Street shortly after the shop closed at 5 p.m. It quickly went to two alarms, but firefighters had it knocked down in a little over 20 minutes, preventing further damage. The fire was officially declared under control about an hour after the call came in.

LODI, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO