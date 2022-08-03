Price increases for Race Los Al on Sunday night, register now and save

Read on localocnews.com
Long Beach Camerata Singers honors individuals, organizations that help arts thrive in Long Beach
Long Beach Camerata Singers will honor Community Leader and Philanthropist, Mark Guillen; Long Beach Harbor Commissioner Sharon Weissman and the RuMBa Foundation at its Opening Night Gala – “A Rendezvous of Voices,” on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The purpose of the award is to recognize individuals and organizations that have helped the arts advance and thrive in Long Beach.
Long Beach Yacht Club to host 7th Annual Heroes Regatta
The Long Beach Yacht Club Heroes Regatta will return Saturday August 13, 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Heroes Regatta was created to honor and thank Long Beach first responders – firefighters, police, lifeguards, military, etc.- and hosts the teams and their families. A partnership between the Long Beach Yacht Club’s Sailor Support and the Long Beach Sailing Foundation, the inaugural event was held in 2014.
Crown Ace Hardware Raises $6,000 for Newport Beach Junior Guards
Crown Ace Hardware, with three stores in Newport Beach and Corona del Mar, held a fundraiser for Newport Junior Lifeguards in June and raised $6,000. This is Crown’s third year raising money for the Newport Beach Junior Guards and there’s no better feeling in the world to giving back to the community that has provided so much!!
Upcoming construction work on SR-1 between Ledroit St. and Cajon St.
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to resume work on Coast Highway (SR-1) between Ledroit St. and Cajon St. in the City of Laguna Beach. Construction is expected to begin Wednesday, August 10, 2022, through Thursday, September 1, 2022. The work will take place Monday through Friday nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Changeable Message Signs will be in place to notify motorists and residents of the upcoming work. Please note that noise from construction equipment during concrete pours or asphalt paving should be expected. This work, which started last Fall, is part of the Coast Highway ADA Sidewalk Improvement Project that will make the pedestrian routes along Coast Highway within the project limits ADA compliant. Construction will continue in the City of Laguna Beach at various locations between Ledroit St. and Ruby St.
Bonsai Show Aug. 5 & 6 at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar
Come to Sherman Library & Gardens this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5 and 6, and learn about the art of bonsai. The show will include a display of exquisite miniature trees presented by the Orange Empire Bonsai Society and introduce visitors to a variety of techniques and approaches. Following the...
City of Lakewood hosting travel trip to Pageant of the Masters
Join Lakewood Recreation and Community Services on Thursday, Aug. 11 as we travel to the breathtaking Pageant of the Masters event in Laguna Beach. Presented in an outdoor amphitheater with a professional orchestra, original score, live narration, intricate sets, and sophisticated lighting, The Pageant of the Masters is an enchanting show of tableaux vivants (living pictures), incredibly faithful re-creations of classical and contemporary works of art.
Long Beach Police report traffic fatality at Pacific Coast Highway and River Avenue
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 10:10 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and River Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers located a female pedestrian down in the...
Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva honors outstanding leaders in north Orange County
On Saturday, July 30, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (Fullerton – D) hosted an intimate celebration to honor several exceptional community leaders who live or work within the 65th Assembly District and acknowledge their significant impact in the community. “In the spirit of appreciation, I want to recognize this incredible group...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, August 5, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, August 5, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Highs temperatures are expected to remain in...
Casa Romantica Celebrates 95th Anniversary with Connective Programming Series
Local Youth Golfer Advances in Drive, Chip & Putt Qualifiers
Vans US Open of Surfing Returns After Covid Hiatus
It’s back after a covid-mandated hiatus: the Vans US Open of Surfing, hosted just up the coast from Newport Beach in Huntington Beach, is the world’s largest action sports festival. The event features the best in surfing, skateboarding, and BMX competitions, including Olympians and world champions. The nine-day...
Create your own masterpiece with Festival of Arts art classes and workshops through August 21st
The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is encouraging guests to immerse themselves in the arts with daily art activities, classes, and art workshops this summer. Drop in and create your own masterpiece at the Festival’s Art Center, or let your creativity run wild with special art classes and experiences. For more information and list of art classes and workshops visit: www.foapom.com/summer-art-show/art-workshops-lectures/.
Full freeway closure on southbound I-5 between El Toro Rd. and Alicia Pkwy August 8 and 10, 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) will be conducting a full freeway closure on southbound I-5 between El Toro Road and Alicia Parkway. The first closure will begin Monday night, August 8, 2022, from midnight to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The second closure will begin Wednesday night, August 10, 2022, from midnight to 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce CEO Offers Perspective on Possible Recession
On Thursday, July 28, Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Rosansky released a video announcement to Chamber members and other businesses and community members discussing the possibility that the U.S. economy is headed towards a recession. “Today it was announced that the nation‘s gross domestic product, commonly...
Governor Newsom’s statement on the death of Vin Scully
Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement on the death of Vin Scully:. “Vin Scully was a master of his craft. A native son of New York, his unmistakable voice will forever be synonymous with Los Angeles. When the Dodgers moved from Brooklyn in 1958, Vin came with them. For...
CdM’s Trent Merriman ‘honored, surprised’ to receive Jack Elliott Courage Award
Trent Merriman (center) with CdM Coach Dan O’Shea and previous winners of the Jack Eilliott Courage Award Jake Simkins (second from left) and Jack Johnston. (Photos: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Corona del Mar’s football players and coaches continued to keep the legacy of former player Jack Elliott alive...
Cypress Police arrest armed man at Stater Bros.
According to the official Facebook page of the Cypress Police Department, on the late afternoon of August 4 Officers of the Department arrested a male suspect on outstanding warrants at the Stater Bros. grocery store in the shopping center on the southwest corner of Ball Road and Valley View Street:
Grampaw Pettibone Squadron luncheon to take place Thursday, August 11, 2022
Let’s get together on Thursday, August 11 at 11:30 a.m., to meet and socialize at the Garden Grove Elks Lodge located at 11551 Trask Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843. Our speaker will be LTC Steven Lund, USA (Ret.) a retired Army aviator who served twenty-nine years in the military, with one tour in Vietnam (1968-69) flying helicopters. He has approximately 10,000 hours in rotorcraft and 6,000 hours in fixed wing aircraft. He has owned two Globe GC-1B Swifts and two Fieseler Storch replicas. His presentation is titled “Japanese Midget Submarines at Pearl Harbor”. Here is Steve’s synopsis of his program:
Native American Communities Invite Public to Powwow
