Farmworkers marching for 24 days to fight for union voting rights

Pricey Napa policy summit raises concerns for social media accountability groups
Some California lawmakers and tech industry advocates will begin meeting Thursday night at an upscale resort in Napa for a summit that has sparked scrutiny from groups supporting proposals that would hold social media and tech companies accountable. Tech advocates and a group of lawmakers are scheduled to meet for...
California pours millions into the recruitment of mental health counselors
SALINAS, Calif. — State Superintendent Tony Thurmond announced the 2022-23 state budget includes $184 million for teacher and school counselor residency programs. That is in addition to an existing $350 million investment toward school counselor residency programs. The investment helps fulfill the requirements of Senate Bill 1229, which calls...
