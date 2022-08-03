Read on www.wvnews.com
Janet Denise (Shuman) Billings Brown
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Janet Denise (Shuman) Billings Brown, 61, of Clarksburg, passed away on August 2, 2022, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on September 10, 1960, daughter of Frances Marlene Maxwell Shuman of Clarksburg and the late Robert Wesley Shuman.
Michael R. 'Mike' Swain
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Michael R. “Mike” Swain, 64, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on March 27, 1958, a son of the late Robert and Lorna Herring Swain.
Linda Kay Given
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Linda Kay Given, 75, of Clarksburg, passed away at her residence on August 5, 2022, with family by her side. She was born in Detroit, MI, on June 11, 1947, the daughter of the late Sutton Murdick Hoover and Eva Mae Barger Hoover.
Mark Henry Huffman
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mark Henry Huffman, 65, of Shinns Run Road, Bridgeport, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was born January 10, 1957, in Clarksburg, a son of the late E. Henry Huffman and Martha Ellen Morimanno Huffman.
Sandra Marie Owens
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sandra Marie Owens, 63, of Fairmont, departed this life on Thursday July 28, 2022, at United Hospital Center, surrounded by family, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born on October 30, 1958, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Patricia...
New Faces of Country: Willie Nelson's granddaughter, John Michael Montgomery's nephew perform at Palatine Park
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Palatine Park hosted its third-ever New Faces of Country concert Saturday evening, featuring Raelyn Nelson, who is Willie Nelson’s granddaughter, and Walker Montgomery, who is John Michael Montgomery’s nephew. Each year, New Faces of Country brings relatives of legendary country artists to...
Captain Fantastic brings the magic of Elton John to the Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the audience were transported back to the 1970s as Captain Fantastic took the stage at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Saturday night. Tribute artist Les Smith, who is Captain Fantastic, harnessed the magic of Elton John and faithfully replicated his early...
2nd annual Lurch Fest held in Philippi, West Virginia
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Scores of people turned out in Philippi Saturday for the second annual Lurch Fest. The one-day festival began last year as a way to celebrate Philippi native Ted Cassidy, who brought to life the character Lurch in the TV sitcom “The Addams Family.”
Sutton, West Virginia, man gets 15 to life plus 20 more for murder, first-degree arson
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 24-year-old Sutton man will serve life in prison, with parole eligibility in 15 years, for the first-degree murder of a 33-year-old Jane Lew man. Caleb James Sidun then will serve another 20 years for burning up the murder victim’s remains in a Jane Lew house fire.
Lurch Fest held in Philippi
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Scores of individuals turned out in Philippi Saturday for the se…
Saturday Salutes
— Volunteers and first responders who combined for 1,000 hours of searching, covering over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park, in the quest to locate Dr. John Lawson Magruder. Though the search has been called off, anyone with information is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.
Young Eagles Day at the Morgantown (West Virginia) Airport canceled due to weather
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Young Eagle Day at the Morgantown Municipal Airport has been canceled due to the weather. Richard Judy, local coordinator for the Experimental Aircraft Association, which hosts the event that gives kids ages 8-17 free flights in small aircraft, said the event will be rescheduled.
Back to School Bash draws large crowd in Monongalia County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In just over two weeks, students in Monongalia County will return to school. About 1,500 of those students will be equipped with all the supplies they need to focus on learning thanks to the Back to School Bash. The bash, put on by Pantry...
ABN_5837.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) —It was hot and steamy Friday evening in downtown Clarksburg for…
Lurch Fest
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Scores of individuals turned out in Philippi Saturday for the se…
Pierpont CTC welcomes new and transfer students to campus with orientation, picnic
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Pierpont Community and Technical College welcomed first-time and transfer students to campus this weekend with an orientation and picnic event, with officials hoping the program gave the students a sense of belonging at the college. The college has roughly 400 first-time freshmen and transfer...
Connor Arnett looks for successful senior season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Initially, Connor Arnett wasn’t a football player, he was a wrestler. “I’ve probably been wrestling for about nine years,” Arnett said. “I started wrestling before I played football.”
RCB's George prepares to lead reshaped offense
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — If Robert C. Byrd football is going to rebound from a difficult end to last season and take the next step toward a state championship, senior starting quarterback Nick George is likely to be a big part of it. The Flying Eagles offense in...
Walk-off home run ends Bridgeport's season
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Little League 10-12 All-Stars scored twice in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game, but a familiar face struck again. Durham (N.C.)’s Owen Joines hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to lift Durham to a 6-5 victory over Bridgeport in the Southeast Region Tournament on Friday in Warner Robins, Georgia.
WVU football practice report: Neal Brown analyzes individuals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After taking a day off from practice on Friday, the Mountaineers were back on the football field Saturday morning for their fifth day of preseason camp. It was still a session with minimal contact, as WVU practiced in uppers (helmets, shoulder pads and shorts), but things are about to crank up considerably. For the first time this camp, West Virginia’s football team will don full pads on Sunday for the start of full-contact work. The intensity will continue from there with a full-scale, officiated scrimmage planned for Thursday.
