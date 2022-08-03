ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

Janet Denise (Shuman) Billings Brown

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Janet Denise (Shuman) Billings Brown, 61, of Clarksburg, passed away on August 2, 2022, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on September 10, 1960, daughter of Frances Marlene Maxwell Shuman of Clarksburg and the late Robert Wesley Shuman.
Michael R. 'Mike' Swain

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Michael R. “Mike” Swain, 64, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on March 27, 1958, a son of the late Robert and Lorna Herring Swain.
Linda Kay Given

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Linda Kay Given, 75, of Clarksburg, passed away at her residence on August 5, 2022, with family by her side. She was born in Detroit, MI, on June 11, 1947, the daughter of the late Sutton Murdick Hoover and Eva Mae Barger Hoover.
Mark Henry Huffman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mark Henry Huffman, 65, of Shinns Run Road, Bridgeport, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was born January 10, 1957, in Clarksburg, a son of the late E. Henry Huffman and Martha Ellen Morimanno Huffman.
Sandra Marie Owens

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sandra Marie Owens, 63, of Fairmont, departed this life on Thursday July 28, 2022, at United Hospital Center, surrounded by family, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born on October 30, 1958, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Patricia...
2nd annual Lurch Fest held in Philippi, West Virginia

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Scores of people turned out in Philippi Saturday for the second annual Lurch Fest. The one-day festival began last year as a way to celebrate Philippi native Ted Cassidy, who brought to life the character Lurch in the TV sitcom “The Addams Family.”
Saturday Salutes

— Volunteers and first responders who combined for 1,000 hours of searching, covering over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park, in the quest to locate Dr. John Lawson Magruder. Though the search has been called off, anyone with information is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) —It was hot and steamy Friday evening in downtown Clarksburg for…
Lurch Fest

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Scores of individuals turned out in Philippi Saturday for the se…
Connor Arnett looks for successful senior season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Initially, Connor Arnett wasn’t a football player, he was a wrestler. “I’ve probably been wrestling for about nine years,” Arnett said. “I started wrestling before I played football.”
RCB's George prepares to lead reshaped offense

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — If Robert C. Byrd football is going to rebound from a difficult end to last season and take the next step toward a state championship, senior starting quarterback Nick George is likely to be a big part of it. The Flying Eagles offense in...
Walk-off home run ends Bridgeport's season

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Little League 10-12 All-Stars scored twice in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game, but a familiar face struck again. Durham (N.C.)’s Owen Joines hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to lift Durham to a 6-5 victory over Bridgeport in the Southeast Region Tournament on Friday in Warner Robins, Georgia.
WVU football practice report: Neal Brown analyzes individuals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After taking a day off from practice on Friday, the Mountaineers were back on the football field Saturday morning for their fifth day of preseason camp. It was still a session with minimal contact, as WVU practiced in uppers (helmets, shoulder pads and shorts), but things are about to crank up considerably. For the first time this camp, West Virginia’s football team will don full pads on Sunday for the start of full-contact work. The intensity will continue from there with a full-scale, officiated scrimmage planned for Thursday.
MORGANTOWN, WV

