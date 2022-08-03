ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima mayor addresses gun violence

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
During her weekly press conference on Wednesday Mayor Sharetta Smith shared that Lima has been named a 2022 Smart 50 Awards recipient for the city's smart train avoidance project. File photo | The Lima News

LIMA — Lima officials are joining forces with other groups hoping to answer an age-old question about local gun violence: What can we do?

Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith addressed local gun violence Wednesday morning at her weekly press conference, announcing steps to curtail the violence and community meetings to discuss the issue.

Lima Fire Department Chief Andy Heffner presented another opportunity to aid in this effort. The Lima Fire Department plans to complete spot checks at local bars. Their goal is to prevent violence from happening at bars. One way to contribute to the effort is to ensure bars are not overcrowded.

“We are going to go to the bars, get measurements and verify their occupancy requirements are correct, then we can move forward,” Heffner said. “We should begin sometime in September. It will be three bars at random. It could be as simple as going to three bars at random and saying everything looks great.”

The Lima Fire Department plans to continue to partner with the Lima Police Department in an effort to keep the city safe.

Smith said she met with a 10-year-old gun-violence survivor who was injured in cross-fire just last week.

“I learned that the events that transpired a week ago yesterday on Spring and Cole Street marked the second time in one week that this same 10-year-old had been caught in the cross-fire of gun violence,” Smith said. “I also learned this brave little girl actually laid in the car over her brothers to keep them from being injured. No child should have to make this decision.”

Smith thanked the local police departments and encouraged members of the community to participate in ending gun violence in the City.

“Overall the Lima Police Department, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement partners have done a good job at keeping our community safe, where crime has seen a double-digit decrease for over a decade,” Smith said. “However, community safety is all our responsibility. These senseless acts of violence currently happening in our city are not random acts. We need everyone who sees what is happening to speak out. Ending this violence starts with us.”

City officials will also play host to four safety conversations at the Cambridge Center, 418 N. Central Ave., Lima. At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Smith will speak with people who lost family members and friends to gun violence. At 7:15 p.m., she’ll speak with childcare providers.

The following week, Smith will speak with healthcare professionals starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. At 7:15 p.m., she’ll meet with neighborhood groups and business owners.

