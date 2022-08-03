ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Police working scene outside Providence food mart

By ABC6 News
ABC6.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.abc6.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Large police presence at North Providence home

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — At least five North Providence police cruisers could be seen outside a home on Wentworth Street on Saturday evening. It’s not clear what brought police to the home. Officers have been in the neighborhood since about 7:30 p.m. This is a developing story. 12 News has a crew on scene […]
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence Police Explorers hold car wash fundraiser Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Members of the Providence Explorers held a car wash fundraiser on Saturday in effort to raise money for the program. Donations from the car wash will fund Explorers’ uniforms and team building activities. The program focuses on helping local young adults learn about law...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Providence police, DCYF investigating death of 10-month-old

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy. According to Major David Lapatin, police were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on Saturday morning for reports of an infant that possibly drowned in a bathtub. Lapatin later […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Police: 3 held at gunpoint in armed home invasion

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an armed home invasion on Wentworth Street in North Providence. North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero told 12 News around 6:20 on Saturday night, four to five Black males wearing face coverings while armed with “black handguns with extended magazines,” broke through the front door of the […]
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
WCVB

Woman found dead in central Massachusetts lake, forcing closure of park

SPENCER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a lake in Spencer, Massachusetts. Spencer police said the 51-year-old woman was found dead Saturday afternoon, floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park. The woman was reported missing and...
SPENCER, MA
ABC6.com

10-month-old boy drowns in bathtub in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Saturday that a 10-month-old boy drowned in a bathtub. Police say they were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on reports of a child who possibly drowned. No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody at...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Two people aboard disabled boat rescued at Worden’s Pond

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Union Fire District of South Kingstown rescued two people on a disabled boat Saturday morning. Chief Steven Pinch said the fire district received a call of a disabled boat with two people aboard just after 10:30 a.m. “Chief Pinch along with members from...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Food Mart#Abc 6 News
ABC6.com

Warwick police search for suspect accused of assaulting pharmacist

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police is asking the public for help finding a man accused of assaulting a pharmacist. On Friday, police said the incident happened in June when a man walked in to a pharmacy with a fraudulent prescription. When the pharmacist refused to give the man...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Police: 2 men shot at Providence food mart

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said two men were shot outside a food mart Wednesday night. The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. at Tom’s Food Mart on Chalkstone Avenue. Police said the men’s injuries were non-life-threatening. ABC 6 News reached to Providence police for more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Turnto10.com

Fall River suspect confesses to setting baby stroller on fire

(WJAR) — The man accused of causing a building fire in Fall River on Wednesday night went before a judge on Friday. Jeremy Perreira, 42, of Fall River, faces charges including arson after a building on Globe Street went up in flames on Wednesday. Officials said a woman and...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

2 people suffer severe burns after fire in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people suffered severe burns after a fire at a home in Woonsocket early Friday morning. Fire departments from Woonsocket, Lincoln, Cumberland and North Smithfield all responded to the three-family home around 5 AM. The unit in the back of the building was engulfed in...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

North Kingstown police search for suspected drug store robbers

(WJAR) — North Kingstown police are searching for three suspects accused of a robbery at a North Kingstown Walgreens on Wednesday morning. Police said the call for a robbery came in around 9:18 a.m. on Wednesday at a Walgreens at 7691 Post Road in North Kingstown. According to surveillance...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy