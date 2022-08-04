ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resigning prosecutor says he has 'zero confidence' Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx

ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

Several recent resignations in the Cook County State's Attorney's office are raising questions about the culture and the reforms that have resulted from Kim Foxx's leadership.

Foxx is dealing with a public relations problem after losing three senior prosecutors including two in just the last week.

Jim Murphy, a 25-year veteran who was often the public face of the office in major criminal cases, left July 29.

"I can no longer work for this Administration. I have zero confidence in their leadership," Murphy wrote in an email to colleagues. "This Administration is more concerned with political narratives and agenda than with victims and prosecuting violent crime. That is why I can't stay any longer."

ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington discusses Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey's abortion comments.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, a Foxx ally, defended defending her.

"I don't know Jim Murphy personally and I strongly disagree with his contentions about the state's attorney's office," she said.

Preckwinkle said Murphy was taking his departing shots.

"It's ironic that the gentleman that you referred to, Mr. Murphy, is accusing the state's attorney of being political because the comments that he made sound pretty political to me," Preckwinkle said.

"There's been a change in policy and direction under Kim Foxx, she's been pushing much more for criminal justice reforms. So there may be some unhappiness with that," said Laura Washington, ABC7 political analyst.

Foxx's office issued a statement saying in part, "We recognize the rigors of this difficult work and the toll that it bears, yet over 11-hundred employees show up every day to work on the front lines and behind the scenes in a testament of the resiliency and spirit of this office."

Foxx's statement talked about efforts to recruit more prosecutors, but it did not mention of Murphy nor did it address the majority of the criticisms he raised.

"She doesn't want to acknowledge that there's any problems with her administration or the way she runs her office or with her policy decisions," Washington said.

Murphy along with his two colleagues, Natosha Toller and Ted Lagerwall, who also left the state's attorney's office declined requests for interviews.

Comments / 15

Peace is Still 2
4d ago

Precwinkle only disagree with him because him/she ain't no better than Ken Foxx!!! They all need to be Investigated again to see if payoffs are being taken because instead of going forward with getting and keeping Criminals off the streets when apprehended they're giving them a handshake right back to the streets in less than 48 hours to commit more crimes and even worse Crimes

Reply
15
So annoyed
3d ago

You never hear anything from Precwinkle unless it's close to election time. What has she even done anyways obviously nothing that mattered or we would have heard about it . As for Foxx she works for the criminals and made our justice system a joke.

Reply
9
cram it clowny
3d ago

Does it matter when the voters in cook country will re elect Foxx because she’s a black female incumbent. That’s the big three for them. They’ll elect her even if she were under indictment

Reply
8
