Routt County Commissioners deny proposed neighborhood near Heritage Park

Work begins on new playground in downtown Steamboat Springs next week
After supply chain issues delayed the project, work at the new playground at Little Toots Park in downtown Steamboat Springs will soon be underway, according to the city. The park design and colors were selected through a public survey that concluded last fall. However, construction could not start until the proper supplies were acquired.
Routt County real estate sales surpass $33M for week of July 29-Aug. 4
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $33.8 million across 33 sales for the week of July 29-Aug. 4. Property Description: 0.49 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 32 at South Shore at Stagecoach. 30620 Lakeshore Trail. Seller: Terrilynn M. Jurich Revocable Trust. Buyer: Hartwood Ranch LLC. Date: July 29, 2022.
Councilmember Michael Buccino weighs in on recall petitions, lawsuit against Steamboat Springs
Michael Buccino was the only Steamboat Springs City Council member who opposed recent policies designed to curtail short-term rentals, but he said on Friday, Aug. 5, that he doesn’t agree with all the tactics being used in an effort to reverse the decisions. On July 19, City Council approved...
Talking Green: Water conservation in the Yampa Valley
Using water consciously always makes sense, especially in our community with the Yampa River at its heart. In recent years, we have seen and felt the impacts that lower water flows and rising water temperatures have had on our community. We can all do our part to ensure we are...
Housing the topic for next installment of Seminars at Steamboat
“America’s Dysfunctional Housing Market” is coming to Steamboat Springs on Monday, Aug. 8, as expert Christopher Ptomey leads a presentation for the Seminars at Steamboat. Ptomey is the executive director of the Urban Land Institute’s Terwilliger Center for Housing, and he will join Seminars at Steamboat to discuss...
Most-read stories at SteamboatPilot.com: Record-breaking trout, biggest horse roundup ever
1. Rainbow Gathering cleanup, forest rehabilitation moving slower than expected. The status of cleanup and rehabilitation work at the site of the 50th anniversary Rainbow Gathering in northern Routt County is progressing slowly, according to U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Michael Woodbridge. 2. Never again? Largest wild horse roundup in...
Leadership Steamboat accepting applications
A program designed to help connect individuals with the Steamboat Springs community, Leadership Steamboat is accepting applications for the Class of 2023. Leadership Steamboat will run from Sept. 15 to June 9, 2023. During that time, participants will learn about Steamboat’s economic infrastructure, delve into the city’s history of how things have been accomplished and receive valuable professional development and leadership training.
‘A brand new idea’: TossBox offers fresh take on dumping trash
Last November, Eagle Valley resident Matt Donovan brought TossBox to Steamboat Springs, offering locals and visitors another option when it comes to trash disposal in the Yampa Valley. “You won’t find this anywhere else in the country. This is a brand new idea,” said Donovan, who worked in the waste...
Bat encounters may increase as pups are learning to fly
If Routt County residents are going to encounter a bat, this is likely the time of year for it, as locally born bat pups are about three to four weeks old and just learning to fly. “The young ones get themselves in trouble. That’s what freaks people out,” said Al...
Craig teen wins Yampa Valley Crane Festival poster contest
Competing against almost two-dozen entries from across the Yampa Valley and beyond, Valarie Dilldine of Craig won the first-ever Yampa Valley Crane Festival poster contest put on by the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition. Valarie is 14 years old. Her poster features a collage of clippings put together to depict a...
First Friday Artwalk highlights LGBTQ+ artists, Riverwalk Collective at Art Depot
From fine-line ink drawings to artwork celebrating queer folks in Routt County, a large variety of artwork will be featured at the Art Depot during the First Friday Artwalk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, in downtown Steamboat. The Riverwalk Collective features a mixed-media exhibit in the...
Come celebrate the 2022 20 Under 40 winners
The Steamboat Pilot & Today will recognize 20 outstanding business and community leaders under age 40 during a special 20 under 40 celebration from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Snow Bowl Steamboat. Tickets are $20 and include a celebration of each winner as well as...
YVSC promotes glass recycling with Erase the Waste program
The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is kicking off its Erase the Waste program by asking people to pledge to keep glass out of the trash. The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are working together on the new program that’s designed to help better educate Coloradans and Routt County residents.
Steamboat Police Department welcomes new commander
Steamboat Springs is the smallest community Mark Beckett has ever lived in, but as a police officer with a track record for building trust with the citizens he’s served, the cozy and remote atmosphere may be the perfect fit. “The relationship here is something I’ve never experienced before —...
Explore More: Top five events not to miss this weekend
11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, through Saturday, Aug. 27. Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs. The Steamboat Art Museum presents the National Exhibition of Oil Painters of America. Returning to Steamboat after four years, the exhibition presents over 230 paintings by the finest oil painters in North America.
Steamboat Springs High School senior organizes Women’s Rights Rally
For Steamboat Springs High School senior Olivia Hale, when the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, she went through the five stages of grief. She’s decided to turn that grief into action. Hale has been working to organize a women’s rights rally, which will take place from noon to...
Party rental business puts a bounce in customers’ steps
With a fleet of inflatable attractions, Hayden resident Caleb Cagle kicked off the summer hoping to deliver fun across Northwest Colorado with his new business. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Cagle was setting up a bounce house to entertain children visiting the Hayden Farmers Market. It’s been a busy summer for Cagle, who started Sassquatch Party Rentals and entertained customers at events including the reggae festival in Craig, a private event in Walden a couple of weeks ago, the farmers market in Hayden and a handful of events in Steamboat Springs.
Emerald Mountain Epic showcases Steamboat’s mountain biking prestige
History was made as the Emerald Mountain Epic returned to Steamboat Springs this weekend. The two-day event ran from Aug. 6-7 with a 52-mile or 26-mile bike ride on Saturday and a full or half marathon run on Sunday. There were around 700 competitors on bikes and 500 on foot with many competing both days.
Event producer sought for Steamboat Marathon
The Steamboat Springs Chamber is seeking proposals for an event producer for the 42nd annual Steamboat Marathon, according to a news release. The event consists of a full marathon, half marathon, 10K and fun run, and takes place on the first Sunday of June. The marathon, which runs from North...
Bluegrass and Brews event brings family friendly fun to Hayden this weekend
Come to Dry Creek Park for “Bluegrass and Brews” Sunday, Aug. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Hayden, with draft beer and wine for the adults and root beer floats for kiddos. The event, put on by Yampa Valley Entertainment and the town of Hayden, will feature a performance from Tara Rose and the Real Deal. The Colorado string band was formed in 2018, and features a bluegrass discography with a western flair.
