ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Sen. Thom Tillis says NATO vote shows Senate’s ‘full confidence’ in Finland, Sweden

By Danielle Battaglia
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LcWSH_0h3scvC900

Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, said he hopes that a 95-1 vote Wednesday night to expand NATO shows countries around the world that the U.S. Senate has “full confidence” in Finland and Sweden.

The two Nordic countries have recently sought entry into the national intergovernmental organization as a bulwark against Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February.

“We welcome them readily and we look forward to their accession, and this step in ratifying the treaty is a great step,” Tillis said on the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon.

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, was the only member against the expansion. He was joined by the 18 Republicans in the House, including North Carolina’s Madison Cawthorn and Dan Bishop, who voted against the expansion last month.

Hawley said the expansion would wear thin the United States’ security commitments in Europe when it needs to be focused on China. His position drew criticism from opponents and his own party.

Tillis traveled in June with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and a group of Senators to Helsinki and Stockholm before attending the NATO Summit in Madrid to show bipartisan support for finding a path forward for Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

The countries asked to join following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order for his military to invade Ukraine, a war that has continued ever since.

Tillis and Shaheen co-chair the Senate NATO Observer Group, which relaunched several years ago as Russia’s threat against the United States intensified.

Tillis said on the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon that he came from a family of six siblings, and one of his siblings is not ideologically aligned, but “when our family gets threatened, there is no difference between us.”

“That’s what Vladimir Putin saw on Feb. 24,” Tillis said. “He saw the family of nations in NATO come together like he couldn’t have imagined. And he saw two nations, Finland and Sweden, after decades of being non-aligned, saying enough is enough.”

Tillis said Finland brings to NATO a good ground force and Sweden its Navy. Finland has already invested 2% of its gross domestic product in defense spending, according to Tillis, and he believes Sweden will meet that goal by the end of 2027.

He said Finland has ordered 64 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters.

“Why is that extraordinary?” Tillis said. “Finland has about half the population of the state of North Carolina, about five and a half million people. They have on orders 64 Joint Strike Fighters. We have fewer than 200 on full operation here in the United States. If we on a per capita basis were to have as many Joint Strike Fighters as Finland intends to have, we would need more than 4,000.”

Tillis also spoke about Sweden’s attributes.

He said the country’s industrial base is extraordinary; they have advanced fighter and submarine technology and an industrial base that can mobilize. He added that the industrial base is already developing platforms that are NATO inter-operable.

“They’re not going to have to do some sort of NATO 101,” Tillis said. “They’re going to get to the work they’re already doing.”

Wednesday’s vote made the United States the 23rd country to sign off on the expansion. President Joe Biden still needs to sign off on the decision to make it official. He is expected to do so quickly.

Both countries need all 30 member nations of NATO to sign off on the expansion.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dan Bishop
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato Summit#Nato#The U S Senate#Nordic#Republicans#House#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Madrid, Spain
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
9K+
Followers
438
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy