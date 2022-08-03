ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Pro golfer accused of assaulting officers after public intoxication arrest in Dallas

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox4news.com

Comments / 4

Deana Holden
3d ago

Assaulted 2 not 1 officer while under the influence... Hes arrested unharmed.... No one feared for their lives? Just shows its possible to do without people dying .

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Rowlett infant dead, dad in custody after standoff

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead.Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband's strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.When police arrived, they briefly made contact with the husband, but he stopped communicating shortly after and further attempts to contact were unsuccessful. Officers were able to open the garage and found an unresponsive...
ROWLETT, TX
WFAA

Police investigating double homicide in southwest Dallas

DALLAS — Police are investigating the circumstances and motive surrounding a double homicide in southwest Dallas on Friday evening. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 10:57 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. DPD said that...
DALLAS, TX
truecrimedaily

Texas woman accused of killing boyfriend by setting him on fire

ARLINGTON, Texas (TCD) -- A 24-year-old woman faces murder charges after allegedly setting her 25-year-old boyfriend on fire at a gas station. According to a news release from the Arlington Police Department, on the evening of July 18 at approximately 9:09 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of E. Mayfield Road at a gas station to a report of a fire. At the scene, bystanders reportedly put the fire out using extinguishers.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Greenville, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

2 men found fatally shot outside Dallas home

DALLAS - Dallas police found two men shot to death outside a home in the Pleasant Grove area late Friday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m., in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. Responding officers found 67-year-old David Blair and 61-year-old Johnny Blair with multiple gunshot wounds. They...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive

If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022. Original Post:. On May 20, 2022, at 10:22 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Double Homicide on Woodcastle Drive

On Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 10:57p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered David Blair, 67, and Johnny Blair, 61, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The motives and circumstances surrounding this offense are still under investigation. Anyone...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man killed in Fort Worth furniture company truck robbery

FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: Information from police initially reported the victim had been shot. Police issued a correction indicating that it had not been confirmed the victim was shot. The story has been updated to reflect those details. Fort Worth police are investigating a homicide of a...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Intoxication#Golfer#Police#Terrelli
mysouthlakenews.com

The Weekly Adventures of the Southlake Police Department (July 29th-August 4th, 2022)

Here are some of the many calls and incidents we responded to for the week of July 29th through August 4th, 2022:. –Officers were dispatched to a reckless driver call and located a vehicle with a driver passed out behind the wheel on the Highway 114 service road. They deployed stop sticks and arrested the driver for their 6th DWI with 3 prior convictions.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Man Confronts Catalytic Converter Thief: ‘We're Sick of This'

A thief was in the middle of stealing a catalytic converter when he was confronted and chased away by his soon-to-be victim, security video shows. Clay Hayner, a photographer, said it happened Thursday night outside his studio in Dallas' Design District. The video shows a man with what appears to...
DALLAS, TX
kurv.com

Retired NTX Cop Testifies In Honor Killing Trial

A retired North Texas cop is taking the stand in the trial of a man accused in the so-called “honor killing” of his daughters. Former Irving Police Detective Joe Henning told a Dallas County court officers were pretty sure Yaser Said murdered the teens in 2008. Said’s defense attorneys are trying to prove police botched the investigation. Said would get life in prison if convicted.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dallasexpress.com

Added Charge Postpones Dallas Murder Suspect’s Release

Dallas police added a charge to a pending case against an alleged violent criminal shortly before the suspect was to be released on bond. After news broke that suspect Julio Guerrero had posted bail, Dallas police added the additional charge of tampering with evidence, which effectively postponed his release from prison.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

'Honor Killings' Trial: Investigators detail how they found Yaser Said

DALLAS - The Yaser Said trial wrapped up its first week of testimony on Friday. Said is accused of murdering his two teenage daughters, Amina and Sarah, in 2008. Prosecutors claim Said murdered the girls inside his cab in Irving because was upset that his children were dating. Police previously...
IRVING, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrests made in the homicide at 2400 Rugged Drive East

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 7:29 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of Rugged Drive East. When officers arrived they found an unknown Latin male shot several times inside a parked car. Dallas Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Allen Bates' killers

DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police believe a fist fight between two men caused one of those men to be shot to death in East Oak Cliff. Allen Bates was murdered just after 10:15 p.m. on May 20, in the 3000 block of East Ledbetter. Surveillance video...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy