VB woman fighting VEC over claims of $11,000 overpayment

Related
Maryland day care owner allegedly shot husband in DC hotel, claims he molested children
Police say a Maryland woman shot her husband on Thursday, then claimed she did it because he had been sexually abusing children at a daycare she owns. The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department arrested Shanteari Weems, 50, after they responded to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and found her husband suffering from a gunshot wound.
Maryland man arrested after allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay in a Washington, DC, park
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay over a three-year period in a Washington, DC, park, officials said.
Former Catholic school principal sentenced for embezzling $175K meant for student activities, services: feds
A former Catholic school principal in Washington, D.C., will now spend more than two years behind bars after federal prosecutors sentenced her for stealing at least $175,000 meant for student activities and services and using the cash on items such as luxury fashion goods. Bridget Coates, 49, of Falls Church,...
