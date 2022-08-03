Police chief addresses ‘criminal investigation’ into recruit’s death

Read on www.kait8.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KNOE TV8
Arkansas State Police investigating inmate’s death
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - State police are investigating the death of a Jonesboro man at a Northeast Arkansas jail. According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, 35-year-old Matthew Scott Shipman died early Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, at the Lawrence County Detention Center. Shipman’s body has been sent...
neareport.com
State Police reviewing inmate death in Lawrence County
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department authorities contacted the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division on Wednesday morning (August 3rd) about 2 AM requesting assistance in the investigation of an inmate death that occurred at the county jail. The inmate was identified as Matthew Scott Shipman, 35, of Jonesboro. Shipman was...
whiterivernow.com
Gary B. looks at recent sheriff’s department reports: public intox, fleeing, and a full moon
White River Now’s Gary Bridgman takes a look at recent incident reports from the Independence County Sheriff’s Department. An Independence County man was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with felony fleeing after authorities say he allegedly drove at a high rate of speed and with no regard to others on the roadway at least three times.
Suspect identified after being taken into custody after standoff at West Memphis hotel
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The U.S. Marshals have a suspect in custody after a brief standoff in a hotel in West Memphis, Ark., according to an official with the City of West Memphis. The suspect, 44-year-old Daniel Seth Roberts, was barricaded inside the Econo Lodge on S. Service Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police launched an investigation Wednesday night after someone showed up at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. Around 10 p.m. Aug. 3, the victim went to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson, seeking help. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department,...
Kait 8
Jonesboro fire crews put out grill fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Fire crews responded to a Saturday grill fire. According to Jonesboro E-911 Dispatch, fire crews were dispatched to a house in the 2100-block on North Patrick Street for a reported house fire. Region 8 News reporter Jace Passmore went to the scene, where fire crews...
Kait 8
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Hoxie police chief is on paid leave after the city attorney said a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence County pawn shop. Nancy Hall told Region 8 News her office received a tip on Monday that Chief Glen Smith sold a department gun to a pawn shop and immediately began investigating. Chief Smith was placed on leave Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete barrier added to popular intersection
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If your daily commute goes through the intersection of Stallings Lane and South Caraway Road, there’s a new change to be aware of. A permanent median barrier has been added to the intersection after several crashes forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a section of the road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Police search for truck involved in hit-and-run
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A felony hit-and-run with injury has police asking for your help. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of an incident that occurred around 6 a.m., Friday, July 29 at the Hilltop and Farville Curve area. In the video, the driver of...
Kait 8
Man wanted for suspected murder
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for Keveon Lewis after a suspected murder. Around 3:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, officers responded to a call of an injured person in the 700 block of Clark Street in Blytheville. According to a press release, when officers got to the scene, they...
KTTS
Deadly Crash On Highway 65 North Of Branson
(KTTS News) — A woman from Arkansas is dead after an early morning crash on Highway 65 north of Branson. The Highway Patrol says Carla McSpadden, 50, from Bradford, Arkansas was going the wrong way when her SUV hit another SUV head-on. The driver of the other vehicle, 42-year-old...
Kait 8
Missing man: White Co. Sheriff’s Office searching in water and on land
WHITE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A Pleasant Plains man has been reported missing for a week. On July 26, 62-year-old Darren Bright from Pleasant Plains was reported missing by his family. They last saw him leaving his home on July 14. According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, on July...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
Storage unit raid finds thousands of dollars worth of stolen items
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a year and a half, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department took a major step forward in ending one of the largest burglary rings in this area. Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said in Monday’s raid of a storage unit off East Johnson they recovered...
Kait 8
Boil order issued for a Ripley County city
NAYLOR, MO. (KAIT) -A boil water order has been issued for all of Naylor. Friday Evening, Aug. 5, Naylor City Hall posted to let citizens know they will need to boil their water for five minutes before drinking until further notice. Officials say water is still safe to wash dishes,...
Kait 8
Popular intersection to add new traffic light
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A trip through Brookland is going to have one extra stop soon. Following a string of crashes on Highway 49, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will be adding a traffic light. The light will go at the intersection of Highway 49 and County Road 762, also...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge closure due to maintenance
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel on Highway 77 for your daily commute, you may need to be prepared. The Arkansas Department of Transportation said they will be doing maintenance on the bridge over the Little River near Athelstan. Starting Friday, Aug. 5, crews will close...
Kait 8
City gives update on status of long-unoccupied building
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For years, the old Citizens Bank in downtown Jonesboro has been sitting vacant after the city deemed it to be dangerous. However, recent developments show there might be some changes coming to the property soon. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the end of their meeting,...
Kait 8
Aug. 5: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Coverage won’t be as widespread as Thursday but rain chances continue into Friday. A few storms will pop up throughout the morning and start to wind down this afternoon. Heavy rain and lightning...
Kait 8
Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A bear sighting in Sharp County caught the attention of many residents on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when it climbed a tree in a well-populated area. Mike Gray owns the property in Highland where the curious bear made a scene. He said it was one of the...
Kait 8
Community helps ‘Stuff the Bus’ for students
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Every year volunteers from school districts across northeast Arkansas band together and gathers donations. School supply lists can get overwhelming for some families, especially if they have more than one student. Due to the community turnout, kids can now show up ready to learn on the...
Comments / 1