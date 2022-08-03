Suspect caught on video stealing woman's parked car in Fresno

Read on kmph.com
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
KMPH.com
Teen arrested after being found with ghost guns, inside stolen vehicle
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An accused gang member has been arrested after police say he was found in a stolen vehicle with two ghost guns in Fresno. Officer responded to the call near Olive Ave. and First St. When they arrived, there were several people inside the vehicle but one of them was the known gang member who was responsible for the stolen vehicle.
Suspected DUI driver flips vehicle near Downtown Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver is facing charges of allegedly driving under the influence after flipping her vehicle Friday morning near Downtown Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. The crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on Belmont Avenue and 4th Street. Police say the driver, a woman in her 50s, was driving the wrong way on Belmont […]
WATCH: Thieves strike again at Fresno non-profit, no arrests made
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Employees at non-profit Fresno Moose Lodge said they are scared to go to work after a series of break-ins there. Fresno Police officers are still looking for the two suspects who broke into the lodge located near Fresno Yosemite International airport around 6:00 am on Friday. “They were on a mission, […]
Man hospitalized after shooting in Goshen, deputies say
Tulare County sheriff's deputies were called to Commercial Road and Harvest Avenue just before 3 Friday afternoon.
KMPH.com
2 injured following solo vehicle crash in Visalia
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a solo vehicle crash in Visalia Saturday afternoon. A Honda Accord crashed into a tree near School Ave just east of Shirk Rd. According to first responders, the crash happened due to the driver having a medical...
Fresno police release footage of deadly shooting involving 27-year-old man
Bodycam footage of Fresno police fatally shooting a 27-year-old man in May has been released.
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested in Merced for Kidnapping, Burglary and Domestic Violence
Originally shared via official Facebook page of Merced PD. Merced – On July 31, 2022, Merced PD Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of W. 14th St. in the city of Merced, to a report of an altercation between a male and female. Merced PD officers arrived on scene and found suspect RJ Blueford, broke into a residence where victim Destiny Gregory was located. Blueford assaulted Gregory and took her from the residence by force. MPD Officers searched various locations for both Blueford and Gregory and have not been able to locate them.
Man wanted for double murder in Riverside arrested in Tulare
A Riverside man wanted for double murder has been arrested in Tulare. Tulare County sheriff's detectives arrested 40-year-old Joseph Ficher.
KMPH.com
61-year-old man reported missing out of Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 61-year-old man now considered missing. According to Merced Police, Cal Lee was last seen on Thursday August 4th, leaving the La Sierra Care Facility at 2424 M Street. Lee was a...
KMJ
Driver Killed Following Collision On McKinley Avenue In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were called around 1:30 p.m. and learned that a woman driving a white minivan had somehow lost control and crashed into a tree between Normal and Millbrook Avenues.
crimevoice.com
Man leads King County authorities on 2+ hour pursuit in allegedly stolen vehicle
A man was reportedly arrested on numerous charges after leading Kings County authorities on a 2+ hour pursuit. Shortly after 1 AM on Saturday, July 23, a man identified as Ryan McGovran reportedly ran a four-way stop sign at the intersection of 16th and Idaho Avenues with a Kings County deputy sheriff driving right behind him.
1 Woman Killed After A Fatal Crash in Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Fresno Police have reported a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place in Central Fresno, where a woman was killed in the crash. According to the official’s statement, the crash happened at [..]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Involving Big Rig on I-5 in Fresno County
According to the California Highway Patrol, a biker was recently killed in a crash in Fresno County. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022, on Interstate 5 in the vicinity of Highway 168 on the western side of Fresno County. Details on the Crash on Interstate 5 That Killed...
Arrest after party shooting in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now behind bars in Merced after police say shot another man in the back at a party, leaving the victim in critical condition. Officers say, on July 17 at 1:20 a.m. they received a call of a gunshot wound victim at a residence near the 1100 block of […]
Woman killed in minivan crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a minivan crash in Fresno on Thursday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say they were called to the area of McKinley and Normal avenues in Fresno at around 1:30 p.m. for a call of a crashed minivan. They arrived to find the vehicle […]
New King's County Sheriff's Office headquarters completed
After years of securing funds, planning and building, the Kings County Sheriff's Office will be moving into its new headquarters building starting Monday.
KMJ
Multiple Injuries Reported Following Greyhound Bus Crash in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Multiple injuries were reported early Wednesday morning after a Greyhound Bus flipped onto its side in Visalia. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. when a bus traveling down Highway 99 just north of Avenue 264 drifted onto the right shoulder and hit a chain-link fence.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Barnhart sworn in as CHP officer
Jeremy Barnhart of Hanford, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from the CHP. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Officer Barnhart graduated from Hanford High School in 2013. Following high school, he attended West Hills College Lemoore. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Officer Barnhart worked as an assistant manager for Aldi Supermarket in Hanford, according to the CHP.
California family robbed by home invaders disguised as law enforcement
Police are looking for a group of men that broke into and robbed a Fresno County home on Tuesday morning all while disguised as law enforcement.
