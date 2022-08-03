ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect caught on video stealing woman's parked car in Fresno

By FOX26 News
KMPH.com
 3 days ago
KMPH.com

Teen arrested after being found with ghost guns, inside stolen vehicle

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An accused gang member has been arrested after police say he was found in a stolen vehicle with two ghost guns in Fresno. Officer responded to the call near Olive Ave. and First St. When they arrived, there were several people inside the vehicle but one of them was the known gang member who was responsible for the stolen vehicle.
Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

2 injured following solo vehicle crash in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a solo vehicle crash in Visalia Saturday afternoon. A Honda Accord crashed into a tree near School Ave just east of Shirk Rd. According to first responders, the crash happened due to the driver having a medical...
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested in Merced for Kidnapping, Burglary and Domestic Violence

Originally shared via official Facebook page of Merced PD. Merced – On July 31, 2022, Merced PD Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of W. 14th St. in the city of Merced, to a report of an altercation between a male and female. Merced PD officers arrived on scene and found suspect RJ Blueford, broke into a residence where victim Destiny Gregory was located. Blueford assaulted Gregory and took her from the residence by force. MPD Officers searched various locations for both Blueford and Gregory and have not been able to locate them.
KMPH.com

61-year-old man reported missing out of Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 61-year-old man now considered missing. According to Merced Police, Cal Lee was last seen on Thursday August 4th, leaving the La Sierra Care Facility at 2424 M Street. Lee was a...
KMJ

Driver Killed Following Collision On McKinley Avenue In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were called around 1:30 p.m. and learned that a woman driving a white minivan had somehow lost control and crashed into a tree between Normal and Millbrook Avenues.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Involving Big Rig on I-5 in Fresno County

According to the California Highway Patrol, a biker was recently killed in a crash in Fresno County. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022, on Interstate 5 in the vicinity of Highway 168 on the western side of Fresno County. Details on the Crash on Interstate 5 That Killed...
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest after party shooting in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now behind bars in Merced after police say shot another man in the back at a party, leaving the victim in critical condition. Officers say, on July 17 at 1:20 a.m. they received a call of a gunshot wound victim at a residence near the 1100 block of […]
YourCentralValley.com

Woman killed in minivan crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a minivan crash in Fresno on Thursday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say they were called to the area of McKinley and Normal avenues in Fresno at around 1:30 p.m. for a call of a crashed minivan. They arrived to find the vehicle […]
KMJ

Multiple Injuries Reported Following Greyhound Bus Crash in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Multiple injuries were reported early Wednesday morning after a Greyhound Bus flipped onto its side in Visalia. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. when a bus traveling down Highway 99 just north of Avenue 264 drifted onto the right shoulder and hit a chain-link fence.
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's Barnhart sworn in as CHP officer

Jeremy Barnhart of Hanford, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from the CHP. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Officer Barnhart graduated from Hanford High School in 2013. Following high school, he attended West Hills College Lemoore. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Officer Barnhart worked as an assistant manager for Aldi Supermarket in Hanford, according to the CHP.
