Read on www.wyomingnewsnow.tv
Related
oilcity.news
Vehicle fire starts wildfire north of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A vehicle fire started a wildfire north of Casper on Friday morning, the Natrona County Fire District said at around 8:45 a.m. Friday. The fire is in the area of Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard, NCFD said. Fire units were en route at the time of NCFD’s message shared to Facebook.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Multiple departments respond to vehicle fire that caused a wildfire
CASPER, Wyo. (Press Release) - On Friday, August 5th 2022, at approximately 08:07 am, the Natrona County Fire District (NCFD) was dispatched for the report of a vehicle fire in the area of East Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard in Natrona County. Reporting party stated that there was a truck that was fully engulfed and beginning to catch the grass around it on fire. A large black smoke column was visible during the response to the north of Casper, on the eastside of Interstate 25 after dispatch.
oilcity.news
Police: Casper suspect caught in Colorado
CASPER, Wyo. — A man suspected of multiple felonies in Casper, including aggravated burglary, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado, the Casper Police Department said Friday. Antonio Harrington was safely taken into custody by Colorado law enforcement after having been on the run from Casper police since May....
oilcity.news
Casper police arrest man with warrants in four counties spotted by off-duty officers
CASPER, Wyo. — A man with active warrants in four Wyoming counties as well as a history of eluding law enforcement was arrested by Casper Police on Thursday evening. 34-year-old Trevor Wroble was spotted by two off-duty officers in the area of West F and North Center Streets, according to CPD Lt. Scott Jones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Natrona County Crime Clips (7/28/22–8/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Theft,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/4/22–8/5/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Heads up, drivers: Casper street closures for Aug. 4–12
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the City of Casper shared a list of some street closures drivers can expect around town between Aug. 4 and Aug. 12. The list of closures is not exhaustive regarding detours or closures that drivers may face around the city. More information about closures that may be in effect is available under the Travel & Transportation tab at the Natrona Regional Geospatial Cooperative website.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters respond to garage fire; Poplar Street closed
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS crews responded to a fire on the 1800 block of South Poplar Street at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire at a detached garage adjacent to a residence, Firefighter Adam Meiers said at around 6:45 p.m. Crews first checked...
oilcity.news
Police say Natrona County ‘awash in fentanyl’ as multiple cases move through courts
CASPER, Wyo. — Like much of the country, Natrona County is seeing a surge in the synthetic opioid fentanyl, with court charges and overdoses on the rise, according to law enforcement. “We are awash in fentanyl,” Casper Police Lieutenant Scott Jones told Oil City on Tuesday. Police encounter the...
BREAKING: Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Perform Search and Rescue for Missing Juvenile
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office and other emergency personnel have located a juvenile on Casper Mountain that has been missing since early afternoon on Friday. That's according to Kiera Grogan, the Public Information Officer with the NCSO. "We responded to the Rim Campground area of Muddy Mountain around 1:45 p.m....
capcity.news
Sugarloaf Fire evacuations lifted in Wyoming; weekend cold front, showers expected
CASPER, Wyo. — All evacuation and pre-evacuation notices related to the Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak were lifted on Wednesday, a Thursday morning update from fire managers said. Containment on the 839-acre fire grew to 23% with cloudy conditions suppressing fire activity on Wednesday. The fire area did...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Medical detox program sees patients from across Wyoming in first month of operation
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In July New Vision Withdrawal Management opened its first hospital-based medical detox program in Wyoming. During the program, patients will undergo a medically supervised detoxification process. “We have already had people traveling from out of county, and people calling from out of state because...
tsln.com
The North Platte River – Multiuse Water
This will be a six-part series on the dams, reservoirs, power generation and some diversion dams located on the North Platte River. The series will follow a chronological order of the history and construction of these projects. When the Reclamation Act passed by Congress in 1902 and the United States...
Colorado Man and Casper Woman Charged With Fentanyl Crimes
A Colorado man and a Casper woman were arrested last weekend and charged with fentanyl-related crimes that, if convicted on all charges, could land them in prison for decades, according to a Natrona County assistant district attorney on Monday. Matthew Maczuga and Kiley Fournier, both 29, heard the charges against...
PHOTOS: Vendors of 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival
It's that time of the year again. The Beartrap Summer Festival weekend is upon us and, with it, comes a wealth of music, food, beer, dogs, sun, fun and, yes, vendors!. It's a veritable who's who of merchants at this year's festival and they're selling everything from clothes, to jewelry, to hats, to food...even musical instruments and CBD!
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Enthusiasts launch Casper’s first-ever 24/7 vape and concentrate delivery service
CASPER, Wyo. — Cielo Prince and Joe Shepperson started Dr. Chronics Concentrates & Vapes to provide one thing: round-the-clock, customized access to vape products and hemp concentrates. “Any day, any time, any holiday, whenever it is, we want to be somebody you can go to,” said Prince. “Say you’re...
oilcity.news
Casper has 80% chance of rain by Friday night; flash flooding possible in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Wyoming on Friday, becoming more numerous into Friday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Some heavy rain is possible in the storms, especially in northwest mountain ranges. Heavy rain will again be possible on Saturday and with heavy rain forecast for Friday and Saturday, the NWS in Riverton said there is a chance for flash flooding in some areas.
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Mills mom urges Wyoming politicians to show care for life of her son, others living with rare disorder
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills mother is calling on Wyoming’s U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney to take action to support the medical needs of her two-year-old son and others living with a rare genetic disorder called phenylketonuria, or PKU. Children with PKU can...
oilcity.news
Monsoonal moisture expected for August likely to get some of Wyoming out of drought
CASPER, Wyo. — With about half of Wyoming experiencing drought conditions, monsoonal moisture expected in August could be a welcome sign for areas like Sweetwater County. Monsoonal moisture is expected in upcoming weeks and is likely to ease drought conditions in the state, the National Weather Service said on Thursday.
Comments / 0