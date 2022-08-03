ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vehicle fire starts wildfire north of Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A vehicle fire started a wildfire north of Casper on Friday morning, the Natrona County Fire District said at around 8:45 a.m. Friday. The fire is in the area of Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard, NCFD said. Fire units were en route at the time of NCFD’s message shared to Facebook.
Multiple departments respond to vehicle fire that caused a wildfire

CASPER, Wyo. (Press Release) - On Friday, August 5th 2022, at approximately 08:07 am, the Natrona County Fire District (NCFD) was dispatched for the report of a vehicle fire in the area of East Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard in Natrona County. Reporting party stated that there was a truck that was fully engulfed and beginning to catch the grass around it on fire. A large black smoke column was visible during the response to the north of Casper, on the eastside of Interstate 25 after dispatch.
