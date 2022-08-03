ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor, commissioner want repeat offenders off NYC streets

By Aliza Chasan, Ayana Harry
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell implored judges and prosecutors to keep repeat offenders off of New York City streets, noting career criminals making up a small fraction of the population are exploiting the criminal justice system.

There’s a “revolving door” allowing people back onto the streets after arrests, they said. Police said nearly a quarter of those arrested on burglary charges commit another felony within 60 days. They said more than 200 burglars have been arrested at least three times each this year as of June.

“The hardworking women and men of the NYPD are doing the work, but the overall system is failing New Yorkers by allowing repeat offenders back out on the streets over and over again,” Mayor Adams said. “Time and time again, our police officers arrest someone who has multiple charges, but no matter how many times this person may have been arrested before, they are often walking free hours later.”

Sewell called for judges to be given the ability to hold more people in custody pending trial instead of releasing them without bail. She and Adams shared details on those they consider the “worst of the worst.” One person has been arrested 101 times and almost all of those arrests have happened since 2020.

Adams and Sewell have been criticized by some for pinning issues on bail reform. The Legal Aid Society referred to data showing changes in bail laws have had little impact on recidivism “despite the repeated attempts by this Administration to cherry-pick a handful of cases to misguide New Yorkers and convince them that bail reform is responsible for all of society’s ills.”

“Moreover, Albany must continue to reject the broken record pleas from Mayor Adams and Commissioner Sewell to enact a ‘dangerousness’ provision to New York’s bail statute,” the Legal Aid Society said. “‘Dangerousness’ is, at best, guesswork, replete with biases that have only resulted in the caging of more people of color. Short of a crystal ball, no judge – or human being for that matter – can predict future behavior.”

New York already tweaked bail laws amid a crime spike. The changes allowed judges to set bail for more gun crimes, more hate crimes and repeat offenses involving theft of property.

A report from City Comptroller Brad Lander found the percentage of people get re-arrested for new offenses remained virtually unchanged after the reforms took effect. Both before and after the reforms, only a small fraction of the people released while awaiting trial — less than 1% — were re-arrested for violent felonies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

