Chicago White Sox outscore Kansas City Royals 4-1

Read on kvoe.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Where Does Andy Reid Rank All Time Among Coaches?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen Walters
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City MonarchsCJ Coombs
Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic AwardHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
5 takeaways as Royals beat Red Sox, spoil Eric Hosmer’s return and debut
"We rely on the offense, and we’re not swinging the bat well." The Red Sox got some reinforcements on Thursday but fell apart late, dropping the first game of an important series against the Royals 7-3. Here’s what happened. The Big Picture. The Red Sox looked like they...
The bizarre piece of Kauffman Stadium that got Alex Cora thrown out
A ball hit by Salvador Perez helped the Kansas City Royals win their series-opener against the Red Sox, while also allowing for something new longtime Kauffman Stadium observers had never seen.
FOX Sports
White Sox Pitcher Dylan Cease becomes first pitcher to allow one or fewer runs in 13 consecutive starts
Dylan Cease allowed one or fewer runs in 13 consecutive starts, making it the longest streak since earned runs became an official stat in 1913. Cease led the Chicago White Sox over the Texas Rangers, 2-1.
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Louis Cardinals: Trade Deadline Should be a Future Lesson
The St. Louis Cardinals were finally active during this year’s trade deadline. But will they learn that offseason additions can help save prospects?. Adding Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton was a good – and necessary – move for the St. Louis Cardinals. It hurts to lose Harrison Bader but continuing to fortify the rotation by adding Jordan Montgomery was even better.
How a switched locker led to a young Albert Pujols thinking he was sent down by the Cardinals
Albert Pujols is one of the greatest MLB sluggers of all time, and now that he's back with the St. Louis Cardinals, he's ending his historic career in the place where it all began. The Cardinals drafted Pujols in the 13th round of the 1999 MLB draft and quickly brought...
CBS Sports
Brewers lose Dinelson Lamet on waivers to Rockies, days after acquiring him in Josh Hader trade
The Colorado Rockies announced on Friday that they had claimed right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. (Fellow righty Ashton Goudeau was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.) Lamet's addition to the Rockies caps off an unusual week of transactions involving him, the most notable of which occurred on Monday, when he was sent to Milwaukee as part of the four-player return in the Josh Hader trade.
Brewers lose Omar Narvaez immediately after parting ways with Pedro Severino
The Milwaukee Brewers are heading into the dog days of the 2022 season with an issue on their depth chart for catchers. Right after the team decided to designate Pedro Severino for assignment, it was announced that starting backstop Omar Narvaez will miss some time with an injury. The Brewers...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
White Sox Organizational Dysfunction to Blame for Trade Deadline Failures
I know, they’re only two games out of first place with 57 games to play. Yes, they’re in the midst of a “soft spot” in the schedule that features 19 consecutive games against sub-.500 opponents. But it’s hard not to be at least mildly perturbed, yes that’s the word we’ll use, about the state of the Chicago White Sox over the past few days.
MLB roundup: Dodgers run winning streak to 7
Max Muncy blasted a three-run homer in the fifth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers added two unearned runs in
These 3 St. Louis Cardinals should receive midseason accolades
If awards were given in the middle of the season, these would be my three choices on the St. Louis Cardinals to take home the hardware. Although anything can happen in the last two months of the regular season, it’s never too early to hand out some awards and give players a little recognition. For the surging St. Louis Cardinals, these three players should be acknowledged as major contributors to the team’s success and ability to chase down the Milwaukee Brewers in a fight for the top spot in the division.
FOX Sports
Royals host the Red Sox to start 4-game series
Boston Red Sox (53-53, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (41-64, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.47 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.45 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -134, Royals +113;...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Bobby Witt Jr. hitting second in Kansas City's Saturday lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. is starting in Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Witt Jr. will operate the shortstop position after Nicky Lopez was shifted to second base and Michael Massey was rested. In a matchup against Boston's right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, our models project Witt Jr....
Royals beat Red Sox 7-3
By DAVID SMALE Associated PressKANSAS CITY, Mo. - Salvador Perez hit a line drive, three-run homer run to break open a close game and finished with four RBIs, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 7-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night. Perez's blast in the seventh inning appeared to hit the wall below a railing in left field. The play was reviewed and the original call stood. The call prompted Boston manager Alex Cora to argue with home plate umpire Bill Welke, who tossed Cora. Bobby Witt Jr. broke a 3-all tie with an RBI single prior to...
Phoenix Mercury reclaim playoff spot with victory over New York Liberty
With three games left in the regular season, the Phoenix Mercury slid into the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot following their 76-62 victory over the New York Liberty on Saturday night. “We know the playoff race is close, and we know that it's like, a game or half a...
numberfire.com
Boston's Eric Hosmer batting sixth on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Eric Hosmer is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Hosmer will make his Boston debut on Thursday at first base and bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Bobby Dalbec moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alex Cora doesn't believe he deserved ejection in Kansas City
BOSTON -- There are only a few things in baseball that will get a manager automatically thrown out of a game. Arguing balls and strikes is one of them, and arguing a decision made via replay review in New York would certainly be another.Yet on Thursday night, when Alex Cora went out to the field to get an extended explanation from home plate umpire and crew chief Bill Welke, the Red Sox' manager wasn't arguing, per se. As such, he was left a little bewildered as to why he was sent to the clubhouse in the bottom of the seventh...
Comments / 0