Inflation straining budgets as families start back-to-school shopping

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A far cry from helping free a cat up a tree, City of Denison firefighters rescued a llama from the mud on Aug. 4. Sharing to their social media pages, "It was quite the morning, to say the least," the fire department documented their efforts. They worked together in the excessive heat to pull the llama from the dense mud. She, alongside firefighters was exhausted after the ordeal. Firefighters said the llama is expected to make a full recovery. The llama is a South American relative of the camel, though the llama does not have a hump. They're both herbivores coming from the same animal camelid family.CBS 11 News reached out to the fire department for comment on where she came from, but have yet to hear back.

DENISON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO