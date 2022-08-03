Inflation straining budgets as families start back-to-school shopping

Read on www.kxii.com
KTEN.com
BBQ Showdown returns to Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — For the ninth year, the Valero refinery in Ardmore is hosting its annual BBQ Showdown at Regional Park. Keeping with tradition, they kicked off the two-day event Friday with Cajun Night. Yes, I tried the smoked alligator and liked it! Tasted kind of like chicken.
This North Texas BBQ place will leave you in a food coma
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world and there are plenty of places in North Texas to get your food fix, including Hard Eight Pit BBQ in the Colony.
KXII.com
Sherman ISD shows appreciation to new employees with luncheon
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As kids are getting ready to get back into the classroom, so are their teachers. Friday afternoon Sherman ISD invited new employees in the district to a luncheon. Over 200 new faces to Sherman ISD were joined by current staff and Sherman community partners, who wanted...
KXII.com
Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
checkoutdfw.com
This very impressive 53-acre home in Celina could be yours for $5.7 million
A brand new home that sits on 53 acres of land in Celina that comes with your own lake, pond and creek is on the market for $5.7 million. The home is 4,250 square feet and was built in 2021, according to the listing. In the kitchen there's not one,...
fox4news.com
Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Llama drama in Denison ends when firefighters pull camel from mud
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A far cry from helping free a cat up a tree, City of Denison firefighters rescued a llama from the mud on Aug. 4. Sharing to their social media pages, "It was quite the morning, to say the least," the fire department documented their efforts. They worked together in the excessive heat to pull the llama from the dense mud. She, alongside firefighters was exhausted after the ordeal. Firefighters said the llama is expected to make a full recovery. The llama is a South American relative of the camel, though the llama does not have a hump. They're both herbivores coming from the same animal camelid family.CBS 11 News reached out to the fire department for comment on where she came from, but have yet to hear back.
vanalstyneleader.com
Good grades all around on food safety inspections
Local eateries are getting good at keeping things clean and safe in the kitchen. The most recent round of health and safety inspections by the Grayson County Health Department showed only “A” and “B” grades. Sanitarians from the GCH routinely inspects all businesses that serve food...
sachsenews.com
Resident staying positive after fire loss
One Sachse family discovered just how important emergency preparedness can be after their family’s longtime vacation trailer caught on fire. The trailer, parked near Lake Fork Reservoir in Yantis, provided a great getaway option for years for Cynthia Wetherington, her husband Paul and their two children Julian, 7, and Grace, 2, until it burned Saturday, July 23.
KTEN.com
Bonham man battles cavernous hemangioma
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — In 2017, Ashley Fondren and James Douglas met each other for the first time at their job in Whitewright. The next year they tied the knot. But just two short years after they wed, their lives began to change. "He started to have his seizures...
KXII.com
All of Texoma in extreme or severe drought level
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -It is hot in Texoma, the majority of Texoma is now in an extreme drought, and the remaining areas are in a severe drought. “What will break this drought will be a hurricane,” Owner and Operator of W.I Farms Ben Wible said. Ben Wible has been...
livability.com
New Festival Brings Together Music and Barbecue in Tyler, TX
Don’t miss Tyler's newest music and food festival. If there’s anything Tyler residents love, it’s a celebration – whether that’s feting the annual blooming of its azaleas, enjoying the food, carnival rides and rodeo at the East Texas State Fair or rocking out to country music at the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival.
KXII.com
Bois d’Arc Lake grand opening is pending due to the drought
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County has been a project that the North Texas Municipal Water District has been working on for almost 20 years. However construction has only been in effect since 2018. As News 12 reported, the lake’s opening has been drawn out...
WFAA
Choctaw Casino & Resort celebrates its 35 year anniversary
Our next guests traveled across the Red River to be with us today from Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma. It's a popular entertainment destination for north Texans since it's only about an hour and a half drive from DFW. Choctaw is celebrating its 35 anniversary all month long and they're going all in.
KTEN.com
Denison firefighters rescue llama stuck in mud
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – In this blistering summer heat, finding some mud is pretty rare. But Peggy the llama did... and managed to get stuck. “We’ve done horses, done steers, but this is the first llama rescue," said Denison Fire Department Chief Kenneth Jacks. On his daily roundup,...
Oklahoma truck driver honored for saving motorcyclist
An Oklahoma truck driver is being honored for his actions that saved a motorcyclist following a crash.
KTEN.com
Smaller school districts embrace armed teachers
(KTEN) — Smaller school districts around Texoma are scheduled to begin a new program for faculty members to carry a firearm on campus to protect students. While schools in larger cities often have their own police departments, many smaller communities can't support the same level of school security. "Whitesboro...
sillyamerica.com
Giant Horse Chess Piece in Gainesville, Texas
If you’ve ever driven I-35 between Oklahoma and Texas, you’ve probably seen this roadside attraction. After all, it is just a pawn meant to lure you off the highway: the Giant Horse Chess Piece in Gainesville, Texas. The Giant Horse Chess Piece, also known as the Brick Chess...
Skydiver hurt in Fannin County jump has now died at a McKinney hospital
A skydiver who crashed to Earth in Fannin County over the weekend has now died. The accident was Sunday afternoon when the victim became entangled in his parachute, crashing outside of Whitewright.
KXII.com
Bonham Warriors
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Things are looking up for the Bonham Warriors. This team returned to the playoffs last season after a hard fought district schedule. Kyle Dezern enters his 3rd year as the head coach in Bonham and he has this team getting up to speed. “The tempo. We...
