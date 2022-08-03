ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chopped-style ‘hackathon’ helps Pilot Company find creative ideas

By Hannah Moore
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A hackathon at the University of Tennessee wrapped up Wednesday afternoon with competitors presenting their ideas “Shark-Tank style” to the judges.

Pilot’s innovation technology team puts on hackathon competitions to encourage collaborative, and proactive problem-solving all while raising money for local nonprofits. The most recent hackathon ran from August 2 through August 3. Teams received a project challenge and a mystery box of IT products to use to solve the challenge. Pilot described the competition itself as Chopped-style.

“A hackathon really is a community/collaborative event where technology people and business folks get together in teams and they solve a business problem using technology,” said Micheal Rodgers, CTO of PILOT.

The competition is geared to those who work in IT but it is open to anyone who works at Pilot. Rodgers explained that the event allows a lot of people to meet in person for the first time since the company hires for remote positions within their IT department.

On Wednesday, each team presented its solutions to a panel of judges. The judging panel includes;

  • Pilot Company Founder and Chairman Emeritus Jim Haslam
  • Pilot Company CEO Shameek Konar
  • Pilot Company Chief Experience Officer Whitney Johnson
  • Dee Haslam CEO of Haslam Sports
  • Pilot Company Chief Technology Officer Mike Rodgers

“The last time we did this we had a couple of them that actually went into production at some point. It may not be ready for production prime time today like to be customer facing, however, shortly hereafter or thereafter they will be,” said Rodgers.

The top three winning teams won a $10,000 donation to the nonprofit of their choice. This is the second hackathon since 2019 and according to the CEO, this year’s event is double 2019’s event. The events planned for 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to COVID. Pilot hopes to hold the event each year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

