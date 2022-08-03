Read on www.fox43.com
Related
State Police searching for gas thief
JONESTOWN, Pa. — A Lebanon County man discovered someone stole the gas out of his car when he tried to start it on Wednesday afternoon in Jonestown. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle had been parked in the victim's driveway on the 200 block of West Market Street, for several weeks, inoperable due to mechanical issues.
abc27.com
Manheim Twp. Police looking for hit and run suspect
LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Manheim Township, Lancaster County are looking for a driver they say hit and disabled another vehicle. According to Manheim Township Police, on Friday, Aug. 5, a white Dodge Ram pickup truck struck the rear of another vehicle on Wabank Road in Lancaster Township, which forced the vehicle into a utility pole. It resulted in disabling damage to the vehicle and shearing off the pole at its base.
abc27.com
Juniata County man arrested for attempted homicide
MCALISTERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from McAlisterville, Juniata County was arrested for attempted homicide. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Friday, Aug. 5 at around 6 p.m., 43-year-old Jeremy Lee Zeigler, and 40-year-old Douglas Mark Woleslagle were involved in a verbal argument. At...
abc27.com
Gas stolen from vehicle in Lebanon County
JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a suspect they say stole gas directly from a vehicle in Jonestown, Lebanon County. According to a public release, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Market Street in Jonestown for a report of a theft.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Harrisburg Most Wanted suspect captured; Pennsylvania State Police
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect on Pennsylvania State Police’s Five Most Wanted in the Harrisburg area has been captured. According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Frazer, a warrant was served for Tia Lashay Williams, who was wanted for a 2020 escape in Harrisburg. Court records...
Lancaster man pulls gun on two outside apartments: Police
Police accuse a Lancaster County man of firing a shot when he saw a suspicious person walking near his vehicle outside his home. William Bonanno faces charges of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault after he followed two people from their vehicle to a nearby apartment, entered a verbal altercation and fired a bullet as a “warning shot”, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.
abc27.com
Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
Pennsylvania State Police led on lengthy chase in Cumberland County
A man from Joliet, Illinois, led police on a pursuit on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County on Aug. 3, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pa. State Police investigate Franklin County burglary
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Wednesday at the Forrester Farm Equipment located on Orchard Road in Greene Township, Franklin County. Around midnight on Aug. 3, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the store and ransacked several offices and...
police1.com
Video: Men steal cruiser during traffic stop, lead troopers on pursuit
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two Harrisburg men were arrested Thursday after State Police said they stole a police vehicle and fled a traffic stop on Interstate 81 southbound. During a traffic stop at 11:34 a.m. at mile marker 56.1, the driver and occupant of a vehicle ran from their vehicle and fled in the police vehicle, state police said.
Hagerstown police investigate murder at apartment complex
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone shot a person a number of times, killing that person in the parking lot of an apartment community Friday night. The Hagerstown Police Department said it happened shortly after 11 p.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments and Townhomes, located at 1400 Haven Road. Officers believe the shooting […]
Man Found In Central Pennsylvania Home Under 'Suspicious' Circumstances
A man found dead in his home is being investigated as a "suspicious death," police say. Harrisburg Police were call to a report of a man found dead at home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, according to a release by the department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lancaster woman, homeless man wanted for pizza shop stabbing: police
LANCASTER, Pa. — A homeless man and Lancaster woman are wanted by the Lancaster Bureau of Police for allegedly stabbing a man inside a restaurant. Joe Anthony Diaz Sr., homeless but allegedly living in the City of Lancaster, and Jennifer Lee Rivera, of the 300 block of S. Prince St. are wanted for their role in the stabbing at a pizza shop.
Manhunt At Carlisle Hotel: State Police (DEVELOPING)
A manhunt is underway at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Thursday, August 4, authorities say. Pennsylvania state police are on the scene of a foot pursuit at the EconoLodge located at 1252 Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle. The wanted man is described as Black, approximately 22-years-old, 5’7″, 130-140lbs, and was last...
Police take suspect into custody after manhunt in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (2:40 p.m.): Authorities say they have taken the suspect into custody, and more information is expected to be released when it becomes available. PREVIOUSLY: State Police are searching for a man and warning the public to avoid the area of Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex...
Police seek ID of autistic boy found in Dauphin County parking lot at 2:30 a.m.
UPDATE: This boy’s parents have been found. An autistic boy was found wandering through a Dauphin County hospital’s parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Friday, and Lower Paxton Township police are trying to find his parents or guardians. The boy was unable to tell officers his address, name, or...
Man found dead at Harrisburg home: police
Harrisburg police are considering a man’s death suspicious after he was found in a home late Thursday night. According to police, officers were called at 11:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Evergreen Street where the man was dead inside. Police say they are investigating how the man died...
Pa. man dies after being pinned underneath lawnmower
A Schuylkill County man has died Thursday after getting pinned under his lawnmower, according to WNEP. State police told the station that victim is John Lippert, 79, of Wayne Township, near Schuylkill Haven. According to the report, police said Lippert rode his lawnmower to get to the mail on his...
abc27.com
Shippensburg love triangle led to deaths & house fire; police reports
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The discovery of a Shippensburg woman’s remains in Florida is tied to a February 23 homicide and house fire that resulted in two men – Larry and Cordaryl Burns – being charged. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 5