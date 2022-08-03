Annoying Dogs, Multiple Crashes, and a Possible Breaking & Entering in Attala

Read on www.breezynews.com
Related
kicks96news.com
Disturbance and Reckless Driver Reports in Leake
12:51 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance that occurred on McKay Drive. 2:17 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Estes Mill Road regarding possible prowlers in the area. 5:16 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to Sonic...
breezynews.com
Trespassing and Shoplifting Reports in Attala
1:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Peachtree Street when they received reports of an attempted break-in at a residence there. 4:22 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked out a suspicious person walking with a shopping cart and flashlight near Tractor Supply on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
kicks96news.com
Capital Murder, Armed Robbery, and Multiple Burglaries in Neshoba County
JERRY SPIVEY, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. ALEX ANDREW TALBERT, 32, of Forest, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. MICHAEL RENWICK TARKINGTON, 36, of Fort Worth, TX, DUI – Other Substance. Bond $1,500. BOBBY THOMAS, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $800. BRADEN...
One of the victims in recent Mississippi oil tank explosion dies
One of the six workers who were injured in a recent oil tank explosion has died. Officials with the Madison County coroner’s office said one of the victims, Luke Walker, 25, of Bay Springs, died at Merit Health Central on Aug. 4. The explosion happened at a saltwater disposal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
breezynews.com
Fighting, a Suspicious Man, and More in Attala
1:54 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from Super 8 Motel on Veterans Memorial Drive reporting they were having trouble out of some customers. 11:23 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a disturbance in progress on at a residence on Tipton Street. 12:54 p.m....
Madison County oil tank explosion victim dies
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the six workers who were injured in a recent Madison County oil tank explosion died on Thursday, August 4. The explosion happened at Kearney Park on Friday, July 29. Six workers were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Two of them were airlifted […]
breezynews.com
Bus Burglary, Shoplifting, and a Neighborly Dispute in Kosciusko News
On Wednesday at 6:58pm, KPD was dispatched to First Baptist Church for a report of a bus being broken into. At 7:43pm, the Dollar General at Parkway Plaza called to report a shoplifter. At 8:44pm, officers were requested on Fairground Street for a dispute amongst neighbors. At 9:09pm, officers responded...
WLBT
Coroner confirms victim of Madison Co. explosion has died
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A victim of last week’s explosion in Madison County has died. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland confirms that Luke Perry Walker had succumbed, days after he was injured in a blast that sent six people to the hospital. Walker died on Thursday, according to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
breezynews.com
Burgalry, shoplifting, and other recent arrests
On 8-4-2022, Jerome Gentry, a 59-year-old b/m form Kosciusko, was arrested for Commercial Burglary at Campbells Motel by Officer Jordan Burdine. On 8-4-2022, Garrett Moyer, a 28-year-old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Lucas Street by Captain Tommy Clark. On 8-2-2022, Shanell Foundren, a 34-year-old b/f form Kosciusko,...
kicks96news.com
Capital Murder and More Firearm Charges in Attala and Leake
SHEA M POOLE, 39, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond N/A, $1,000. LAMARIO PRIMER, 33, of Goodman, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. JUSTIN B ROBERTS, 29, of Walnut Grove, Hold...
wcbi.com
Weir man arrested in Oktibbeha County shooting
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest is made in connection with an Oktibbeha County shooting. 25-year-old Savion Winters, of Weir, is charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery. Deputies believe he was involved with a reported shooting at 21 Apartments back on April 25th. At least one person...
Plane stops traffic on busy Mississippi street to make emergency landing
A small airplane was forced to make a landing on a Mississippi street after reporting engine trouble. Madison Police report that at approximately 7:34 p.m. Thursdau witnesses reported to the police department that a small aircraft had landed on Madison Avenue and was located near the intersection of Rice Road in the City of Madison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
kicks96news.com
A Large Cow and a Hit and Run in Leake News
On Wednesday at 5:27pm, authorities responded to a call about a hit-and-run accident at The Health Club in Carthage. A subject was subsequently located and detained. At 6:19pm, officers were called out to Hopoca Road near Hawthorne Drive to deal with a large cow in the roadway. At 6:38pm, officers...
Bond set for suspect accused of killing man on Highway 25 in Rankin County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of the shooting death of a man on Highway 25 in Rankin County is facing a first degree murder charge. A preliminary hearing was held on Tuesday, August 2 for 18-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm, of Ridgeland. Authorities said he killed 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin, of Carthage, near Lone […]
Madison County Journal
Golf cart stolen from Cypress Lake home
MADISON — Police are looking for a golf cart reported stolen from an open garage at Cypress Lake over the weekend. Investigators are reviewing security video from the area but have come up empty as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Capt. Kevin Newman. “There are no leads or suspects...
2 teens killed in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies are investigating after two teenagers were killed in a crash early Monday morning. The crash happened on Gus Green Road around 4:00 a.m. According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, the teens’ vehicle overturned and hit a tree. Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said […]
wcbi.com
Pleas from murder victims family did not change prison sentence
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Pleas from a murder victim’s family does not change a woman’s prison sentence. Alexis Sanders was ordered to serve 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder. The Canton woman’s attorney asked the court to reconsider the prison sentence...
wcbi.com
Canton woman pleads guilty to murder in Oktibbeha County
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Canton woman pleads guilty to murder in Oktibbeha County. However, her time in prison could change. Alexis Sanders was ordered to serve 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder. Now, her attorneys have filed a motion to reconsider that...
vicksburgnews.com
Crash claims the lives of two high school football players
Two Mississippi High School football players died on Monday morning in a wreck in Madison County. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland reported that at around 4 a.m. on Monday, the two teens were in a sport utility vehicle and lost control, flipped the vehicle and collided with a tree. The...
Comments / 0