Kosciusko, MS

Annoying Dogs, Multiple Crashes, and a Possible Breaking & Entering in Attala

By Ashlee Davis
 3 days ago
kicks96news.com

Disturbance and Reckless Driver Reports in Leake

12:51 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance that occurred on McKay Drive. 2:17 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Estes Mill Road regarding possible prowlers in the area. 5:16 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to Sonic...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Trespassing and Shoplifting Reports in Attala

1:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Peachtree Street when they received reports of an attempted break-in at a residence there. 4:22 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked out a suspicious person walking with a shopping cart and flashlight near Tractor Supply on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
kicks96news.com

Capital Murder, Armed Robbery, and Multiple Burglaries in Neshoba County

JERRY SPIVEY, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. ALEX ANDREW TALBERT, 32, of Forest, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. MICHAEL RENWICK TARKINGTON, 36, of Fort Worth, TX, DUI – Other Substance. Bond $1,500. BOBBY THOMAS, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $800. BRADEN...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
breezynews.com

Fighting, a Suspicious Man, and More in Attala

1:54 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from Super 8 Motel on Veterans Memorial Drive reporting they were having trouble out of some customers. 11:23 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a disturbance in progress on at a residence on Tipton Street. 12:54 p.m....
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Madison County oil tank explosion victim dies

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the six workers who were injured in a recent Madison County oil tank explosion died on Thursday, August 4. The explosion happened at Kearney Park on Friday, July 29. Six workers were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Two of them were airlifted […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Bus Burglary, Shoplifting, and a Neighborly Dispute in Kosciusko News

On Wednesday at 6:58pm, KPD was dispatched to First Baptist Church for a report of a bus being broken into. At 7:43pm, the Dollar General at Parkway Plaza called to report a shoplifter. At 8:44pm, officers were requested on Fairground Street for a dispute amongst neighbors. At 9:09pm, officers responded...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WLBT

Coroner confirms victim of Madison Co. explosion has died

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A victim of last week’s explosion in Madison County has died. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland confirms that Luke Perry Walker had succumbed, days after he was injured in a blast that sent six people to the hospital. Walker died on Thursday, according to...
breezynews.com

Burgalry, shoplifting, and other recent arrests

On 8-4-2022, Jerome Gentry, a 59-year-old b/m form Kosciusko, was arrested for Commercial Burglary at Campbells Motel by Officer Jordan Burdine. On 8-4-2022, Garrett Moyer, a 28-year-old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Lucas Street by Captain Tommy Clark. On 8-2-2022, Shanell Foundren, a 34-year-old b/f form Kosciusko,...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
kicks96news.com

Capital Murder and More Firearm Charges in Attala and Leake

SHEA M POOLE, 39, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond N/A, $1,000. LAMARIO PRIMER, 33, of Goodman, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. JUSTIN B ROBERTS, 29, of Walnut Grove, Hold...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
wcbi.com

Weir man arrested in Oktibbeha County shooting

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest is made in connection with an Oktibbeha County shooting. 25-year-old Savion Winters, of Weir, is charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery. Deputies believe he was involved with a reported shooting at 21 Apartments back on April 25th. At least one person...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

A Large Cow and a Hit and Run in Leake News

On Wednesday at 5:27pm, authorities responded to a call about a hit-and-run accident at The Health Club in Carthage. A subject was subsequently located and detained. At 6:19pm, officers were called out to Hopoca Road near Hawthorne Drive to deal with a large cow in the roadway. At 6:38pm, officers...
CARTHAGE, MS
Madison County Journal

Golf cart stolen from Cypress Lake home

MADISON — Police are looking for a golf cart reported stolen from an open garage at Cypress Lake over the weekend. Investigators are reviewing security video from the area but have come up empty as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Capt. Kevin Newman. “There are no leads or suspects...
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

2 teens killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies are investigating after two teenagers were killed in a crash early Monday morning. The crash happened on Gus Green Road around 4:00 a.m. According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, the teens’ vehicle overturned and hit a tree. Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said […]
wcbi.com

Canton woman pleads guilty to murder in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Canton woman pleads guilty to murder in Oktibbeha County. However, her time in prison could change. Alexis Sanders was ordered to serve 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder. Now, her attorneys have filed a motion to reconsider that...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Crash claims the lives of two high school football players

Two Mississippi High School football players died on Monday morning in a wreck in Madison County. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland reported that at around 4 a.m. on Monday, the two teens were in a sport utility vehicle and lost control, flipped the vehicle and collided with a tree. The...
MADISON COUNTY, MS

