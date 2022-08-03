Weatherization Program funds help low-income families improve their home’s energy efficiency

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice has approved $3.3 million for Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding. There are 12 agencies across the state that received funding to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes.

Officials say that in addition to saving energy, the households experience health benefits, and comfort from living in energy-efficient homes.

“You know, there’s just a semblance there that you want people to feel good, you want to make sure, going to work and going to school, you’ve had a good night’s rest or that your comfortable when your eating dinner and taking that show and you’re getting ready. I mean, I think that’s a core being of us as people is our homestead and our grassroots, and that really where you work to make that flourish,” said Kimberly Hilling, Director of Human Resources, North Central West Virginia Community Action LLC .

Applications are not being accepted yet for this program, but those in need can contact North Central West Virginia Community Action for assistance from their other programs that they may qualify for.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) was created in 1976 to increase the energy efficiency of homes owned or occupied by low-income residents. Low-income residents who are more vulnerable, including the elderly, people with disabilities, families with children, high residential energy users, and households with a high energy burden are high priority.

The West Virginia Development Office administers the WAP in West Virginia on behalf of the DOE. Work done to make the home more energy efficient include installing insulation in walls, floors, and attics; reducing air infiltration and pressure imbalances; sealing and repairing ducts; and tuning and repairing heating and cooling units.

In addition to the comfort, health benefits, and energy savings for the household, the energy conservation from this program helps the United States reduce both dependence on foreign oil and its carbon footprint.

West Virginia has chosen to use Community Action Agencies (CAAs) as the designated service providers to weatherize homes for income-eligible homeowners, renters, and multiple dwelling units throughout the state.

CAA’s receiving WAP funds include the following:

BROOKE, HANCOCK, MARSHALL & OHIO COUNTIES

CHANGE, Inc.

$397,703.00

BOONE, CLAY, KANAWHA & MINGO COUNTIES

Coalfield Community Action Partnership, Inc.

$194,628.00

MERCER, MONROE, RALEIGH & SUMMERS COUNTIES

Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia, Inc.

$329,786.00

CALHOUN, DODDRIDGE, GILMER, JACKSON, PLEASANTS, RITCHIE, ROANE, TYLER, WETZEL, WIRT & WOOD COUNTIES

Community Resources, Inc.

$423,383.00

BERKELEY, GRANT, HAMPSHIRE, HARDY, JEFFERSON, MINERAL, MORGAN & PENDLETON COUNTIES

Eastern WV Community Action Agency, Inc.

$349,384.00

BRAXTON, LEWIS, UPSHUR & WEBSTER COUNTIES

Mountain CAP of West Virginia, Inc.

$163,541.00

FAYETTE & WYOMING COUNTIES

MountainHeart Community Services, Inc.

$146,647.00

NICHOLAS COUNTY

Nicholas Community Action Partnership, Inc.

$62,058.00

BARBOUR, GREENBRIER, HARRISON, MARION, MONONGALIA, POCAHONTAS, PRESTON, RANDOLPH, TAYLOR & TUCKER COUNTIES

North Central WV Community Action Association, Inc.

$716,794.00

LOGAN & MCDOWELL COUNTIES

PRIDE Community Services, Inc.

$149,688.00

CABELL, LINCOLN, MASON, PUTNAM & WAYNE COUNTIES

Southwestern Community Action Council, Inc.

$435,210.00

STATEWIDE

WV Community Action Partnerships, Inc.

$30,000.00

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.