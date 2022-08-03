ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Weatherization Program funds help low-income families improve their home’s energy efficiency

By Heather Hale
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2LSM_0h3sZRIe00

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice has approved $3.3 million for Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding. There are 12 agencies across the state that received funding to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes.

Officials say that in addition to saving energy, the households experience health benefits, and comfort from living in energy-efficient homes.

“You know, there’s just a semblance there that you want people to feel good, you want to make sure, going to work and going to school, you’ve had a good night’s rest or that your comfortable when your eating dinner and taking that show and you’re getting ready. I mean, I think that’s a core being of us as people is our homestead and our grassroots, and that really where you work to make that flourish,” said Kimberly Hilling, Director of Human Resources, North Central West Virginia Community Action LLC .

Free places to cool off in north central West Virginia

Applications are not being accepted yet for this program, but those in need can contact North Central West Virginia Community Action for assistance from their other programs that they may qualify for.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) was created in 1976 to increase the energy efficiency of homes owned or occupied by low-income residents. Low-income residents who are more vulnerable, including the elderly, people with disabilities, families with children, high residential energy users, and households with a high energy burden are high priority.

The West Virginia Development Office administers the WAP in West Virginia on behalf of the DOE. Work done to make the home more energy efficient include installing insulation in walls, floors, and attics; reducing air infiltration and pressure imbalances; sealing and repairing ducts; and tuning and repairing heating and cooling units.

In addition to the comfort, health benefits, and energy savings for the household, the energy conservation from this program helps the United States reduce both dependence on foreign oil and its carbon footprint.

WVDOT submits electric vehicle charging station plan—what powers them?

West Virginia has chosen to use Community Action Agencies (CAAs) as the designated service providers to weatherize homes for income-eligible homeowners, renters, and multiple dwelling units throughout the state.

CAA’s receiving WAP funds include the following:

BROOKE, HANCOCK, MARSHALL & OHIO COUNTIES
CHANGE, Inc.
$397,703.00

BOONE, CLAY, KANAWHA & MINGO COUNTIES
Coalfield Community Action Partnership, Inc.
$194,628.00

MERCER, MONROE, RALEIGH & SUMMERS COUNTIES
Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia, Inc.
$329,786.00

CALHOUN, DODDRIDGE, GILMER, JACKSON, PLEASANTS, RITCHIE, ROANE, TYLER, WETZEL, WIRT & WOOD COUNTIES
Community Resources, Inc.
$423,383.00

BERKELEY, GRANT, HAMPSHIRE, HARDY, JEFFERSON, MINERAL, MORGAN & PENDLETON COUNTIES
Eastern WV Community Action Agency, Inc.
$349,384.00

BRAXTON, LEWIS, UPSHUR & WEBSTER COUNTIES
Mountain CAP of West Virginia, Inc.
$163,541.00

FAYETTE & WYOMING COUNTIES
MountainHeart Community Services, Inc.
$146,647.00

NICHOLAS COUNTY
Nicholas Community Action Partnership, Inc.
$62,058.00

BARBOUR, GREENBRIER, HARRISON, MARION, MONONGALIA, POCAHONTAS, PRESTON, RANDOLPH, TAYLOR & TUCKER COUNTIES
North Central WV Community Action Association, Inc.
$716,794.00

LOGAN & MCDOWELL COUNTIES
PRIDE Community Services, Inc.
$149,688.00

CABELL, LINCOLN, MASON, PUTNAM & WAYNE COUNTIES
Southwestern Community Action Council, Inc.
$435,210.00

STATEWIDE
WV Community Action Partnerships, Inc.
$30,000.00

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grants to improve energy efficiency of homes across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) was created in 1976 to increase the energy efficiency of dwellings owned or occupied by low-income persons, especially low-income persons who are particularly vulnerable, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, families with children, high residential energy users, and households with a high energy burden. The West Virginia Development Office administers the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WBOY 12 News

WVU researchers work to restore red spruce forests

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Red spruce, an evergreen tree that grows in West Virginia’s higher elevations, has been mostly destroyed in the Mountain State by clearcutting and wildfires, and according to researchers at West Virginia University, climate change is threatening the 10% of red spruce forests that remain. According to the West Virginia Division of […]
WILDLIFE
woay.com

WV Public Service Commission advises residents seek assistance for rising utility bills

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) advises residents to seek assistance for paying utility bills after identifying increases in wholesale electricity prices. The PSC discovered that request rates from natural gas utility companies that filed 30C cases with the Commission had increased 173% beyond last year. The PSC is concerned about how prices will affect customers and offers resources that can help.
ECONOMY
WBOY 12 News

Mountaineer Food Bank donates to Kentucky flood victims

GASSAWAY, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank has donated a truckload of goods to Eastern Kentucky to support flood victims. The Food Bank is part of the Feeding America Network and each food bank helps each other state in their time of need. During the 2012 derecho and the 2016 flood in West Virginia, Feeding […]
GASSAWAY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports significant spike in active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia increased almost 400 from Thursday to Friday morning, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Friday. The department reported 3,414 active cases statewide, up from 3,036 reported on Thursday morning in the department’s daily pandemic update. The department also reported receiving 1,012 new cases in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBOY 12 News

Mountaineer Food Bank receives $100,000 for veterans

GASSAWAY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Mountaineer Food Bank received $100,000 gift from Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health on Thursday. This donation supports the Veterans Table Feeding Program, which serves more than 1,200 veterans in the State of West Virginia. “We are hoping that this check will enable particularly those who are most vulnerable […]
GASSAWAY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Energy Conservation#Energy Savings#Weatherization Program#Fairmont#Human Resources
WBOY 12 News

4 north central WV fire departments get grant money

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four north central West Virginia fire departments are getting some help from West Virginia American Water’s tenth annual Firefighting Support Grant program. The company announced in a press release Thursday that it is providing $19,788 in financial assistance to 21 fire departments and emergency management agencies in its service area—21 departments […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Gov. Jim Justice said the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with […]
WESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WVNS

Final touches are underway for the State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– It is final prep week at the State fair of West Virginia. Rides are getting their final touch-ups, and food vendors are getting their booths ready to serve up thousands of tasty treats over the next few weeks. For the Vances, getting ready for the state fair is a family affair, but […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WDTV

Workforce issues becoming a problem in WV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are many labor jobs available, but not enough people to fill them. Sherman Sapp use to be a plumber, that was until he retired last year. He says there are many problems in the workforce with not enough staff and too many jobs. “Most businesses...
ECONOMY
Lootpress

Fires caused greatest loss of property and livestock

Though mining disasters were the largest single death-dealer to area residents during the early 1900s, fires were responsible for the loss of property and livestock. In March 1910, a fire, which started in a saloon, wiped out the entire town of Mount Hope. The blaze started at about 7 a.m.,...
MOUNT HOPE, WV
Metro News

NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia University to charge students for parking at the Coliseum

WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY – West Virginia University Parking Management announced they would begin charging students $1 to park at the Coliseum during the day. The lot was previously known as the only free parking option for students on campus. This change is expected to start on Aug. 17. In addition, the university said there would […]
COLLEGES
WVNT-TV

When does school start in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Education has shared a list of start dates for each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Our local Southern WV counties are colored in red.
EDUCATION
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy