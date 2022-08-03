‘Poignant and direct’ works at a gallery pop-up

There was a day in Telluride when a gambler could find any number of gaming houses open and ready to empty pockets. Some get lucky, most do not. Tonight (Friday), luck be a lady of most gracious comportment and temperament as the Sheridan Arts Foundation hosts a Frick Frack Blackjack night in the historic opera house, where not only conversational wagering will take place, but two local bands will entertain the throngs. The fundraiser — the aim is to purchase a much-needed lighting upgrade for the opera house — begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 with a $5 fee.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO