‘Poignant and direct’ works at a gallery pop-up

The Daily Planet
Telluride Jewish Community announces in-person gatherings
After two years of communicating through newsletters, the Telluride Jewish Community (TJC) is back with a full schedule of in-person events. On July 8, Andrea Brenner and her husband Scott hosted a Shabbat Happy Hour and mini-service that included the lighting over Shabbat candles. Over 50 people attended and were spread throughout the Brenner's dining room, front porch and patio. Brenner said she was excited by how many people showed up to the event.
The Daily Planet
What the Frick Frack?
There was a day in Telluride when a gambler could find any number of gaming houses open and ready to empty pockets. Some get lucky, most do not. Tonight (Friday), luck be a lady of most gracious comportment and temperament as the Sheridan Arts Foundation hosts a Frick Frack Blackjack night in the historic opera house, where not only conversational wagering will take place, but two local bands will entertain the throngs. The fundraiser — the aim is to purchase a much-needed lighting upgrade for the opera house — begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 with a $5 fee.
The Daily Planet
Mountain Trip joins partners in supporting Latinx Outdoor Initiative
Telluride’s Mountain Trip recently announced its support of the Latinx Outdoor Initiative, in partnership with Sheep Mountain Alliance (SMA), Tri-County Health Network, Wilkinson Public Library, Collaborative Action For Immigrants (CAFI) and Latinx community leaders. This initiative seeks to elevate inclusivity in the outdoors and remove barriers for Telluride and San Miguel County community members to participate in outdoor recreation and environmental education.
The Daily Planet
Skatepark celebration Saturday
The town and local skateboarding community will celebrate the new-and-improved Town Park skatepark Saturday at 11 a.m. The day’s events also include the 10th Annual Nate Soules Memorial Skateboard Competition (SK84N8). “The community celebration will recognize all those who played a part in planning, designing, funding and constructing this...
The Daily Planet
Town’s 2023 community grant applications open
Countless nonprofit organizations contribute to the community and local businesses within Mountain Village. The Town of Mountain Village's Community Grant Program aims to support those organizations through grants allocated by a committee. Applications opened today (Friday) and will close at 5 p.m. on Sept. 2. The grant committee meets up to three times a year, and the Telluride Foundation helps with the applications.
