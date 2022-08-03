ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

New Atlantic City NJ Dinosaur Exhibit Will Make You Feel Like You’re in a Movie!

By Heather DeLuca
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on sojo1049.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

I’m booking a dream NJ weekend at the brand-new Inn of Cape May

When Wendy Redelico entered the new Inn of Cape May, she was stunned by the fantastic job the new owner did with the place. The historic hotel, constructed in 1894 by William H. Church, originally called the Colonial, is a must-see (and must-stay) in Cape May, and with its spanking renovations, I’m excited to see it for myself.
CAPE MAY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Wildwood, NJ
SoJO 104.9

New Jersey’s Beaches Feeling More Crowded? 2 Words: Beach Tents

If you're looking to spend your summer somewhere you can escape hustle and bustle, I can guarantee you the Jersey Shore and South Jersey's beaches are NOT for you. During the wintertime, the beach towns are lovely. There's nothing that compares to taking a walk on the beach on a cool fall evening with the entire place for yourself. THAT is where you need to be when you feel the need to take some alone time.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

What To Know For This Weekend’s Phish Concert Series In Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Another round of dangerously hot weather is here as thousands are expected to pack an Atlantic City beach to see Phish this weekend. The band is kicking off a three-day concert series in the popular Jersey Shore town. Night one of the concert series begins Friday at 7:30 p.m. The stage is already set up. With steamy conditions expected through the weekend, safety is going to be a top priority. About 100 workers spent the day preparing for the Phish concert series at the beach in Atlantic City by setting up the stage, lighting and sound equipment. The...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Best Lobster We’ve Ever Had Is From Atlantic City, NJ

There’s an old expression that “you’re never a Hero in your own hometown.”. Former Atlantic City golfing legend, Leo Fraser, a former President of The Professional Golf Association (PGA) of America has his own interpretation of this misnomer. Fraser had a memorable saying, “You have to travel...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Dinosaur#The Dinosaurs#The Mesozoic Era#Nj Com
SoJO 104.9

A Historic Galloway NJ Church Dismantled and Given New Home

You know that tiny green and white church on the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. in Galloway? Yeah, it's not there anymore. I live pretty close to the Pomona Union Presbyterian Church. I would pass by it at least three times a week. Since moving to Galloway in 2010, I've loved its charm. It harkens back to another time.
GALLOWAY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PICTURES OF MOTHER NATURE IN ACTION

A follower shared these beautiful pictures of the storm that wreaked havoc over Ocean County tonight. These pictures were taken this evening in the Cedar Grove area of Toms River. A very special Thank you to Matt Seitz for sharing his photos.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Crumbl Cookies continues N.J. expansion with new opening

Crumbl Cookies has opened its latest New Jersey spot. The cookie chain landed in Cherry Hill, debuting its first location this far south in the state. Crumbl’s new store in Cherry Hill opened Aug. 4 at 950 Garden Park Blvd. A grand opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Northend 1st Floor Rental Available 8/7 Thru 9/5

Sleeps 5; 3 bed / 2 Bedrooms, 1full Bath, 1 Powder Room. This is a 2 bedroom /1.5 bath first floor unit. Located on the north end of the island on 3rd St. It is a short walking distance to the beach, bay, boardwalk, rides, skate park, and the downtown shopping district.
shorelocalnews.com

Catholics to observe wedding of the sea tradition Aug. 15

From Brigantine to Cape May, seaside Catholic parishes will hold their annual wedding of the sea or ceremonies Monday, Aug. 15, upholding a tradition that began in Venice more than 1,000 years ago. The custom honors the close connection or “marriage” between our oceanfront communities and the sea, giving thanks...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy