Grand Rapids, MI

Performance Plus: Festival of the Arts introduces fall event

By Michele DeSelms
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Festival of the Arts is expanding its presence in Grand Rapids with a new event that will be held every fall.

Performance Plus will feature artists, plus a master class with the musician.

The first event will take place on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center. Paula Cole and Sophie B. Hawkins are set to perform, with Lucy Kaplansky opening the show.

The following morning, Cole and Hawkins will hold a master class to share their methods and strategies to writing and performing. The class is limited, so guests are encouraged to register early.

For the full conversation with Festival of the Arts Chairperson Baird Hawkins and board member Mark Azkoul, watch the video in the player above.

