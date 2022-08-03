Tioga’s fishing duo hoping to hook a national championship

Read on www.kalb.com
City of Alexandria hosts ‘Back to School Bash’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, August 6, the City of Alexandria hosted a ‘Back to School Bash’ event that gave students a chance to stock up on supplies before the first day of school. Over 500 people attended the event, and each child got a new clear...
Louisiana National Guard soldiers work alongside local communities
HAMMOND---The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) 225th Engineer Brigade and 769th Engineer Battalion, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, worked to complete multiple site projects in local communities across Louisiana for their annual training. The projects were a part of the innovative readiness training (IRT), a DoD collaborative program that leverages military...
Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
Kisatchie Bayou reopens Aug. 6
PROVENCAL, La. (KALB) - Kisatchie Bayou and Campgrounds officially reopens on Saturday, Aug. 6, following construction projects to stabilize the bayou’s banks. The U.S. Forest Service announced the completion of the project on social media on Aug. 5. Now, visitors can find spots with newly-paved sidewalks and concrete steps...
Alexandria’s little-known treasure trove of history
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum truly is a treasure trove of history, but residents around Central Louisiana have likely driven by the building dozens of times without realizing just how deep that history runs. “It always amazes me that people who have lived...
Gov. Edwards holds ceremonial signing of ‘Millie’s Law’
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards took pen to paper on Thursday, August 4, 2022, for a ceremonial signing of “Millie’s Law.”. The law, which is named after 28-year-old Millie Harvey, went into effect on Aug. 1, 2022. Harvey overdosed in Alexandria City Park in Feb. 2017 on heroin laced with fentanyl.
Rapides Parish schools are ready to welcome back students
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - As summer break comes to an end, schools and students alike are getting ready to start another school year on Monday, August 8. At Peabody Magnet High School in Alexandria, teachers and administrators are putting the finishing touches on their classrooms and hallway decorations. Executive assistant principal Stanley Jones told KALB that there are some new courses being offered at Peabody this year.
Pineville Police Chief Donald Weatherford Announces His Retirement
After 12 years as Pineville Police Chief Donald Weatherford is retiring. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with him about the changes to the department and what’s ahead for him. Weatherford said, “One of the biggest concerns I had in making the decision was my men and women...
Cenla businesses scoring in profits from Dixie League World Series
State Rep. McFarland talks adverse childhood experiences in the school system. District 13 Representative Jack McFarland discusses his legislation addressing adverse childhood experiences in the school system. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Most people do not give rain a second thought, but for farmers, it is sometimes all they can...
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Pineville Rebels
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville High School Rebels finished the 2021 season 3-7, but the Rebels are confident that this season the drought will end, and they will have their first winning season since 2006. As Coach Bryant Bell enters his second year as head coach, his goal is...
Cenla softball teams capture Dixie League World Series championship
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - It’s no secret that softball talent in Central Louisiana begins at a young age. That is represented the most during the Dixie League World Series played at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex and the Ward 10 complex. The Ward 10 Dixie Belles team capped...
AEX receives $700K in control systems funding through IIJA
Economic surveys have shown that just a week-long world series can bring in millions of dollars to the Alexandria-Pineville area. State Rep. McFarland talks adverse childhood experiences in the school system. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. District 13 Representative Jack McFarland discusses his legislation addressing adverse childhood experiences in the...
Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape
FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
Lorenzo Davis, Sr. Competes for Alexandria’s Top Job
In our continuing coverage of speaking with the City of Alexandria candidates, ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with Mayoral Candidate Lorenzo Davis, Sr. Lorenzo Davis, Sr. is a local businessman who has never held public office. He says that gives him an advantage being outside of politics. While he is a newcomer, he has a very clear and focused strategy on how to move Alexandria Forward.
Vernon Parish School Board Prepares for the Upcoming School Year
Vernon Parish School Board met at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, with members Doug Brandon, David Detz, Shad Stewart and Lisa Thompson absent. The Board voted to approve the Edmentum Program Curriculum for the 2022-2023 School Year, and to accept a bid of $72,000 for a 2017 Activity bus for Hicks High School.
Register for The Rapides Foundation’s 2022 Symposium
The following has been provided by The Rapides Foundation. Registration is open for The Rapides Foundation’s ninth annual Symposium, which will focus on early childhood literacy and feature Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Mitchell sharing his personal story about the transformational power of reading. The event will be at 3:30...
Vehicle Pursuit Beginning in Many Ends Just North of Leesville Involving Multiple Agencies UPDATED 08/04/2022
UPDATE (08/04/2022):. Following the chase yesterday morning of a car jacked vehicle from Many to just outside of Leesville, VP Sheriff Sam Craft has released further information. The driver has been identified as James A. Machado Jr., ag 24, of Meredith, New Hampshire. Machado initially refused to cooperate with law enforcement authorities and provided several names to law enforcement officers during booking. Machado eventually identified himself and his identity was confirmed with New Hampshire law enforcement authorities. Machado was arrested and booked in the VPSO jail on:
Shreveport carjacking suspect leads officers on dangerous multi-parish chase
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement officers in two parishes were led on a dangerous high-speed chase Wednesday after attempting to stop a stolen vehicle. Before 8:30 a.m., Many Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop on a truck stolen from Shreveport. The vehicle refused to stop and fled. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s deputies joined the chase as the suspect traveled south through Florien into Vernon Parish.
NSU has two coordinators ready to bring a spark to the team
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) -Over at NSU, they had a lot of off-season changes, hiring six new coaches including defensive coordinator Weston Glaser and offensive coordinator coach Cody Crill. Their job was to bring a spark to this roster and so far, they have obtained the energy that was needed. On...
