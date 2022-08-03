ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne County, CA

Tuolumne County Spring Fire leads to road closures

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aMtHU_0h3sYr1D00

Spring Fire in Tuolumne County has been contained at 35 acres 00:16

TUOLUMNE COUNTY -- A vegetation fire in Tuolumne County has burned 51 acres and Is 20% contained.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office, the fire is happening on Red Hills Road and La Grange Road.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been damaged or are threatened.

Emergency crews are on the scene, and police ask that travelers avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Road Closures:

  • J-59 and Highway 108
  • J-59 and Red Hills Road
  • Green Springs Road at Highway 108

Evacuations:

One evacuated residence was reported to have been burned. There are no other evacuation warnings or orders in place.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County still cleaning up Caldor Fire damage

POLLOCK PINES -- Flooding in Alpine County after rain on the Tamarack burn scar has El Dorado County worried about burn scars from the Caldor Fire.The 2021 fire burned for 69 days; in that time, more than 221,000 acres were burned and 1,003 structures were destroyed. The impacts of the fire continue to be felt nearly a year later, as Caltrans, El Dorado National Forest, Cal OES, and FEMA continue to work in damaged areas.Caltrans was granted two emergency contracts days after the Caldor Fire was contained. The first from Pollock Pines to Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort. The second...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Burglary, Suspicious Vehicles, And An Ankle Monitor Result In Four Arrests

Mokelumne Hill, CA — A home burglary in Mokelumne Hill led to two suspects’ arrests in Valley Springs, and their accomplices’ apprehension thanks to an ankle monitor. A neighbor called 911 on the night of July 27th to report seeing a flashlight moving around inside a residence located in the 11000 block of Highway 26 in Mokelumne Hill that should have been unoccupied. An investigation was launched and, upon the arrival of Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputies to the home, evidence of an estimated $12,500 worth of items was found to have been taken.
MOKELUMNE HILL, CA
FOX40

New video shows damage caused by flash floods along SR-89

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — After severe flash floods forced road closures along State Route 89 near Markleeville on Thursday, CHP has released video of why road closures will continue through Friday. The mud and debris flow occurred the most near burn scars where the soil is loose and there is little to no vegetation to […]
MARKLEEVILLE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Flooding In Sierra Nevada Damages And Closes Highway 89

Markleeville, CA — Heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding, occurred yesterday afternoon in the Markleeville area. The area impacted was in the Tamarack Fire burn scar (which burned 68,000 acres last summer). Caltrans reports that while the water has started to recede, there is significant damage on Highway 89, just north of Markleeville. There was a bridge repair project already underway in the area, reducing traffic to one lane. Some of the earth under the highway has completely washed away, making the road impassable. The highway is expected to be closed for an extended period. Engineers are heading to the area this morning to better assess the damage. It is unclear when the highway will reopen, but officials state it is anticipated to be “long term.”
MARKLEEVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
County
Tuolumne County, CA
Local
California Government
Tuolumne County, CA
Government
mymotherlode.com

House Fire In Don Pedro Area

La Grange, CA — Officials are on the scene of a residential structure fire in the Don Pedro area, in the 13000 block of Cedro Court. It is a single-story home and officials report it did not spread to nearby vegetation. Officials are working to extinguish the blaze. There are no immediate reports of any injuries. Be prepared for some activity in the area.
LA GRANGE, CA
FOX40

Driver continues pursuit after driving over spike strip

JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — An Amador County Sheriff deputy successfully deployed a spike strip during a pursuit, but the suspect vehicle still continued driving, according to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit began at around 1 a.m. on Friday when a deputy initiated a traffic stop on an Acura SUV that was being driven […]
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Oakdale officer hit by a vehicle while conducting traffic control

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — While directing traffic on Wednesday night a Oakdale Police Sergeant was struck by a vehicle and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Oakdale Police Department. Police said that officers got a call around 8:17 p.m. of a two vehicle collision in the 1300 block of West F Street. […]
OAKDALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cleanup in Alpine County continues after more rain, flash flood warning

MARKLEEVILLE – A stretch of Highway 89 in Alpine County remains closed because of severe flooding in areas burned last summer by the Tamarack Fire, and a timeline for the highway to reopen is "premature."On Thursday, Caltrans crews worked along Highway 89 to clear out culverts that were blocked by debris from nearby areas burned in the fire. A culvert is a tunnel that carries a stream or water under a road or railway. In some cases, like near Markleeville, a culvert acts as a bridge for traffic to pass over it.When these culverts are blocked by debris, mostly rocks,...
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures
CBS Sacramento

Flash Flood Watch still in effect for Greater Lake Tahoe area

MARKLEEVILLE – A stretch of Highway 89 in Alpine County is shut down because of severe flooding in an area burned by the Tamarack Fire last summer.The National Weather Service says a Flash Flood Watch for the greater Lake Tahoe area will remain in place at least until 10 p.m. Thursday.Officials have since issued a Flash Flood Warning for Alpine County until 3:45 p.m. Thursday. Heavy rains yesterday flooded the area on Wednesday, leaving many people in the town of Markleeville stuck in their homes.Thursday's flash flood watch also applies to the Caldor Fire burn scar in El Dorado County.NWS forecasters say people who live in impacted areas should prepare for potential flooding impacts.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tamarack Fire victims seek over $85 million for damages

RENO — People who lost their homes and property in last summer's Tamarack Fire in northern Nevada and California have filed a claim against the U.S. Forest Service seeking more than $85 million.The filing by attorney William Jeanney of Reno on behalf of 27 claimants is the first step before filing a lawsuit. Under the Federal Tort Claims Act, the U.S. Forest Service has six months to either pay the claim or opt out, and face a potential lawsuit.There's no chance the U.S. Forest Service will pay the claim outright, Jeanney said, "not unless you believe in the yellow brick...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mymotherlode.com

A Disabled Vehicle Led To A Burson Drug Bust

Burson, CA — A large amount of meth and pot were found in a disabled Chevy SUV and the female driver was handcuffed and placed on $90,000 bail. A woman and a man were underneath the hood of the vehicle around 12:40 p.m. at a Burson gas station Thursday when Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over to help. Immediately, they noticed the SUV’s registration tag had expired. While speaking with the pair, an employee of the station told deputies that the woman, 44-year-old Maria Aguilera from Stockton, had allegedly shoplifted swim shoes.
BURSON, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested Month After Target Shoplifting Incident

At about 12:08 am Thursday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Starbucks, 824 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, made contact with a man which he recognized and knew to be wanted for a recent shoplifting incident. The officer had his dispatcher run the man, Dexter Olson, 31, of Denair, and...
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Calaveras County school closes for the week over COVID absences among students, staff

WEST POINT – A school in Calaveras County had to cancel classes for the week due to COVID-19 absences. West Point Elementary School, which started classes back on July 27, had about 24 percent of students absent on Wednesday from testing positive. About half of staff also called out, prompting the Calaveras Unified School District to cancel school for the rest of the week. School district officials say they discussed trying a hybrid learning model but decided it wasn't a viable option. The closure comes as COVID cases have rebounded, with California seeing about 1 in 7 of reported cases in July being reinfections. Calaveras Unified says they will reassess the situation over the weekend. 
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Hospitalized after Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on R Street [Merced, CA]

Female Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision near West 16th Street. Officers responded to the scene around 11:19 p.m., at the 1700 block of R Street after receiving multiple dispatch calls. Investigators say the driver of a dark green sedan struck the female pedestrian as she was crossing the street. Upon...
MERCED, CA
KCRA.com

Calaveras Unified school closes over COVID-19 outbreak

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — A school in the Calaveras Unified School District closed Thursday and Friday over a COVID-19 outbreak resulting in low attendance from both students and staff. About a quarter of the students and half the staff at West Point Elementary were absent Wednesday, prompting the district...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Parts of the Sierra pummeled by downpours during Flash Flood Warning, Advisory

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — Markleeville was pummeled by rain during a Flash Flood Warning and Advisory from the National Weather Service. According NWS meteorologist Mark Deutschendorf, the area saw a total of roughly two to 2 1/4 inches of rain in two hours. He said there were points that saw rain at the rate of half an inch every 10 minutes and some short bursts of 3 inches per hour.
MARKLEEVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

61-year-old man reported missing out of Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 61-year-old man now considered missing. According to Merced Police, Cal Lee was last seen on Thursday August 4th, leaving the La Sierra Care Facility at 2424 M Street. Lee was a...
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
75K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy