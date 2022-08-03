Utah honors Ty Jordan, Aaron Lowe with ‘22%’ bumper on helmet

Read on www.deseret.com
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging Time
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
High school football: Region 4 loaded again, Skyridge hopes its experience helps separate it from Corner Canyon, Lone Peak
Ladies and gentlemen, the moment you’ve all been waiting for, Region 4 football is here. In this corner, entering the season as the defending 6A state champ, Lone Peak is loaded with athleticism but not lacking in question marks with one returning starter defensively. In another corner, a program hungry for the mountaintop after its four-peat hopes were dashed a year ago, Corner Canyon faces its own question marks with just one returning starter offensively. In another corner, by far the best team on paper with 10 defensive starters returning from last year’s dominant group, Skyridge is extremely eager to take the next step as a program. And in the final corner, a team hungry to prove it’s not the Region 4 afterthought, American Fork hopes it has enough experience offensively to compete with the big three and not get swept for a third straight season.
Why the Utah Jazz went to the head of the class in ESPN’s latest offseason grades
The Utah Jazz are a step ahead of their Western Conference competition in respect to offseason moves, according to ESPN’s latest NBA offseason grades. Kevin Pelton handed the Jazz the lone A grade grade among Western Conference teams in his evaluation of how the offseason has gone so far.
BYU football gets commitment from Oklahoma lineman
On the same day BYU opened fall camp, the Cougars’ football program received another commitment for their 2023 recruiting class. This one comes from Oklahoma defensive lineman Andrew Heinig, who announced his commitment via Instagram on Thursday. Heinig hails from Glenpool, Oklahoma, and is listed at 6-foot-6 and 255...
BYU golfer Carson Lundell fares well at Utah Korn Ferry event, other former Cougars in contention
Carson Lundell couldn’t stop shaking his head. He had just made a bogey after hitting his drive some 325 yards, within 80 yards of the green on his final hole in his first round at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club. Lundell’s shot from...
Could Anthony Switzer actually play for Utah State this season?
In Anthony Switzer, Utah State had its replacement for Justin Rice, and that is saying something. Rice was a standout for the Aggies last season, as he was at every stop during his college career. He was the type of player that only comes around every so often, a coach on the field who effectively directs the entire defense and who sometimes then goes rogue only to make the right play time and again.
Why Big Ten’s interest in adding additional Pac-12 schools is reportedly cooling for now
After reports last week that the Big Ten Conference was evaluating the value of further expanding — including adding more teams from the Pac-12 Conference — that consideration is reportedly cooling for now. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd reported that the Big Ten, which will be adding USC and...
Utah State football gets commitment from East High’s Zion Andreasen
Utah State football received an in-state commitment from an East High product. Zion Andreasen, part of the class of 2023, committed to the Aggies, announcing his decision on Twitter. “COMMITTED!!! Thank you @CoachAlexDevine (Utah State’s defensive line coach) for this incredible opportunity!! Thank you to all of my coaches and...
How to watch the first NFL game of the season
Football is back. The 2022 Hall of Fame game, which kicks off preseason competition, will take place Thursday night in Canton, Ohio. Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch:. Who is playing in the 2022 Hall of Fame game?. This year’s Hall of...
BYU women’s basketball signs transfer guard from Arizona State
During the offseason, the BYU women’s basketball team lost two of the best guards in program history. Paisley Harding graduated while Shaylee Gonzales entered the transfer portal and ended up at the University of Texas. As such, first-year coach Amber Whiting is shoring up depth at that position, and...
‘They play to their level of competition’: What anonymous coaches say about BYU’s football program
One of the highlights of the annual Athlon Sports college football preview is the section that accompanies each team page and allows opposing coaches to anonymously dish, or diss, on various programs throughout the country. The printed editions hit newsstands in June at the cost of $11.99 per copy. The...
Some potential starters not on BYU football’s 2022 fall camp roster, but don’t panic just yet
Before the media viewing portion of the first practice of preseason training camp on Thursday, BYU distributed copies of its “2022 BYU Football Fall Camp Roster” to reporters. There were a whopping 109 names on the roster, with a lot of multiple numbers, like usual. For instance, Cal...
How QB Cam Rising’s improved arm strength could impact Utah’s offense
One year ago, Utah’s Cam Rising was still recovering from shoulder surgery and embroiled in a quarterback battle with Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer during fall camp. Brewer won the job but Rising eventually replaced him and led the Utes to the Pac-12 championship and a Rose Bowl appearance. Now,...
‘Hit the ground running’: BYU opens preseason training camp with an experienced, veteran-laden football team
BYU football coach Kalani Sitake, 46, likes to refer to himself as a “new, old daddy” these days because he became a new father again for the first time in 12 years last month when his wife, Timberly, delivered a baby girl. Sitake’s other children are 18, 15...
BYU women’s basketball receives commitment from Idaho’s Kambree Barber
After the commitment on Tuesday of high schooler Ali’a Matavao and the addition on Wednesday of Gabby Bosquez, who transferred to BYU from Arizona State and will be eligible this fall, the BYU women’s basketball team added another commitment to a future recruiting class on Thursday. The Cougars...
High school football: Riverton seeks 3-peat in Region 3, while new-look Bingham figures to be right in the hunt again
Heading in the 2022 season, Riverton and Bingham are tied atop the Region 3 preseason coaches rankings, just as they finished tied in the standings a year ago. Herriman, meanwhile, looks to bounce back after a tough year last year and Mountain Ridge continues to improve off of strong start as a new school.
Does BYU need to ‘bounce back’ from a 10-3 season?
BYU football has enjoyed plenty of success the past two seasons — the Cougars have won double-digit games in back-to-back years for the first time in over a decade, and the team has been ranked in the final Associated Press poll each of the past two years. Can Kalani...
Two promising Utah Jazz roster players who could become something special
This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday. I opened up the Utah Jazz mailbag this week and answered some questions from the fans and one topic that kept coming up was the younger prospects on the team and which player would take a big step developmentally or who I was excited about.
Are you ready for some (college) football? If not, this ESPN hype video will get you there
There’s just over three weeks until the 2022 college football season kicks off on Aug. 27. Soon, teams will be hitting the field and fans will be cheering at a college stadium near you. Until then, though, updates from fall camp — and preseason NFL action — will have...
Former BYU golfers near top of leaderboard at Utah Championship
Golfers with BYU ties made up nearly 5% of the field in this week’s Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club with seven golfers competing. Because of two weather delays Friday, the cut won’t come until Saturday morning, but at least four of the Cougar contingent will play on the weekend with another having a chance.
What about a Utah-Alabama rematch … in this year’s CFP semifinals?
A signature moment in Utah football’s history came on Jan. 2, 2009, when the Utes beat blue blood program Alabama 31-17 in the Sugar Bowl. If the hype surrounding the Utah program this season comes to fruition, the Utes could again be presented with the chance for another momentous moment in the school’s history.
