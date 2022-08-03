Leigh named to African-American Heritage panel

Perquimans County Commissioner Fondella Leigh has named to the North Carolina African-American Heritage Commission.

Leigh was informed by N.C. Speaker of the House Tim Moore in a July 8 letter that she had been appointed to fill the unexpired term of Lisa Matthews on the commission.

The term ends Sept. 30, 2023.

“Thank you for your willingness to serve in this capacity,” Moore, R-Cleveland, said in the letter. “I am confident you will have much to offer the African-American Heritage Commission and will be effective and diligent in your service to our state.”

In addition to her service on the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners, Leigh is presiding elder of the Edenton District of the AME Zion Church and pastor of Porter’s Chapel AME Zion Church in the Chapanoke community.

Leigh explained that she got to know state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, as they both were working on restoration of the historic Kadesh AME Zion Church in Edenton. The Edenton District includes 19 churches in Chowan, Perquimans, Tyrrell, Washington and Martin counties.

Leigh noted that Goodwin was instrumental in securing $2 million in funding for the Kadesh restoration. She said as they were working on the restoration project he told her he planned to recommend her for a spot on the African-American Heritage Commission.

She said she didn’t hear anything right away and had actually forgotten about the potential appointment until she received the letter from Moore a few weeks ago.

“I am brand new to this,” Leigh said of her service on the African-American Heritage Commission.

She attended her first meeting as a member of the heritage panel last week.

Leigh said she is excited about work the commission is doing in areas such as Rosenwald Schools and historical markers honoring African-American contributions to the state’s history.

“I am still learning my role on the commission,” Leigh said.

One contribution she plans to make is keeping the rest of the panel aware of the extensive African-American heritage in northeastern North Carolina, including Kadesh and other historic churches, the Colored Union Soldiers monument in Hertford, Rosenwald Schools, and Elizabeth City State University.

Leigh said she mentioned the Colored Union Soldiers Monument at the meeting last week.

Leigh is serving her second term on the Perquimans Board of Commissioners and is seeking reelection in November. She is the first woman to serve as a presiding elder within the Albemarle Conference of the AME Zion Church.