ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Lundstrom Performing Arts preparing to debut "Descendants" this weekend

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DcO30_0h3sYVnL00

A theater camp for all 02:12

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's crunch time for a talented group of local high schoolers. They're premiering a production of Disney's "Descendants" this weekend.

They come from all around - convening and collaborating at the Lundstrom Theater in North Minneapolis.

They are prepping to debut the popular "Descendants," a play about the next generation of Disney heroes and villains.

Danny Ellis is one of the devoted cast members, "It actually makes me happy because I love being here."

Aniyah Warren, a fellow cast member loves it too. She described the high she gets from being on stage, "It's just I don't know -  a sugar rush, that's what it feels like."

And that's the ethos of Lundstrom Performing Arts, a place where kids feel their value - despite the cost of the thousand-dollar camp.

Founder and Executive Director Amy Ellis says, "We have never turned anyone away because they haven't been able to provide the finances. We need to take away the obstacles for the kids who need to come here."

Because the talent is clearly there. Aniyah says, "I got here on a scholarship. The scholarships allow the kids who maybe do not have the money to come here to be able to come and still join and bring their talents to the table and allow them to grow into this beautiful performer."

And performers they are - sharing a stage that has a role for everyone.

The "Descendants" is a hot ticket. Lundstrum Theater is sold out on Friday and Saturday, but there are a few tickets left for Sunday.

Click here to find tickets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Twin Cities

Uptown Art Fair and live theater: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

🎭 The Minnesota Fringe Festival has returned, with nearly 600 live performances across the Twin Cities through August 14. Check out the lineup. Prices vary.🎨 The Uptown Art Fair is back — the neighborhood’s biggest event of the year will shut down parts of Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue Friday-Sunday. If you go, prepare for crowds: previous years have drawn over 300,000 people. Free. 🎪 Can Can Wonderland will transform into a circus on Friday for Can Can Circusland, an evening of burlesque, aerialists, clowns, jugglers and more. $12 entry. 🗑 One person’s trash is another person’s outfit: A Midsummer’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
northloop.org

Former Bachelor Farmer Building Is Sold To Well-Known Restaurateurs

Former Bachelor Farmer Building Is Sold To Well-Known Restaurateurs. Big-name restaurateurs continue to gravitate toward the North Loop, and in particular North 1st Street. According to an article in Mpls St Paul Magazine, the building that used to house Bachelor Farmer, Bachelor Cafe and Marvel Bar has been purchased by Ryan Burnet and Daniel del Prado, who plan to turn it into a “steakhouse, but with a lot of Argentinian influences.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Revival to close its original Minneapolis restaurant

Revival, home to arguably the Twin Cities' best fried chicken, is closing its original location in Minneapolis. Owners Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone made the announcement on Instagram thatt hey're closing down the 4257 Nicollet Avenue location where they made their debut to huge acclaim in 2015. But fried chicken...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Descendants#Musical Theater#Lundstrom Performing Arts#The Lundstrom Theater
Bring Me The News

Want a piece of Chino Latino to take home?

Chino Latino, a former Uptown staple before it closed in 2020, is selling much of its inventory in an online auction over the next two weeks. Many of the fixtures and equipment have remained inside the former restaurant, such as chairs, bar tops, TVs, decor, the main bar, sushi bar, coolers and more.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

This is what it takes to grow a giant pumpkin that'll compete in the state fair

CHASKA, Minn. -- The Great Minnesota Get Together brings the best of the best. In this case, the best is the biggest.The University of Minnesota Extension teamed up with the Arboretum in Chaska to grow two giant pumpkins, one which will compete in the Minnesota State Fair in a few weeks. They're named Audrey and Seymour.This "Little Shop of Horticulture" is a first time project for Annie Klodd, an Extension Educator for Horticulture, and her team, who are hoping to have fun with the project and learn along the way about what it takes to grow a giant pumpkin."One plant takes...
CHASKA, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Bring your appetite to the Corn Feed

Gregg Fletcher knows a thing or two about what it takes to plan the Eden Prairie Lions Club Corn Feed. He’s been doing it for nearly 20 years. A typical Corn Feed means steaming 4,000 ears of sweet corn for a hungry crowd of about 750 people. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
vinepair.com

The Best Places to Drink in the Twin Cities

For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. The Twin Cities drinks scene has always been cool — literally. The restaurant scenes of Minneapolis and St. Paul have developed in the past 10 years to be some of the most dynamic and diverse in the country. While some classics were built to last (hotdish, anyone?), the Twin Cities feature vibrant dining from the ultra-casual to the fantastical, including some stunning James Beard Award winners.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hot1047.com

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

Seven Waterfalls to Visit Near the Twin Cities

Living in Minnesota, the land of lakes and rivers, will introduce you to some impressive cascades and waterfalls. Popular spots include the beautiful North Shore of scenic Lake Superior, but there are many additional natural falls in the state. Here are seven waterfalls to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota

Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

3 ski patrollers being honored for saving man's life on Wild Mountain last winter

TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. -- It's summertime, but some ski patrollers are being recognized for saving a man's life last winter.December 12th was a perfect ski day at Wild Mountain.Charlie Mehr, 58, of Plymouth had just gotten done teaching lessons to a group of kids, when he decided to hit the slopes on his own. That's when an afternoon of fun nearly turned fatal."And the last thing I remember is going down and I heard someone say 'do you feel OK?' I said, 'no.' And then, I was gone," Mehr said.He had gone into cardiac arrest while trying to get on the...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy