Lundstrom Performing Arts preparing to debut "Descendants" this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's crunch time for a talented group of local high schoolers. They're premiering a production of Disney's "Descendants" this weekend.

They come from all around - convening and collaborating at the Lundstrom Theater in North Minneapolis.

They are prepping to debut the popular "Descendants," a play about the next generation of Disney heroes and villains.

Danny Ellis is one of the devoted cast members, "It actually makes me happy because I love being here."

Aniyah Warren, a fellow cast member loves it too. She described the high she gets from being on stage, "It's just I don't know - a sugar rush, that's what it feels like."

And that's the ethos of Lundstrom Performing Arts, a place where kids feel their value - despite the cost of the thousand-dollar camp.

Founder and Executive Director Amy Ellis says, "We have never turned anyone away because they haven't been able to provide the finances. We need to take away the obstacles for the kids who need to come here."

Because the talent is clearly there. Aniyah says, "I got here on a scholarship. The scholarships allow the kids who maybe do not have the money to come here to be able to come and still join and bring their talents to the table and allow them to grow into this beautiful performer."

And performers they are - sharing a stage that has a role for everyone.

The "Descendants" is a hot ticket. Lundstrum Theater is sold out on Friday and Saturday, but there are a few tickets left for Sunday.

