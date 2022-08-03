ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

International site selection committee visits Durham to help evaluate NC hosting World University Games Competition

WRAL
 3 days ago
WRAL News

Foodie news: Downtown Raleigh's Parkside opening 2nd location at Wendell Falls

Raleigh, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the great news that downtown Raleigh’s Parkside Restaurant is opening a second location in eastern Wake County at the Wendell Falls development. The new restaurant will have the same name as the original with a similar menu featuring classic American dishes. Look for them to open this winter. Congrats to owners Jenessa Mitchell and Todd Henderson, as well as executive chef Matthew Scofield.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

‘Nintendo Switch Road Trip’ to make 5-day pit stop in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Gamers rejoice! From Aug. 12-16, the Streets at Southpoint in Durham will be hosting the Nintendo Switch Road Trip. This pop-up style five-day event will bring fans and families the hand-on experience of playing the latest model of the Switch — the OLED model. The event, taking place at 6910 Fayetteville Road in Durham, will also include play demos of the latest games such as Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Strikers: Battle League and Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
DURHAM, NC
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Education
Durham, NC
Sports
WRAL News

Beats n Bars festival moves to American Tobacco in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The Beats n Bars Festival is relocating to the American Tobacco Campus in September. The festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16, with a free hip hop show at Bourica Soul. Free events continue at the ATC amphitheater Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 705 Williard St. with live music, yoga, trivia, food and cornhole and dodgeball contests.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city. Some Durham businesses said a group of about 10 people have been aggressively panhandling. WRAL News asked...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham Public Schools working to fill teacher vacancies

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Less than a month from the start of the academic year, Durham Public Schools has more than 360 teacher vacancies. Reporter: Monica Casey.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Triangle leaders launch study to get ahead of rapid growth

Clayton, N.C. — Leaders throughout the Triangle from Raleigh to Smithfield are trying to avoid a sprawling, congested mess in the future. The Triangle’s growth is quickly creeping across the Wake County line into neighboring Johnston County. The town of Clayton has between 7,000 and 10,000 residential units either approved or under construction.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Identical twins open Black-owned bubble tea shop in Garner

Garner, N.C. — The ladies behind an adorable cow logo and creative, splurge-worthy iced beverages are two hardworking sisters who believe in running their business with kindness, quality teas and a lot of fun. Identical twins Nyah and Nicole Johnson were 19 when they started their own business. Personal...
GARNER, NC
WRAL News

Looking to buy a house in Triangle? ‘Be ready to strike,’ agent says

RALEIGH – How can home buyers best navigate the Triangle real estate market right now? “Be ready to strike,” says one real estate agent. Seth Gold, a REALTOR licensed real estate agent and broker with Bold Real Estate and Governors Club Realty who specializes in homes in Chatham County and across the Triangle, talks about what buyers might expect moving forward in August and through the rest of the year, said.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Van seen smashed on train tracks in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A heavily damaged car was on train tracks at the rail crossing at Ellis Road and Angier Avenue in Durham on Thursday afternoon. Photographer: Vinnie...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham fitness studio shares story of theft to warn others

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham fitness studio shares story of theft to warn others. Fitness studios in the Triangle are on alert after a serial thief has stolen from...
DURHAM, NC
thecharlottepost.com

MEAC fooball is a nemesis to the SWAC’s perceived gridiron dominance

MEAC fooball is a nemesis to the SWAC’s perceived gridiron dominance. Even without big-name programs, results speak volumes. SWAC football might be recognized nationally as the top Black college conference, but the MEAC is better in head-to-head competition, including 5-1 in the Celebration Bowl. When asked about a possible...
DURHAM, NC

