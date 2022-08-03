International site selection committee visits Durham to help evaluate NC hosting World University Games Competition

Read on www.wral.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
jocoreport.com
Marlon Lee Named Head N.C. Girls Coach For 2023 Carolinas Basketball Classic
RALEIGH – Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) alumnus Marlon Lee has a long string of accomplishments as a high school basketball coach. He can add another honor to the list. Lee has been selected to lead North Carolina’s top senior girls in the 2023 Carolinas Basketball Classic. The event...
Foodie news: Downtown Raleigh's Parkside opening 2nd location at Wendell Falls
Raleigh, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the great news that downtown Raleigh’s Parkside Restaurant is opening a second location in eastern Wake County at the Wendell Falls development. The new restaurant will have the same name as the original with a similar menu featuring classic American dishes. Look for them to open this winter. Congrats to owners Jenessa Mitchell and Todd Henderson, as well as executive chef Matthew Scofield.
Durham, August 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Riverside High School soccer team will have a game with Riverside High School on August 05, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
cbs17
‘Nintendo Switch Road Trip’ to make 5-day pit stop in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Gamers rejoice! From Aug. 12-16, the Streets at Southpoint in Durham will be hosting the Nintendo Switch Road Trip. This pop-up style five-day event will bring fans and families the hand-on experience of playing the latest model of the Switch — the OLED model. The event, taking place at 6910 Fayetteville Road in Durham, will also include play demos of the latest games such as Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Strikers: Battle League and Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
Beats n Bars festival moves to American Tobacco in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Beats n Bars Festival is relocating to the American Tobacco Campus in September. The festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16, with a free hip hop show at Bourica Soul. Free events continue at the ATC amphitheater Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 705 Williard St. with live music, yoga, trivia, food and cornhole and dodgeball contests.
cbs17
Billboard in Wake County offers up to $10k for teachers to work in Virginia
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Virginia may be trying to take some teachers out of North Carolina, and they’re offering some big incentives. A billboard on I-440 in Raleigh offers up to $10,000 for any teachers who go to work in Richmond Public Schools in Virginia. “The billboard is...
Free health clinic in Raleigh offers a chance for people to catch up on medical care
Patients do not need to be insured to get medical care at the event on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Durham community center damaged, vandalized for 2nd time in a week
Durham, N.C. — Aalayah Sanders with Durham Housing Authority was devastated to find out vandals got into the TA Grady Recreation Center for a second time. "To know the very next day that we were hit yet again and this time, computer monitors were found in the Burton Park area," said Sanders.
WRAL
Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city. Some Durham businesses said a group of about 10 people have been aggressively panhandling. WRAL News asked...
WRAL
Durham Public Schools working to fill teacher vacancies
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Less than a month from the start of the academic year, Durham Public Schools has more than 360 teacher vacancies. Reporter: Monica Casey.
Triangle leaders launch study to get ahead of rapid growth
Clayton, N.C. — Leaders throughout the Triangle from Raleigh to Smithfield are trying to avoid a sprawling, congested mess in the future. The Triangle’s growth is quickly creeping across the Wake County line into neighboring Johnston County. The town of Clayton has between 7,000 and 10,000 residential units either approved or under construction.
Identical twins open Black-owned bubble tea shop in Garner
Garner, N.C. — The ladies behind an adorable cow logo and creative, splurge-worthy iced beverages are two hardworking sisters who believe in running their business with kindness, quality teas and a lot of fun. Identical twins Nyah and Nicole Johnson were 19 when they started their own business. Personal...
Looking to buy a house in Triangle? ‘Be ready to strike,’ agent says
RALEIGH – How can home buyers best navigate the Triangle real estate market right now? “Be ready to strike,” says one real estate agent. Seth Gold, a REALTOR licensed real estate agent and broker with Bold Real Estate and Governors Club Realty who specializes in homes in Chatham County and across the Triangle, talks about what buyers might expect moving forward in August and through the rest of the year, said.
WRAL
Van seen smashed on train tracks in Durham
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A heavily damaged car was on train tracks at the rail crossing at Ellis Road and Angier Avenue in Durham on Thursday afternoon. Photographer: Vinnie...
'Good morning Grandma': NC woman, 85, texts 42 people every single day
Timberlake, N.C. — Doris Johnson texts 42 people every morning. The 85-year-old retired nurse moved from Durham to Person County six years ago to be close to her daughter and son-in-law once her husband, Ronald, developed Parkinson's disease. He died three years ago. Johnson met her husband in Georgetown,...
cbs17
Nearly 300 guns collected in Durham County buyback program; 3 times that of April effort
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Durham County on Saturday traded in guns for cash. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted its second gun buyback program of the year at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Durham County Stadium. Saturday’s effort collected more than three times the firearms compared...
Duke commit Sean Stewart transferring from Windermere (Florida) to Montverde Academy
The 6-foot-8 forward was one of the best juniors in the nation last season
Restaurant managers claim group of homeless people are threatening customers, exposing themselves
Durham, N.C. — Restaurant managers in downtown Durham are claiming that a group of homeless people are assault employees, threatening customers and exposing themselves. Local business owners say that the behavior in downtown goes beyond standard panhandling tactics. Several owners brought up their concerns to the Durham city council...
WRAL
Durham fitness studio shares story of theft to warn others
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham fitness studio shares story of theft to warn others. Fitness studios in the Triangle are on alert after a serial thief has stolen from...
thecharlottepost.com
MEAC fooball is a nemesis to the SWAC’s perceived gridiron dominance
MEAC fooball is a nemesis to the SWAC’s perceived gridiron dominance. Even without big-name programs, results speak volumes. SWAC football might be recognized nationally as the top Black college conference, but the MEAC is better in head-to-head competition, including 5-1 in the Celebration Bowl. When asked about a possible...
