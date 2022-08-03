Read on www.fox28spokane.com
Lind Fire fully contained after destroyong several homes, seriously injured firefighter recovering
LIND, Wash. – After destroying 14 structures Wednesday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the Lind Fire is now fully contained. ACSO said the firefighter who was airlifted to Spokane is now home with his family and recovering. Local crews are mopping up and monitoring hot spots.
Son asks for help rebuilding father’s property lost to Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
CHENEY, Wash. – The Williams Lake Fire is burning 3,200 acres south of Cheney. With more than 200 people working to contain it, Level 2 and 3 evacuations are in place.
If you need to evacuate, Cheney High School is open for evacuees. The Red Cross is setting up the shelter in conjunction with the department of emergency management. The school’s address is 460 North 6th Street in Cheney. It’ll open at 10 p.m. Assistance will include food, cots...
Wind has settled during day 3 of the crews battling Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – There are less winds on day 3 of firefighters battling the Williams Lake Fire. The fire, which started Wednesday, has burned somewhere between 1.5 and 2.5 square miles in western Spokane County. Level 3 evacuations – meaning leave now – have been expanded for people living near the flames. Those living in the area between Cheney plaza,...
Williams Lake Fire now estimated at 1,600 acres, still not contained
CHENEY, Wash. – New estimates from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Friday morning said the Williams Lake Fire burning near Cheney is 1,600 acres and still has not been contained. We spoke with Eric Keller with the DNR who said crews are working on lining the fire but...
Firefighters from across Washington arrive in Cheney to fight 3,200-acre Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – The wildire near Williams Lake continues to burn Thursday morning and fire crews from all over Washington have answered the call for help. Firefighters arrived overnight from Gig Harbor, Snohomish, Shoreline and Issaquah, just to name a few. Crews have a full arsenal of firefighting vehicles...
Entire Washington Town Told To Evacuate Over Raging Wildfire
The raging wildfire has torched ten homes, so far.
Woman evacuated from Williams Lake Fire learns firefighters saved her home: ‘I was so overcome with thankfulness and gratefulness’
CHENEY, Wash. – Monica Brandner was in Cheney when the Williams Lake Fire broke out earlier this week and received a phone call from her daughter. “She was like, ‘Mom, you’ve had two sheriffs come to your door, and the last one said you have 15 minutes to evacuate (because) there’s a fire,'” Monica recalled her daughter saying, before telling her she’d be home in 10 minutes.
Evacuation area expands for Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. – More evacuations are now in place for the Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney. There are now Level 3 (go immediately) evacuations from the north end of Chapman lake to the south end of Johnson Lake, Badger Land on the west end and to Cheney Plaza and Grogan on the east.
30 homes threatened due to 3,000 acre Riparia Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – State assistance has been approved for the 3,000 acre Riparia Fire burning in Whitman County near Central Ferry. Right now, around 30 homes are under Level 2 (be ready) and Level 3 (leave immediately) evacuations. According to the state’s fire marshal office, the fire is...
Woman killed in Spokane Valley house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— One woman died from a house fire in Spokane Valley, the Spokane Valley Fire Department said. Smoke was coming out of the back of the garage toward the back of the home near South Clinton Road and East 32nd Street. The woman was inside and was removed from the home by crews with injuries. Crews performed CPR...
Crews working to contain 3,200 acre wildfire fire south of Cheney near Williams Lake
CHENEY, Wash. – Multiple agencies are responding right now to a wildfire south of Cheney near Williams Lake. The Washington Department of Natural Resources said the fire is now 3,200 acres. According to Spokane County Fire District #3 Chief Cody Rorbach, two structures have already been lost in this...
Local firefighter overtaken by destructive blaze in Lind airlifted to hospital due to injury
6:30 P.M. UPDATE -- Kelsey Labes, husband of the firefighter injured by severe smoke inhalation, is now talking. Kelsey says her husband, Eric Labes, is going to be ok. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The wife of an Adams County firefighter says her husband has been airlifted to a Spokane hospital for injuries he...
Officials: Two structures lost in Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. – Multiple agencies are responding right now to a 300-acre wildfire south of Cheney near Williams Lake. According to Spokane County Fire District #3 Chief Cody Rorbach, two structures have already been lost in this fire. Right now, it’s not known if those structures were primary residences, or actively in use.
Fatal car crash closes Downriver Drive in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have reported that a fatal collision involving a single car has closed Downriver Drive from Aubrey L White to Pettet. Spokane police say drivers should use NW Boulevard as an alternative route. There are no details surrounding what caused the fatal crash at this...
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley
CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
Spokane Valley Fire Department announces passing of firefighter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest after a 24-hour shift in July, has died. “Today, his strong heart fell silent, and the next steps in caring for Dan and his family have begun,” SVFD...
Evacuation area expands for people living near the Williams Lake wildfire
CHENEY, Wash. – Level 3 (GO) evacuations have been expanded significantly for people living near the Williams Lake Fire. The area spans from the north end of Chapman Lake to the south end of Johnson Lake, Badger Lake on the west and to Cheney Plaza and Grogan on the east.
Spokane Police Department identifies officers involved in downtown shootout
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has identified the four officers who were involved in a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane earlier this week. Officer Jacob Siegel, Officer Scott Lesser, Corporal Brandon Lynch and Corporal Robert Riggles all fired shots during the incident on East 3rd Avenue on Wednesday morning. The incident began as a robbery in Spokane Valley....
Man was still on fire when dropped off at Spokane hospital
SPOKANE, Wash.- A man was still on fire when he was dropped off at a Spokane hospital on Monday, August 1. The Spokesman-Review reports the man had been doused with a flammable substance that was still burning when he was taken to the hospital. The man suffered severe burns over...
