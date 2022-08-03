Read on www.newswest9.com
EPA says it is looking for “super-emitters” of methane gas in Texas’ Permian Basin
To stay up to date on the latest environment news in Texas, sign up to receive our weekly energy and environment newsletter. Federal regulators are flying over large stretches of Texas looking for “super-emitters” of methane, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced this week. The helicopter flyovers surveying...
MOTRAN holds air quality luncheon amid EPA notice
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance held a luncheon Wednesday on the air quality in the Permian Basin. This is in light of a recent Environmental Protection Agency notice. Local businesses and lawmakers gathered to discuss what this notice means and how it could impact the local economy,...
Local pools announce final summer hours as school approaches
TEXAS, USA — The 2022-2023 school year is gearing up to start, which means pools, spray grounds and splash pads around West Texas are counting down the days until they close for the season. For the City of Midland, the Doug Russel Swimming Pool and Washington Aquatic Center both...
The City of Odessa release the costs to repair the water breakage
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The city of Odessa released that the cost to repair the water line breakage from June, was over $600,000. That includes city workers and police doing overtime and outside contractors. Almost two months ago a 25 inch break in one of the water pipes and a faulty...
20 Things To Do In Midland Tx
Set in the far reaches of rural west Texas, near the New Mexico border, Midland is a small city that most people have never heard of. Not only does it lack most of the attractions of major cities, but it is also far from any major airports, making it somewhat challenging to get to. However, just because it doesn’t attract visitors by the droves doesn’t mean that it is lacking in things to offer.
Big Spring seal coat project underway
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Big Spring is alerting drivers to prepare for delays near active work zones as several streets are being seal-coated starting today. Work crews will be seal-coating the following areas: Westover Road Scurry Street Main Street Matthews Avenue Texas Street East 24th Street The City of Big Spring […]
Refreshing! New HTeaO Set To Open In West Odessa, Texas!
Perfect timing! It's still HOT in the Permian Basin and we can all use a refreshing COLD drink! And, Odessa, get ready, because here comes some fresh cold relief! Who's ready for a big glass of tea? But, not just any tea, we're talking HTeaO!. HTeaO ODESSA-WEST OPENS ON AUGUST...
New traffic signals in full effect on Highway 385
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of new traffic signals that are going into effect on U.S. Highway 385 at Loop 338 in northern Ector County starting this morning. TxDOT says that the signals are a part of an overpass project that takes Loop 338 over Highway 385. In […]
TxDOT releases traffic alerts for 2 West Texas counties
MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation released traffic alerts in two West Texas counties that could impact road conditions Thursday. Midland County: Tom Craddick Highway, SH 349, will be closed between FM 1788 and SH 158 for part of the day Thursday. Detour signs will be in place.
ECISD addresses bus concerns
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Thousands of kids are getting ready to go back to school and many of them will be riding school buses once again. LaTonya Brooks is the new director of transportation for ECISD and says she is ready for the school year and Brooks and her staff have been preparing for foundational excellence on of the districts pillars.
Midland Mayor Unexpectedly Decides Not To Seek Re-Election, Here is Why
With only three months until the election, Midland mayor Patrick Payton decides not to seek a second term. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the decision not to seek re-election followed many discussions with his wife about things related to another campaign and three more years as mayor of Midland. Payton...
Odessa Arts to host grant writing workshop on August 8
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts will be holding a grant writing workshop on August 8 for organizations that are interested in applying for 2023 grants. The workshop will be happening from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center's Wolfcamp Room. An organization must attend one session to be eligible for a grant.
Odessa staple is making its way out to Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One Odessa restaurant is expanding and serving up the community out in Midland. Almost everyone in Odessa knows the restaurant’s curbside bistro and Chef Alejandro Barrientos. Recently though, the chef has brought his cooking back over to midland for the first time in years. Before...
A new development over in Midland for homeless people
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 broadcast. Last season's incredible playoff upset gave the Buffaloes confidence that they can beat any team Stanton matches up against. The Andrews Mustangs bring an experienced and talented senior class into the 2022 season; a group that’s had championship aspirations since grade school.
New ECISD teachers welcomed at reception
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce and Chevron hosted a welcome reception for new ECISD teachers on August 1. ECISD is bringing in 400 new teachers this year from across the country and to help make the move easier, they brought in 50 vendors at the event.
Permian Basin to host luncheon discussing air quality issues, potential EPA decision to list area as non-attainment zone
MIDLAND, Texas — Oil and gas is king in the Permian Basin. Recently, the federal government announced that the Environmental Protection Agency could designate the Permian Basin as a non-attainment zone. This would mean that the area would have to re-work how it operates in order to reduce air...
Traffic signals at Highway 385, North Loop 338 set to go live
ODESSA, Texas — The traffic signals at Highway 385 and North Loop 338 in will go into full operation Friday after the morning rush hour. All lanes on Highway 385 will also be opened. The signals are part of a project to build an overpass that takes Loop 338...
Staying healthy in high heat
MIDLAND, Texas — High heat can be extremely dangerous to different groups of people throughout the summer months. "We know that about 30 deaths per year occurs inside cars for children left in cars generally," said Dr. Perry Sheffield of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "Temperatures in cars can get deadly hot when an outside temperature is under 70 degrees Fahrenheit."
Midland Mayor not running for reelection
Former Crane Head Coach Michael Pittman returned this summer to lead the Golden Cranes, as they seek their 3rd straight district title. The Wink Lady Cats volleyball team has played in three straight regional finals, and made two trips to the State Final Four. Pigskin Preview: McCamey Badgers. Updated: Aug....
ECISD holds annual convocation ceremony
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD held its annual convocation Tuesday night. About 4,000 district team members gathered at Ratliff stadium to celebrate the previous school year's accomplishments, while looking forward to the coming year. "We're going to celebrate their success," said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri. "We've been...
