Mobile County, AL

Teachers in Mobile County prepare for first day of school

 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Just a day before Mobile County students are back in their desk, teachers are still preparing to make their first day back, the best one yet.

Teachers at Florence Howard Elementary School are working hard on decorating the halls and making sure their learning techniques are prepared before they welcome back their students Thursday morning.

New Orleans Saints kickoff preseason on WKRG, look to move past Payton era

Every year, they come up with a school-wide theme. This years is Candy Land.

Robyn Thomas, a third grade teacher at the school says bright colors allows an inviting and welcoming learning environment for the kids.

“We have been up here decorating the halls with lollipop wood, frosty castle and licorice wood so that’s been really exciting,” said Thomas. “We’re hoping that it just pumps the kids up when they come in with oooohs and ahhhhs, just make them excited to be back at school.”

However, teachers are doing more than decorating their classrooms and hallways.

Fourth grade math teacher, Tonya Williams says they’ve been working on new activities and interactive lessons to keep the students engaged this school year.

“We do activities that relate the math to the real-world situations so they like that, they like to see how math is integrated in how they live everyday,” said Williams.

Florence Howard’s first bell will ring at 7:45 a.m. Their dismissal is at 3:00 p.m.

