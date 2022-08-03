‘Totally unacceptable’: Mayor Woodward says about second officer injured by gunfire this summer

This is why property crime needs to be investigated. This is why complaints need to be followed up on. Ignoring crime emboldens criminals. Enforce our laws and codes and people will live in safety and order. Turning a blind eye leads to lawlessness. It matters everyday not just when an officer is injured.
what's it going to take to get this city back under control? this is ridiculous. division looks like zombie land with all the tweaks running around. downtown is a disaster waiting to happen (looks like today changed that) and it is spreading like a wild fire. SPD better start doing something or citizens are going to start dropping bodies.
wonder how many folks complaining about the police are same ones who were all about defunding the department. everyone wants the cops to leave them alone till they need one.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comments / 13