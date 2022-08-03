ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

‘Totally unacceptable’: Mayor Woodward says about second officer injured by gunfire this summer

By Mariah Valles
FOX 28 Spokane
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 13

Pat Waweni
3d ago

This is why property crime needs to be investigated. This is why complaints need to be followed up on. Ignoring crime emboldens criminals. Enforce our laws and codes and people will live in safety and order. Turning a blind eye leads to lawlessness. It matters everyday not just when an officer is injured.

Reply(2)
11
>unknown error<
3d ago

what's it going to take to get this city back under control? this is ridiculous. division looks like zombie land with all the tweaks running around. downtown is a disaster waiting to happen (looks like today changed that) and it is spreading like a wild fire. SPD better start doing something or citizens are going to start dropping bodies.

Reply
2
Ving eimes
2d ago

wonder how many folks complaining about the police are same ones who were all about defunding the department. everyone wants the cops to leave them alone till they need one.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane mayor blames 'legislated lawlessness' for two officer shootings

(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward blames “legislated lawlessness” for a second police officer being injured by gunfire this summer. She is calling on state officials to restore the tools that law enforcement agencies need to keep communities safe. “This lawlessness has to stop,” she...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police Department identifies officers involved in downtown shootout

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has identified the four officers who were involved in a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane earlier this week. Officer Jacob Siegel, Officer Scott Lesser, Corporal Brandon Lynch and Corporal Robert Riggles all fired shots during the incident on East 3rd Avenue on Wednesday morning. The incident began as a robbery in Spokane Valley....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Co. Sheriff’s Office names detective involved in deadly shootout with suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the law enforcement officials who exchanged fire with a suspect in downtown Spokane has been identified by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Derek McNall was one of two local law enforcement officers who fired and killed the suspect. The situation started as a robbery in Spokane Valley. Two men, Christopher A. Jomes and Christopher...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man arrested in Spirit Lake for second-degree murder

SPIRIT LAKE, ID. — A man has been arrested for second-degree murder after shooting his friend in the head. According to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect, 64-year-old Michael Schofield, called 911 to report that he shot his friend in the head on Spirit Lake Cutoff Road near Rocky Mountain Ranch Road and Beare Road. Deputies found the body...
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

‘What happened to my partner?’ Robbery suspects appear in court after third partner shot and killed

SPOKANE, Wash.- We are learning new details about a robbery and shootout that led to one man’s death in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The incident started, according to newly filed court documents, as a robbery at the Oxford Suites on Indiana Avenue in Spokane Valley. According to the documents, Christopher Gooch, Christopher Jones, and Dominic Shears drove a van to the hotel and entered with masks and at least one gun.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mayor#Crime#Spd
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Inmate dies in Pend Oreille County Jail

PEND OREILLE, Wash. – An inmate died at the Pend Oreille County Jail on Wednesday. Franz Kroll, 57 of Newport, was found unresponsive in his cell. A release from the Sheriff’s Office said staff performed lifesaving measures on him but were unsuccessful. An investigation into his cause and...
FOX 28 Spokane

Airway Heights Police Department find missing mom, daughter

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – The woman and her child have been found safe, according to Airway Heights police. Last Updated: August 5 at 12:30 p.m. The Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) is investigating a missing persons case involving a mother and her young daughter. Right now, they’re asking for your help to find them.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KHQ Right Now

Man killed by police after chase, standoff in downtown Spokane

The suspect who prompted the sizeable police response on Third Avenue early Wednesday was shot and killed by Spokane officers and a Spokane County deputy, according to officials. The incident began just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning after officers came across a car that had been involved in a robbery,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Robbery suspect arrested trying to steal lottery tickets in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was arrested for robbery after attempting to take lottery tickets from a convenience store in Spokane Valley. Deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to a robbery call near Sprague Avenue and University Road on July 28. When a store employee, who was later determined as the victim, was doing his normal job duties away from the cash register, they said they noticed someone kneeling behind the counter trying to steal lottery tickets.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Kootenai Co Sheriff asking for donations for deputy paralyzed from stroke after having baby

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is asking for donations to help out a deputy who suffered a stroke while off duty last weekend. 35-year-old Yvonne Cress has been with the office for six years and just had a baby girl two months ago. KCSO said the stroke resulted in the paralysis of the entire right side of her body.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
kpug1170.com

Man was still on fire when dropped off at Spokane hospital

SPOKANE, Wash.- A man was still on fire when he was dropped off at a Spokane hospital on Monday, August 1. The Spokesman-Review reports the man had been doused with a flammable substance that was still burning when he was taken to the hospital. The man suffered severe burns over...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Son asks for help rebuilding father’s property lost to Williams Lake Fire

CHENEY, Wash. – The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
CHENEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

UPDATE: Airway Heights mother, toddler found safe in Spokane Valley

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights Police told KXLY reporter Brontë Sorotsky that Yana Baram (27) and her two-year-old daughter, Sofie, were found safe in the Spokane Valley area. Baram and her toddler were reported missing Thursday after family had not heard from them since Sunday night. Airway Heights Police said they were possibly in the company of an unknown...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy