‘Totally unacceptable’: Mayor Woodward says about second officer injured by gunfire this summer

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was arrested for robbery after attempting to take lottery tickets from a convenience store in Spokane Valley. Deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to a robbery call near Sprague Avenue and University Road on July 28. When a store employee, who was later determined as the victim, was doing his normal job duties away from the cash register, they said they noticed someone kneeling behind the counter trying to steal lottery tickets.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO