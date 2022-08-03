Officials search for missing east Texas teen believed to be with mother

Read on www.kxxv.com
Related
Amarillo officials searching for Tuesday robbery suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help identifying a suspect connected to two separate Tuesday morning robberies on Amarillo Boulevard East. According to the department as well as previous reporting from MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to two separate robberies in the 1500 and 3000 blocks of […]
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Amarillo Police Department marks anniversary of Officer Scherlen’s death
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department took to social media on Thursday to remember Officer Justin Scherlen, who died on Aug. 4 in 2016 from complications caused by injuries sustained in a 2015 crash involving his patrol car. As described by the department, Scherlen’s patrol car was struck head-on by another vehicle near […]
Two of the Most Notorious Killers in Amarillo History Shared a Jail Cell
My grandma used to always tell me, You'd be surprised by what people forget. I was reminded of this recently when I came across something in an old newspaper article that made my jaw drop. Amarillo has had its fair share of notable crimes that have gone down in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
Town of Vincent's final police officer resigns
VIDEO: GOOD NEWS: Local project helps refugees in Amarillo. VIDEO: ‘Just showing that we appreciate them’: Beta Sigma Phi honors first responders in sweetest way. VIDEO: Golden Spread Farmers Market hosts grand opening tomorrow. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors.
kgncnewsnow.com
Early Morning Amarillo House Fire
An early morning house fiore at 12th and Washington near Ellwood Park had Amarillo Firefighters scrambling. Firefighters rolled up on the blaze at 5;30 a.m.and found visible flames coming from the vacant house. Six units were called to the scene and the blaze was under control by 5:50 a.m. No...
KFDA
Police locate missing woman in Dalhart
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Police have located a woman who was last seen at a Senior Center lunch today in Dalhart. The Dalhart Police Department said Lyndell Hall has been located and is safe.
abc7amarillo.com
Surveillance photos of gunman who robbed 2 insurance companies released, reward offered
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police released two surveillance photos of a gunman wanted for robbing who robbing two insurance companies in less than 15 minutes. Tuesday morning, the suspect robbed Texas Insurance at 1500 E. Amarillo Blvd. and Amarillo's Insurance Agency about a mile down the road. He...
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo police continue looking for suspect in robberies along Amarillo Boulevard East
VIDEO: Amarillo Zoo celebrating International Cat Day with activities this weekend. Morning showers and storms are dissipating as of the mid-morning hours, setting the stage for partly cloudy skies and highs in the 90s again today. Updated: 17 hours ago. VIDEO: Officials: Friona woman charged with federal crime after holding...
Friday morning fire burns home near Ellwood Park
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on an early Friday morning house fire that drew six firefighting units to the scene. According to department officials, crews were called to the area of 12th and Washington near Ellwood Park at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, where firefighters found a vacant […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
APD Investigating Two Robberies on Amarillo Boulevard East
Amarillo Police are currently investigating two armed robberies that took place on Amarillo Boulevard East on Tuesday. According to APD, the first report of a robbery came in around 10:16am, when the caller at a business in the 1500 block of Amarillo Boulevard East told police that the suspect had entered the business and pulled a gun on the employees. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money. He was described as being a black male, wearing all black clothing, and a black bandana on his face.
Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday murder
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect connected to the death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro was arrested over the weekend. The police department detailed that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was found by officers on Saturday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was arrested on a murder […]
abc7amarillo.com
Drunk driver sentenced to 10-years probation in crash that killed grandmother
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A drunk driver was sentenced to 10-years probation in a crash that killed a grandmother. Bryan Antonio Arriaga, who was 18-at the time of the crash, pleaded guilty on Monday to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and manslaughter. Judge Titiana Frausto sentenced Arriaga to 10-years...
Amarillo Insurance Agency Robbery Bonanza. Bank Robbery Next?
They say everything in life is a gateway to something else. Having a few drinks after work every day is a gateway to alcoholism. Playing cards online is a gateway to gambling addiction. So on and so forth, right?. So does that mean robbing insurance agencies at gunpoint is the...
The Mysterious Case of Former Amarillo Resident, Steven Koecher
I always wonder how people can just up and disappear. I mean, a whole person--GONE. How can that happen? You figure somehow they will be found. The family will get some closure at some point. That doesn't always happen. We have seen that with the Dorien Thomas case, which is...
Clear the Shelters with Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare’s adoption specials
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This August, NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative is back in an effort to give more pets a forever home, and Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is taking part again! This year, they are even offering adoption specials to help more pets find loving homes. Kayla Sell, AMW’s outreach manager, said they […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Two People Killed In Car Wreck In Dallam County
Photo Courtesy of Randall County Sheriff's Office. Two people are dead following a tractor-trailer, pick up truck crash in Dallam County, Saturday night, July 30th. Department of Public Safety officers say 60-year-old Martin Estrada Cortez of Mexico was traveling on U.S 54, when a pickup truck driven by Blas Maldonaldo Arreola of Perryton crossed over the center into oncoming traffic and crashed into the semi, sending it into a utility pole.
Myhighplains.com
OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
Clear the Shelters: Amarillo SPCA
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This August, the Amarillo SPCA is taking part in NBC’s initiative to clear the shelters. Debra Hall, the facility manager for the Amarillo SPCA, said their mission is to get as many animals adopted and into good homes as possible, while also rescuing animals in need. Each summer, shelters in Amarillo […]
abc7amarillo.com
Deadly crash: Man riding Harley on US 287 veers into center median, rolls 'numerous' times
CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a rollover crash. According to DPS, Gordon Elmore of Wichita Falls was riding his Harley Davidson Switchback on US 287. Around 9:25 a.m., his bike veered into the center median approximately seven miles east of Claude. The Harley rolled...
