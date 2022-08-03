ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Officials search for missing east Texas teen believed to be with mother

By O. Gloria Okorie
News Channel 25
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kxxv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo officials searching for Tuesday robbery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help identifying a suspect connected to two separate Tuesday morning robberies on Amarillo Boulevard East. According to the department as well as previous reporting from MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to two separate robberies in the 1500 and 3000 blocks of […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Rim Ranch Drive
KFDA

Town of Vincent's final police officer resigns

VIDEO: GOOD NEWS: Local project helps refugees in Amarillo. VIDEO: ‘Just showing that we appreciate them’: Beta Sigma Phi honors first responders in sweetest way. VIDEO: Golden Spread Farmers Market hosts grand opening tomorrow. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Early Morning Amarillo House Fire

An early morning house fiore at 12th and Washington near Ellwood Park had Amarillo Firefighters scrambling. Firefighters rolled up on the blaze at 5;30 a.m.and found visible flames coming from the vacant house. Six units were called to the scene and the blaze was under control by 5:50 a.m. No...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Police locate missing woman in Dalhart

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Police have located a woman who was last seen at a Senior Center lunch today in Dalhart. The Dalhart Police Department said Lyndell Hall has been located and is safe.
DALHART, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Friday morning fire burns home near Ellwood Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on an early Friday morning house fire that drew six firefighting units to the scene. According to department officials, crews were called to the area of 12th and Washington near Ellwood Park at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, where firefighters found a vacant […]
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

APD Investigating Two Robberies on Amarillo Boulevard East

Amarillo Police are currently investigating two armed robberies that took place on Amarillo Boulevard East on Tuesday. According to APD, the first report of a robbery came in around 10:16am, when the caller at a business in the 1500 block of Amarillo Boulevard East told police that the suspect had entered the business and pulled a gun on the employees. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money. He was described as being a black male, wearing all black clothing, and a black bandana on his face.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect connected to the death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro was arrested over the weekend. The police department detailed that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was found by officers on Saturday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was arrested on a murder […]
kgncnewsnow.com

Two People Killed In Car Wreck In Dallam County

Photo Courtesy of Randall County Sheriff's Office. Two people are dead following a tractor-trailer, pick up truck crash in Dallam County, Saturday night, July 30th. Department of Public Safety officers say 60-year-old Martin Estrada Cortez of Mexico was traveling on U.S 54, when a pickup truck driven by Blas Maldonaldo Arreola of Perryton crossed over the center into oncoming traffic and crashed into the semi, sending it into a utility pole.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
Myhighplains.com

OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clear the Shelters: Amarillo SPCA

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This August, the Amarillo SPCA is taking part in NBC’s initiative to clear the shelters. Debra Hall, the facility manager for the Amarillo SPCA, said their mission is to get as many animals adopted and into good homes as possible, while also rescuing animals in need. Each summer, shelters in Amarillo […]
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy